I think it's awesome.. yes they are in jail for a reason..but why just let them sit there looking at walls ..making them more down.. why not have some kind of reform...some kind of readings.. in our town they have tv..why not atleadt once a day put a motivational speaker on the tvs.. idk .I just think that some could be more reformed to things if given helpful.. we all should know that alot of these humans have something wrong to cause their chaos..whether it's an addiction, a mental deficiency etc.. I didn't say all of them ..but why not try to help in some way while they are there so that possibly they can be reformed when they come back out into society... just saying..
That's wonderful what we really need is a large rehab in our town for our children to go to. praying for you Sir, what you are doing is awesome may the Lord bless you and your family
