utrgvrider.com
Athletics Fee update￼
In recent interviews, UTRGV President Guy Bailey and Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said they are not aware of a specific date for the University of Texas System Board of Regents’ vote on the proposed Athletics Fee. UTRGV students voted Nov. 10 to approve an increase...
KRGV
Edinburg CISD reports spike in enrollment numbers
Edinburg is the fastest growing city in the Rio Grande Valley, and now there is also an increase in enrollment numbers for the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Student enrollment is up by three thousand students compared to the start of the previous school year. The first day of class...
McAllen is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen has collaborated with the Hidalgo County Health & Human Services to host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The vaccine clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, according to the City of McAllen press release. It will be held at the McAllen […]
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
International artist is unveiling mural in McAllen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan. Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world. The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and […]
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
La Feria ISD plans to hire armed guards districtwide
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District is moving forward with plans to have armed security guards in all schools. During a recent school board meeting, the school board unanimously approved the measure voting 7-0. Cynthia Torres, the superintendent for the district said with an increase in violence taking place on […]
riograndeguardian.com
Singh: I just witnessed the most humbling and heartwarming event of the year
EDINBURG, Texas – Dr. Manish Singh, CEO of DHR Health, said he was thrilled to participate in his favorite healthcare event of the year. The event saw around 200 high school students from across the Rio Grande Valley receive internship certificates from DHR Health Institute for Research and Development and Region One Education Service Center.
KRGV
Food Bank RGV giving out free produce in Weslaco
The Food Bank RGV partnered with Hidalgo County Precinct 1 for a free pop-up produce distribution event in Weslaco on Thursday. Free fruits and vegetables will be given out from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Catholic War Veterans located at 1501 N. International Boulevard. All cities are welcome. A...
Food Bank RGV hosting a job fair this week
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 35 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. Potential employees can expect a variety of businesses and career interests to choose from, according to a Facebook post from the food bank. The job fair invites businesses ranging from creative […]
RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season. Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15. Those interested must also […]
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
Pharr barbershop offering free haircuts for students
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr United Public Safety Association has partnered with El Catrin Barbershop to provide free back to school haircuts to students enrolled in the Pharr area. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at El Catrin Barbershop, 122 E. Newcombe Ave. Haircuts will be […]
Tastes like lobster? 'Invasive' Australian crawfish found in Texas
TEXAS, USA — An "invasive" Australian crawfish has invaded Texas, and according to some, it tastes like lobster, KHOU reports. The Australian redclaw crawfish was recently found in an apartment complex pond in southern Texas, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department. Three lobster-sized mudbugs were collected from...
San Benito to hand out sandbags this week
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As forecasters watch for a new tropical wave in the Caribbean, San Benito is preparing in advance with a drive-thru sandbag distribution. The city will distribute sandbags only to San Benito residents and business owners. The sandbag distribution will take place on two separate dates. The first distribution will take […]
utrgvrider.com
Former Edinburg mayor’s trial begins
Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s trial on charges of voter fraud during the 2017 municipal election began Tuesday with his defense’s opening statement in Hidalgo County’s 92nd District Court. The defense argued that, due to a change in voting laws in 2021, Molina was justified in his...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Palmview student accused of bringing toy gun to campus
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday. In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing […]
anjournal.com
Medical care with compassion: A letter of gratitude
To the editor:Today, when many have something to complain about, this letter is rather to express my gratitude.On my recent visit to Dr. Rick W. Bassett’s medical office in Harlingen — I was pleasantly attended by this fine physician/orthopedic surgeon. Throughout our interaction, he displayed an inviting and caring attitude, which reverberated among the entire staff.Dr. Bassett was professional, knowledgeable, and efficient in explaining the process that would lead to my surgery. The polite assistance he rendered transcended the ordinary.Although Dr. Bassett cares for many patients, each patient, like me, is treated with exclusive consideration.I would be remiss If did ...
KVUE
Sign of hope: gas prices dip below $3 a gallon in parts of Texas
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 20, 2022. A relief at the pump is coming for those in different parts of Texas: in some areas of the state, you can get gas for under $3 a gallon!. In an update to the...
