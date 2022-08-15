ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonas Brothers returning to perform on Las Vegas Strip this fall

By Ana Gutierrez
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Jonas Brothers announced the band’s return to Las Vegas in November on Monday.

“Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas” will be at Dolby Live at Park MGM for three nights with three unique set lists on Nov. 10, 11, and 12.

The announcement comes shortly after the band’s five-night Las Vegas residency this June at the venue.

General ticket sale begins Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., and a pre-sale for fan club members begins Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Tickets can be purchased through this link .

