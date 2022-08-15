ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow says his appendix ruptured, prompting surgery

CINCINNATI -- What initially felt like discomfort for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned into a more serious and pressing matter, he said Wednesday. In his first news conference since his appendectomy on July 26, Burrow said his appendix ruptured, which prompted surgery. The third-year player will continue his progress on Wednesday when he participates in team drills at practice for the first time since the procedure.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
FOX Sports

Mahomes, Burrow among QBs with new chips on their shoulders

While every other quarterback in the league wished they were in the same position as Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo during January's closing weekend as the NFC and AFC championship games approached, there is probably far less envy in the weeks leading up to this new season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow breaks silence on unique case of appendicitis

Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been relatively limited in training camp so far after undergoing a sudden surgery for appendicitis. For the first time since the operation, Burrow has spoken out. The former LSU standout revealed that he basically found out that he needed to get it taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Yardbarker

Who wins more regular-season games — Cincinnati Bengals or Cincinnati Bearcats?

Always wanted to bet whether a certain NFL team will win more games than a certain college team? Good news! Now you can, courtesy of Caesars. Caesars is currently offering 10 head-to-head matchups — Pittsburgh Panthers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers against the New York Giants, etc. — for its one-of-a-kind promotion. For the full list, check it out here.
CINCINNATI, OH
AthlonSports.com

Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins Must-Bet Player Props

The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals thrilled last season as they stormed their way to a Super Bowl appearance after beginning the season with 100-to-1 odds to win it all. Though they ultimately lost to the Rams, those who bet on the underdog Bengals made plenty of profit along the way in 2021.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy