Some Arkansas Marijuana Activists Oppose Legalization Measure On November Ballot
“It has set up a system where you are going to have very few individuals controlling the marijuana market in Arkansas, and that is just not good for consumers.”. The staunchest opposition to this year’s recreational marijuana ballot initiative comes from an unexpected group—Arkansas’ most prominent advocates for cannabis legalization.
Settlement requires Arkansas senator to unblock critics
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator will be required to unblock critics from his social media accounts under a settlement a national atheists’ group said it reached with the state on Wednesday. American Atheists announced the settlement in its federal lawsuit against Arkansas over Republican Sen. Jason Rapert’s social media. According to a copy of the settlement that Rapert signed last week, the lawmaker will be required to remove any restrictions on his Facebook and Twitter accounts. “This is a victory for freedom of speech and equality for atheists,” said Geoffrey T. Blackwell, Litigation Counsel for American Atheists, said in a statement released by the group. Rapert said he didn’t discriminate against constituents and wasn’t admitting any wrongdoing by signing the settlement.
Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
Parole Board issues August recommendations
The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations. South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. ASHLEY. James Bergeron, theft of property. South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:. CLEVELAND and...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
PROFIT FROM IT: Arkansas Special Session Results in Major Tax Changes
The Arkansas Legislature on Aug. 11, wrapped up a special session called by Governor Asa Hutchinson in which it passed several significant and important changes to the Arkansas tax code. These changes affect individual taxpayers, as well as businesses. In a statement released by the Governor, Hutchinson said, “This has...
Report: Arkansas in the middle of the pack for hiring
With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, on August 17 WalletHub released updated data on 2022’s "States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring."
Clergy, social workers fear fallout from Oklahoma abortion laws
OKLAHOMA CITY — Strict anti-abortion laws that took effect in Oklahoma this year led to the quick shuttering of every abortion facility in the state, but left questions for those who work directly with women who may seek their advice or help getting an abortion out of state. Beyond...
Arkansas Democrats draw line in sand, support teacher pay
Arkansas Democrat party lawmakers continue to make distinctions by support for teacher pay
Recreational marijuana amendment tentatively approved for November ballot
On August 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a formal order temporarily siding with Responsible Growth Arkansas in the group’s efforts to have a recreational marijuana amendment added to the November general election ballot in Arkansas.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reports $321K in July fundraising with, Chris Jones brings in $245K
Money continues to flow into the Arkansas race for governor.
Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas
The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
Rural Eateries Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Arkansas
One of our favorite things about recreating in rural Arkansas is enjoying some local foods. While there are fantastic local restaurants in the Arkansas’s larger cities, the countryside has its fair share of “good eats.”. The Arkansas Outside crew has been known to set up a grill, get...
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
Report: Arkansas is 2022’s 4th-worst state to live in
With a historic low number of Americans moving last year (8.4%), the personal finance website WalletHub released a report on 2022's best states to live in.
Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
Recent studies rank Arkansas poorly for children’s health, families
Arkansas ranks poorly in health care for its children.
Single parent scholarship fund available to Arkansas residents
FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund (ASPSF), which awards financial assistance to single parents in Arkansas, announced today that it has started accepting applications for the spring 2023 semester. ASPSF grants award amounts of up to $1,200 to eligible single parents residing in Arkansas. The...
Crop quality, progress aided by rains
ARKANSAS, USA — It rained very little during the months of June and July throughout most of northern and eastern Arkansas, plunging many parts of the Natural State into a severe drought. In recent weeks, that trend has changed dramatically and it comes at a time that is critical for many row crop farmers.
Arkansas lawmakers approve $500M tax cut amid calls to raise teacher pay
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday approved a $500 million tax cut package over objections from Democrats who questioned its potential impact on the state's COVID-19 funds and called for action on teacher raises. The majority-Republican House and Senate approved identical bills outlining the cuts proposed by...
