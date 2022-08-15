ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurnee, IL

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Large police presence at Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County

KENOSHA, Wis. - There was a heavy police presence at the Embassy Mobile Home Park in Kenosha County late Wednesday night, Aug. 17. Police were dispatched to the scene around 10:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint. The initial call to dispatch gave information that a shooting may have occurred at...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
WGN News

17-year-old charged in shooting of teen girl in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police announced an arrest Wednesday in a July shooting which left a teen girl in critical condition. Dejuan Richardson, 17, of Sauk Village, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult, police said. The girl, who was 13 at the time, […]
EVANSTON, IL
NewsBreak
wlip.com

Search Continues for Six Flag Shooting Suspects, Victims Released From Hospital

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee say they are continuing to look for the suspects in a shooting outside of Six Flags Great America. Three people were struck by bullets on Sunday night, after multiple people opened fire toward an individual near the theme park’s front entrance…before fleeing the scene. Officials say the two teen victims that were hospitalized with leg wounds, have been treated and released…the third victim refused to go to the hospital after suffering a shoulder wound. No description of the suspects has been released, and the suspect vehicle has only been described as a white sedan. Anyone with more information on the shootings is being encouraged to contact Gurnee Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.
GURNEE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release video of carjacking suspects, seek to identify them

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two individuals who allegedly committed a carjacking and aggravated battery. Around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say the two suspects carjacked a person and battered them in the 1600-1700 block of West Adams Street on the Near West Side.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

