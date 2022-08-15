ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Sam Pittman praises Jefferson’s leadership in Fayetteville

By Kendall Hilton
 3 days ago

The preseason has been good for Arkansas stud quarterback KJ Jefferson. But, according to head coach Sam Pittman, you can add leadership to Jefferson’s resume .

“I mean, he was our leader, but that’s kind of when he took the team over,” Pittman said. “Then you take that and add to the Texas game. That’s whenever he won everybody over. He won the fans, the team, the state, and me. I mean, he already had me, but he really had me after that game.”

Jefferson had completed 73% of his passes against Texas. His stat line wasn’t imposing, though. He threw for 138 yards along with an interception, but Pittman remembers the x-factor play he made in the third quarter.

“That was a big answer right there, and I was hoping he would do exactly what he did,” Pittman said about Jefferson after the 40-21 victory. “We could have went in the tank that series, too. We didn’t. We went right back down and scored a touchdown.”

Supporters of the large-frame quarterback have big aspirations this upcoming season for Jefferson. Jefferson will have the tools he needs to showcase his talents with a new receiving group and a deep backfield.

“I would say that I am overlooked as far as the progress I have made as a passer,” Jefferson told Crissy Froyd earlier in the offseason. “But me being able to create plays and be physical while running the ball has put a lot of stress on defensive coordinators and defensive players, having to keep tackling me over and over the course of a game. Wear those guys down.”

