Arkansas State

marijuanamoment.net

Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot

“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists’ group said it reached with the state on Wednesday. American Atheists announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media. According to a copy of the settlement that Rapert signed last week, the lawmaker will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. “This is a victory for freedom of speech and equality for atheists,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel for American Atheists, said in a statement released by the group. Rapert said he didn’t discriminate against constituents and wasn’t admitting any wrongdoing by signing the settlement.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KSNT News

Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Parole Board issues August recommendations

The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. ASHLEY. James Bergeron, theft of property. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. CLEVELAND and...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cleburne County Sun-Times

PROFIT FROM IT: Arkansas Special Session Results in Major Tax Changes

The Arkansas Legislature on Aug. 11, wrapped up a special session called by Governor Asa Hutchinson in which it passed several significant and important changes to the Arkansas tax code. These changes affect individual taxpayers, as well as businesses. In a statement released by the Governor, Hutchinson said, “This has...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
Kait 8

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Crop quality, progress aided by rains

ARKANSAS, USA — It rained very little during the months of June and July throughout most of northern and eastern Arkansas, plunging many parts of the Natural State into a severe drought. In recent weeks, that trend has changed dramatically and it comes at a time that is critical for many row crop farmers.
ARKANSAS STATE
