Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Mother Battling Stage 4 Cancer Frantically Searching For Her Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, TX
Related
Elevate I-10? Heights area homeowners concerned about latest TxDOT proposal near White Oak Bayou
HOUSTON — A Texas Department of Transportation plan to elevate I-10 near White Oak Bayou is fueling growing concerns among neighbors who said the plan for a higher freeway will cause even bigger noises and drainage problems. "When you do one thing, you impact everything," President of the Woodlands...
Supply shortages delaying Hwy. 105 project in Montgomery
The Texas Department of Transportation is continuing its work to improve Hwy. 105 between FM 2854 and I-45 from Montgomery through Conroe. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) A project on Hwy. 105 to add raised medians, widen the pavement and modify traffic signals between FM 2854 and I-45 was 24% complete...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FIREFIGHTERS SAVE MOBILE HOME AS NEIGHBORS ILLEGAL TRASH FIRE SPREADS
Just after 2 pm today Caney Creek, Conroe, East Montgomery County, and North Montgomery County responded to a reported mobile home fire with animals inside in the 11900 block of FM 3083, right on the Conroe City Limits. Units arrived to find a fire under a mobile home and just starting to crawl up an exterior wall. In addition grass around it was burning as was a neighbor’s brush in the yard, and debris in his yard. They were able to stop the fire before it got into the mobile home, however, the skirting and exterior vinyl melted and were damaged. The resident of the mobilehome said she smelled what she thought was a bbq pit and then realized what was going on. She evacuated her two dogs and tried to use the garden hose however it was not long enough. She praised the firefighters for getting there so quickly. Her neighbor was burning trash illegally near the high grass in his unkempt yard. The grass ignited spreading across his yard, damaging a part of his home, a boat, and almost the heavily wooded area behind him. It spread across his property line where it spread to the mobile home. The Montgomery County Fire Marshals Office is investigating.
FM 1488 widening through Magnolia gets underway
The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation has begun a project to widen FM 1488 from two to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane between FM 1774 and FM 149 in Magnolia. The project was 6% completed as of an Aug. 1 update from TxDOT, the latest available information. The contract has been awarded to James Construction Group.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw39.com
Nightly total closure of I-45 in The Woodlands begins Tuesday
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KIAH) — TxDOT continues construction projects around Houston with a total closure of I-45 between The Woodlands Parkway and Rayford Road. Starting Tuesday, August 16, at 9 p.m. all southbound lanes will be shutdown and traffic will be diverted to the frontage road. Drivers will be able to reenter the freeway at the next available entrance ramp after Rayford Rd.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
HOUSE FIRE IN DEL LAGO
Just before 8 pm Montgomery and Conroe Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in Del Lago on Presidio Drive. Units arrived at the home with heavy fire in the garage area. Firefighters were able to quickly bring it under control. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal is investigating.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
Hazardous Weather Outlook for Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region on Thursday and Thursday evenings. Some of the storms may produce localized heavy rainfall. The strongest cells will also have the potential to produce some strong to severe winds. Depending on how things evolve, the evening rush hour in and around the Houston metro area may be impacted. Those planning to be out on a boat along the coast and in the bays should remain weather aware…especially in the late afternoon and evening hours.
KHOU
15 things to do before a power outage
HOUSTON — With any storm, there's always a possibility of losing power. Remember, it could take days before power is restored to your home. However, there are things you can do now to prepare and keep your family safe during a power outage. Here's a list of 15 things...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Navasota Examiner
Life lost on Highway 105
Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Houston man Wednesday, Aug. 10, near the intersection of Texas State Highway 105 east and County Road 417. DPS Sergeant, Justin Ruiz, said the preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 1:05 p.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram Pickup traveling westbound on Hwy. 105 stopped for vehicles turning onto CR 417. A 2009 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound and for an unknown reason failed to drive in a single lane and came to a stop in the eastbound lane facing north.
cw39.com
Driver killed in fatal crash on Highway 6 in Sugar Land
SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating the cause of a deadly accident on Highway 6 on Tuesday night. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and U.S. 90A. Witnesses say the driver of a white sedan was killed in the crash. While it does appear...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY DEFIES BURN BAN ORDER-REPEATED CITATIONS AND MULTIPLE TRIPS BY FIREFIGHTERS
“MAGNOLIA RIDGE DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES TO BURN”. This company believes it is cheaper to pay the fines than to pay to have the land clearing debris hauled off. They also believe that their profit from the jobs they do is more important than everyone’s local home. Maybe the power of sharing their way of doing business on FB reduces their future job potential in our area.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
COMMISSIONER METTS CREWS DIG THROUGH TRASH TO FIND PERSON WHO ILLEGALLY DUMPED IT
Anyone living in East Montgomery County for very long has surely noticed the increased litter and illegal dumping that has accompanied the area’s population increase. The Pct 4 Commissioner’s Office has worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office and the MCSO for four years to combat the problem. The Pct. 4 Parks Department has also been involved. Parks Director Greg Long has worked to combat the problem, not only through the efforts of the Clean Roadsides Crew but by becoming certified to investigate illegal dumping, through the Texas Illegal Dumping Resource Center. This training enables Greg to identify items, in illegal dumping sites, that might be useful evidence for law enforcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
‘This is absolute insanity’: Dozens of ATVs, 4-wheelers, dirt bikes swarming Houston streets cause road disturbance, complaints to HPD
A Montrose woman had to stop and pull over on the side of Alabama Street after being surrounded by ATVs and dirt bikes while on her way to the grocery store Sunday. “This is absolute insanity,” she said in a video she recorded during the encounter. “Nobody can go anywhere.”
Copendero Gun Range taking shape off Robinson Road in Oak Ridge North
Copendero Gun Range will include a cafe and lounge on the premises. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Construction is continuing on the Copendero Gun Range located at 28075 Robinson Road, Oak Ridge North. When completed later this year, the space will feature state-of-the-art indoor rifle, pistol and archery ranges with a cafe/coffee bar and lounge.
KHOU
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major highway closures this weekend, TxDOT says
HOUSTON — There are a couple of major lane closures this weekend in the Houston area that could impact your weekend travel plans. Multiple main lanes of I-610 West Loop northbound will be closed at I-69, the Southwest Freeway starting at 8 p.m. Friday night to allow crews to conduct roadwork, according to the Texas Department of Public Transportation.
'Inaccurate info' brought false structural concerns at iconic high-rise, The Royalton says
The luxury high-rise stressed that "at no time was the building's structural integrity compromised" and "inaccurate information disseminated from the outset of this situation."
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting 2022 Lake Woodlands Bathymetry Study for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids to determine water depth at various areas of Lake Woodlands.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in head-on collision between pick-up truck and car on SH-6 at US-90 in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man is dead and several others were injured in a major crash in Sugar Land Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at around 8 p.m. on Highway 6 and US-90, police say. It is unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were impacted,...
inforney.com
Natural gas pipeline to pass through Washington County
The Matterhorn Express Pipeline Project is an approximately 580 mile, intrastate pipeline, designed to transport up to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico to the Katy Area of Texas. The pipeline will pass through Southwest Washington...
cw39.com
Watch out for this daily closure on SH-146 from La Porte to Baytown this week
LA PORTE, TX (KIAH) – Commuting over the Fred Hartman Bridge this week will look slightly different as construction workers close off two lanes. Beginning August 15 at 9:00 a.m. two lanes on the northbound side of the freeway will be closed starting on the bridge and going all the way to Missouri St. They will reopen before the evening commute around by 3:00 p.m. The closure will continue until Wednesday, August 17.
Comments / 2