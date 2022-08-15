Read full article on original website
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two men get away after attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Tomball with a pickup truckhoustonstringer_comTomball, TX
Missing Man's Items Found Wiped Clean Of Evidence After Authorities Tell His Family OtherwiseThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHowe, TX
Child in Houston is believed to be first child in Texas to contract monkeypoxAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular pet store chain hosts grand opening for new location in TexasKristen WaltersHouston, TX
I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.
It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
Teacher shortage has Noble Charter Schools lowering standards for full-time substitutes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- As kids head back to class, many schools are opening their doors without enough teachers. According to an EdWeek Research Center survey, 72% of school districts nationwide do not have enough applicants to fill open teaching positions. The shortage has one charter school group in Chicago recruiting substitutes, with no experience required.One week and counting before their 18 campuses open their doors for the new school year, Noble Charter Schools are looking for a full year subs, but their job posting doesn't require a bachelor's degree or a teaching license, and that concerns some education experts.The Noble...
Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
University of St. Thomas dean resigns, amid allegedly falsifying education credentials, faculty says
A tenured assistant professor of accounting said he worries about the process and the university leaders behind it that led Mario Enzler to be hired.
MySanAntonio
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
Cleveland Jewish News
At Chicago learning center, 24 students master 24 chapters of Shabbat tractate
The dais stretched wide in a Chicago learning center, making room for the 24 celebrants who had completed and been tested on the entire Meseches Shabbos during the course of the past year (another 10 completed half of the tractate). The students were participants in a program known as “Mivtza...
Click2Houston.com
‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools
KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts
Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
columbiachronicle.com
Uptown commune Jesus People USA turns 50 and faces dwindling membership
Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. When Tom Crozier, a man with unapologetically long, curly hair, sits in the garden room of the Jesus People USA commune, the light radiating through the window behind him creates a glowing silhouette around his head. It’s a fitting image, considering he’s telling the story of the religious community he’s called home for 29 years.
CPS CEO announces record number of after school programs
The CEO of Chicago Pubic Schools is making some big promises in an address to the City Club on Wednesday.
forwardtimes.com
City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative
UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
iheart.com
The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
KHOU
Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring
HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring. Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.
oakpark.com
Rats and more rats
Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
wlsam.com
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions Collusion
A judge has rejected the colleges' attempt to have the case alleging that the schools involved falsely claim they admit all students on a need-blind basis dismissed. Northwestern University along with the University of Chicago named in antitrust lawsuit targeting 16 prestigious US universitiesRdsmith4/Wikipedia.
Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford's Corvette, SUV torched in Austin Garage
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for the person who torched two cars owned by a Illinois state representative. Behind the ash and rubble, you can see the remains of the garage of Illinois Representative La Shawn Ford (D-101) in Austin. It's his vintage Corvette and Ford SUV.Police said someone stole a car and parked it in front of Ford's garage before setting on fire. No one was injured but the cars are likely totaled.
wgnradio.com
Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?
Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
houstoniamag.com
A Guide to Dining at POST Market
Never have the same meal twice at this Downtown dining Mecca. What was once the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office, tucked quietly at the edge of Downtown, is now a booming hub for food and entertainment coined POST Houston, developed by local realty firm Lovett Commercial. While there are plenty of reasons to plan a visit—a live concert venue and the rooftop sky lawn with a million-dollar view of the city’s skyline are among them—going for a meal at POST Market ranks top of the list.
