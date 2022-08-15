Residents get rare wins in fight against planned developments

For nearly every proposed development, there are residents opposing its approval.

In Brunswick County, that doesn't stop most planned developments from getting the green light, but this month residents stopped two housing projects that would have added hundreds of homes to their neighborhoods.

Find out why they were stopped and how residents made it happen.

With Brunswick County growing so fast, the Cape Fear Jetport has become one of the busiest in the state.

What are the airport's plans for handling the growth and what will it mean for the local economy and the future of commercial flights in Brunswick County?

As growth hits even small south Brunswick beach communities, how will the extra traffic affect this rapidly developing part of the county, which has already been prone to accidents?