Yardbarker
Joe Burrow has realistic stance on contract extension talks with Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow still has two years left on his rookie deal. Fresh off leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, though, it would make sense for Cincy to lock up its young, star quarterback and in the process — set itself up for a bright future.
Bengals Bites: Cordell Volson Makes Guard Push, Trey Hendrickson Continues to Dominate
Training camp continued on Monday afternoon
ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow says his appendix ruptured, prompting surgery
CINCINNATI -- What initially felt like discomfort for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow turned into a more serious and pressing matter, he said Wednesday. In his first news conference since his appendectomy on July 26, Burrow said his appendix ruptured, which prompted surgery. The third-year player will continue his progress on Wednesday when he participates in team drills at practice for the first time since the procedure.
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports
Mahomes, Burrow among QBs with new chips on their shoulders
While every other quarterback in the league wished they were in the same position as Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo during January's closing weekend as the NFC and AFC championship games approached, there is probably far less envy in the weeks leading up to this new season.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In
As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
Joe Burrow breaks silence on unique case of appendicitis
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been relatively limited in training camp so far after undergoing a sudden surgery for appendicitis. For the first time since the operation, Burrow has spoken out. The former LSU standout revealed that he basically found out that he needed to get it taken...
Joe Burrow’s sobering take on looming mega-deal with Bengals
Despite the Cincinnati Bengals making it clear they have every intention of offering him a contract extension, Joe Burrow is not making a big deal about it and isn’t even focusing on a possible new contract. Burrow hinted as much when he was asked recently about the investments the...
Who wins more regular-season games — Cincinnati Bengals or Cincinnati Bearcats?
Always wanted to bet whether a certain NFL team will win more games than a certain college team? Good news! Now you can, courtesy of Caesars. Caesars is currently offering 10 head-to-head matchups — Pittsburgh Panthers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers against the New York Giants, etc. — for its one-of-a-kind promotion. For the full list, check it out here.
Yardbarker
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and the Bengals
Bengals training camp is in full swing and Joe Burrow is back in action. He missed the first couple of weeks after undergoing an appendectomy. At least one national analyst is bullish on Burrow and the Bengals. "Joe Burrow will be in the MVP conversation," ESPN's Louis Riddick said on...
AthlonSports.com
Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins Must-Bet Player Props
The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals thrilled last season as they stormed their way to a Super Bowl appearance after beginning the season with 100-to-1 odds to win it all. Though they ultimately lost to the Rams, those who bet on the underdog Bengals made plenty of profit along the way in 2021.
UC Football Placed in Top-20 on SI's Preseason Rankings
UC wasn't the highest-ranked AAC team.
