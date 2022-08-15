ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Chalkbeat

I taught at Urban Prep in better times. The latest news is devastating.

It was never perfect. But when I taught at Urban Prep, it was good. Really good.Amid an epidemic of gun violence, the life of an adolescent, African American male living on the South or West side of Chicago is too often over before it begins. That’s why, during its heyday, Urban Prep — a network of all-male charter schools, frequently praised for its rates of college acceptance — was a coveted...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teacher shortage has Noble Charter Schools lowering standards for full-time substitutes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As kids head back to class, many schools are opening their doors without enough teachers. According to an EdWeek Research Center survey, 72% of school districts nationwide do not have enough applicants to fill open teaching positions. The shortage has one charter school group in Chicago recruiting substitutes, with no experience required.One week and counting before their 18 campuses open their doors for the new school year, Noble Charter Schools are looking for a full year subs, but their job posting doesn't require a bachelor's degree or a teaching license, and that concerns some education experts.The Noble...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bronzeville church helps people learn new skills, advance in a trade through apprenticeship program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Providing a lifetime of gainful employment is a priority for people on the Chicago's South Side and West Side.For years, one Bronzeville church has been leading an effort to bring minorities into Chicago's trade unions. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports Thursday at the church, members of the community will see just how many opportunities are available. On Wednesday, Maurice Harris stands with a sense of pride. He is a journeyman plumber. A professional, almost a master. "A professional plumber. You come in and take care of business. You don't play around." It's a huge leap from apprentice. It...
CHICAGO, IL
Click2Houston.com

‘Watch D.O.G.S.’ helping keep children safe while volunteering at Katy ISD schools

KATY, Texas – ‘Watch D.O.G.S.,’ or “Dads of Great Students,” is a father or male-involvement initiative that has really taken off in Katy ISD. “It’s overwhelming. Parents and father figures, they want to get involved. They want to be a part of the school day, they want to be there for their kids and other kids and their community,” James Strickland said.
KATY, TX
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Mother McAuley welcomes new principal as school starts

Dr. Kathryn Baal, an accomplished transformational educational leader who is known for influencing others and inspiring action to make change happen within schools, has taken on a new role on Chicago’s South Side. She just recently stepped into the role of principal at Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School,...
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Uptown commune Jesus People USA turns 50 and faces dwindling membership

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. When Tom Crozier, a man with unapologetically long, curly hair, sits in the garden room of the Jesus People USA commune, the light radiating through the window behind him creates a glowing silhouette around his head. It’s a fitting image, considering he’s telling the story of the religious community he’s called home for 29 years.
CHICAGO, IL
forwardtimes.com

City Of Houston Becomes the First City in the United States to Become a Candidate For the UNICEF Child Friendly Cities Initiative

UNICEF USA recently designated the City of Houston as the first city in the United States to become a Candidate for UNICEF Child Friendly City recognition. This designation reaffirms Houston’s dedication to place the needs of children first, listen to youth’s challenges and recommendations, and advocate for and protect child rights.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

The Commandante Lina Hidalgo Unglued At Press Conference

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez along with Harris County Constables Mark Herman & Ted Heap all say they’ve been denied the additional resources they need during this crime wave exacerbated by the Democrat Judges in Harris County who repeatedly free violent criminals on low or no bond. Yesterday, The...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Get relief from sleep apnea at Texas Sinus and Snoring

HOUSTON — Dr. Ben Cilento, a Double Board-Certified Sinus Surgeon talks with Deborah Duncan about the comprehensive care available at Texas Sinus and Snoring. Texas Sinus and Snoring offers complete in house solutions to sinus, snoring, sleep apnea, hearing, and allergy patients. Dr. Cilento is dedicated to using the best technology and advancements in medicine to make each patient's experience better.
oakpark.com

Rats and more rats

Oak Park has a rat problem. It is not alone in the Chicago area. And Oak Park’s adjacency to the city, which really has a rat problem, isn’t helping. Also contributing to an upturn in the rat population, according to Oak Park’s public heath department, is the end of COVID lockdowns and, most immediately, summer weather.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois Rep. LaShawn Ford's Corvette, SUV torched in Austin Garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are looking for the person who torched two cars owned by a Illinois state representative. Behind the ash and rubble, you can see the remains of the garage of Illinois Representative La Shawn Ford (D-101) in Austin. It's his vintage Corvette and Ford SUV.Police said someone stole a car and parked it in front of Ford's garage before setting on fire. No one was injured but the cars are likely totaled. 
AUSTIN, TX
wgnradio.com

Could a birthmark be a sign of a rare condition in children?

Dr. Robert Listernick, an academic general pediatrician with Lurie Children’s Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how distinctive markings on the skin that may have started in your childhood might be a sign of neurofibromatosis, and how there’s a new way to treat the problem.
CHICAGO, IL
houstoniamag.com

A Guide to Dining at POST Market

Never have the same meal twice at this Downtown dining Mecca. What was once the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office, tucked quietly at the edge of Downtown, is now a booming hub for food and entertainment coined POST Houston, developed by local realty firm Lovett Commercial. While there are plenty of reasons to plan a visit—a live concert venue and the rooftop sky lawn with a million-dollar view of the city’s skyline are among them—going for a meal at POST Market ranks top of the list.
HOUSTON, TX

