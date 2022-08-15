Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Jackpot! Virginia Lottery distributes record $779 million to K-12 public schools
The big winner for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022, was K-12 public education in Virginia. The Virginia Lottery had record-setting profits in 2021-22 which resulted in a distribution of $779.6 million for public schools in the Commonwealth. Every dollar of profit generated by Virginia Lottery sales is...
Augusta Free Press
Love at first bite: Average Virginian not willing to give up fast food
Despite a recent study that revealed eating junk food contributes to cognitive decline, many Americans continue to eat fast food. Overconsumption of processed foods and lack of exercise can lead to a lower life expectancy, yet the average Virginian is willing to give up three years of life to keep eating fast food.
Augusta Free Press
Iowa Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In IA
Iowa poker tables are available online at the best online casinos. By joining any of the sites listed in this guide, you’ll be able to play your favorite poker variant and join tournaments with players from across the country. Keep reading to find out about the benefits of playing...
Augusta Free Press
Kansas Poker – Compare The Best Real Money Poker Sites In KS
Just like many other US states, Kansas does not currently have any legal online casinos. However, reputable offshore sites provide a safe and entertaining alternative to playing Kansas poker online. In this guide, we’ll provide you with the best five overall. Keep reading to discover how you can play...
Augusta Free Press
UpVote Virginia, nonpartisan democracy reform collective, launches in Richmond
UpVote Virginia is dedicated to ensuring that Virginia leads the way in improving the structure of our electoral system to better reflect the will of voters, thus providing for a more representative, inclusive, open, and transparent government, according to a news release. The organization aims to build on Virginia’s recent...
Augusta Free Press
Orange County couple wins Excellence in Agriculture award
Jacob and Jennifer Gilley of Orange County recently were named this year’s Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Excellence in Agriculture award winners. They were honored last month during the VFBF Young Farmers Summer Expo in Wytheville. The Excellence in Agriculture award recognizes individuals and couples for involvement in...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville casting director nominated for Emmy for work on Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’
Erica Arvold has been nominated for a 2022 Creative Emmy Award for Location Casting for her work Hulu’s critically-acclaimed limited series “Dopesick.”. “Dopesick” takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Purdue Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA.
Augusta Free Press
Massachusetts Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money MA Online Casinos
Gambling enthusiasts can enjoy playing at three land-based casinos located across the state of Massachusetts. When it comes to online gambling, it can be more complicated since it’s not yet regulated in the state. The good news is that you can still enjoy playing online by signing up with the best Massachusetts online casinos based offshore.
Augusta Free Press
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
Augusta Free Press
Scholars Latino Initiative names Stephania Cervantes as first managing director
Scholars Latino Initiative (SLI) celebrates 10 years this year as a Virginia nonprofit and announced Stephania Cervantes as its first managing director. SLI provides college access opportunities in high school and financial support for college success for Latino/a/x. In her role, Cervantes’ will promote and execute the nonprofit’s mission to support Latino/a/x students with academic challenge, leadership development, scholarships and mentorships.
Augusta Free Press
Six minutes with Chris Runion: Republican, progressive talking to, not at, each other
Gotta give Chris Runion credit. He spent a good six minutes with me last night at the Rockingham County Fair talking local stuff. People don’t do this kind of thing that often these days. Runion, a Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates, told me he is a...
Augusta Free Press
ACLU challenging reversal of Virginia early prison release policy
A suit filed in an Albemarle County court is challenging the Virginia Department of Corrections’ interpretation of a budget amendment to negate good behavior credits earned by state prison inmates. The ACLU of Virginia filed the suit, Anderson v. Clarke, in the Albemarle County Circuit Court, challenging the continued...
Augusta Free Press
The ‘Chris Hayes problem’: Maloney spells out Dems’ problems connecting with voters
Democrats have a problem connecting with working-class voters. Call it the “Chris Hayes problem.”. “I mean, listen, I don’t know — anything that comes out of Chris Hayes’s mouth,” was New York Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney’s answer to a New York Times editorial board question on the topic.
