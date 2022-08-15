ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Love at first bite: Average Virginian not willing to give up fast food

Despite a recent study that revealed eating junk food contributes to cognitive decline, many Americans continue to eat fast food. Overconsumption of processed foods and lack of exercise can lead to a lower life expectancy, yet the average Virginian is willing to give up three years of life to keep eating fast food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Iowa Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In IA

Iowa poker tables are available online at the best online casinos. By joining any of the sites listed in this guide, you’ll be able to play your favorite poker variant and join tournaments with players from across the country. Keep reading to find out about the benefits of playing...
IOWA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Kansas Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In KS

Just like many other US states, Kansas does not currently have any legal online casinos. However, reputable offshore sites provide a safe and entertaining alternative to playing Kansas poker online. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the best five overall. Keep reading to discover how you can play...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Augusta Free Press

UpVote Virginia, nonpartisan democracy reform collective, launches in Richmond

UpVote Virginia is dedicated to ensuring that Virginia leads the way in improving the structure of our electoral system to better reflect the will of voters, thus providing for a more representative, inclusive, open, and transparent government, according to a news release. The organization aims to build on Virginia’s recent...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award

Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville casting director nominated for Emmy for work on Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’

Erica Arvold has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting for her work Hulu’s critically-acclaimed limited series “Dopesick.”. “Dopesick” takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Massachusetts Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money MA Online Casinos

Gambling enthusiasts can enjoy playing at three land-based casinos located across the state of Massachusetts. When it comes to online gambling, it can be more complicated since it’s not yet regulated in the state. The good news is that you can still enjoy playing online by signing up with the best Massachusetts online casinos based offshore.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Augusta Free Press

Scholars Latino Initiative names Stephania Cervantes as first managing director

Scholars Latino Initiative (SLI) celebrates 10 years this year as a Virginia nonprofit and announced Stephania Cervantes as its first managing director. SLI provides college access opportunities in high school and financial support for college success for Latino/a/x. In her role, Cervantes’ will promote and execute the nonprofit’s mission to support Latino/a/x students with academic challenge, leadership development, scholarships and mentorships.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

ACLU challenging reversal of Virginia early prison release policy

A suit filed in an Albemarle County court is challenging the Virginia Department of Corrections’ interpretation of a budget amendment to negate good behavior credits earned by state prison inmates. The ACLU of Virginia filed the suit, Anderson v. Clarke, in the Albemarle County Circuit Court, challenging the continued...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices

Comments / 0

Community Policy