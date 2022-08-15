Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
This New Restaurant in Arlington Heights is a Copy Cat of a Popular Suburban Restaurant but is it Good?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
Shooting At Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois Left 3 People InjuredBri HGurnee, IL
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issuesChicago Food KingItasca, IL
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Related
fox32chicago.com
Arlington Heights man accused of luring minors into apartment, takes off clothes in front of them
CHICAGO - A 54-year-old man appeared in court Wednesday for a bond hearing after luring two children into his apartment in Arlington Heights. James Krook was charged with kidnapping and child luring following an incident on Aug. 9. At about 2 p.m., Arlington Heights Police officers responded to an apartment...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
Belvidere family still looking for closure two years after missing relative found killed
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belvidere man was reported missing two years ago. He was found dead in a river near Chicago weeks later. The Gordon family is still struggling with the loss after the murder of Carl Gordon Jr. two years ago. They said that all they want is closure and justice for Carl. […]
6-year-old recovering after Woodlawn shooting
A 6-year-old boy was among six children who were shot in a nine-hour period Wednesday across Chicago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago cop charged after video shows him pinning down teen in front of Park Ridge Starbucks
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after he was captured on video pinning a teen to the ground in Park Ridge. Michael Vitellaro, 49, was charged with felony official misconduct and aggravated battery. He turned himself in on Thursday to the Park Ridge Police Department where he was processed and […]
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting “sad and angry” facing reality of life
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest surviving victim of the Highland Park mass shooting continues to deal with his physical and emotional wounds. The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts said that he is making a slow recovery. He was left paralyzed by the shooting, and his family said that he feels “sad and angry […]
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
Evanston police make arrest in shooting of 13-year-old girl
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a July shooting at a backyard party that seriously wounded a teenaged girl.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
17-year-old charged in shooting of teen girl in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police announced an arrest Wednesday in a July shooting which left a teen girl in critical condition. Dejuan Richardson, 17, of Sauk Village, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult, police said. The girl, who was 13 at the time, […]
fox32chicago.com
Holly Staker murder: New lead gives Waukegan police hope in solving cold case
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - It’s been 30 years since the brutal murder of an 11-year-old babysitter made headlines out of Waukegan. In a FOX 32 Special Report, we take another look at the unsolved case of Holly Staker. "It’s the case that for a good reason, community members are never...
3 injured after shooting in parking lot at Illinois Six Flags Great America, park says
Illinois State Police responded to Six Flags Great America after reports of a shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlip.com
Search Continues for Six Flag Shooting Suspects, Victims Released From Hospital
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee say they are continuing to look for the suspects in a shooting outside of Six Flags Great America. Three people were struck by bullets on Sunday night, after multiple people opened fire toward an individual near the theme park’s front entrance…before fleeing the scene. Officials say the two teen victims that were hospitalized with leg wounds, have been treated and released…the third victim refused to go to the hospital after suffering a shoulder wound. No description of the suspects has been released, and the suspect vehicle has only been described as a white sedan. Anyone with more information on the shootings is being encouraged to contact Gurnee Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Large police presence in Kenosha near 16th Place and Sheridan Road
KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence on Sheridan Road near 16th Place in Kenosha overnight. FOX6 crews at the scene report one man was in handcuffs. No additional details have been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
Chicago police seek to identify 2 individuals in carjacking
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two male suspects who committed a carjacking and aggravated battery.
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub was intentional, CPD says; 3rd victim ID'd
Chicago police officials said Monday that a high speed hit-and-run that killed three men outside a well-known South Shore gay bar appears to be an intentional attack.
Six Flags Great America shooting was not random, police say
Police in Illinois said that a shooting outside a Six Flags Amusement Park in Chicago on August 14 was “not a random act”. In a statement released on their Facebook page, the Gurnee Police Department said that according to their investigation, suspects entered the parking lot of Six Flags in a white sedan. The suspects exited the […]
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0