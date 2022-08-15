Read full article on original website
65-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Ellensburg Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night in Ellensburg. The officials stated that a 65-year-old woman from Riverside was struck by a semi at an Ellensburg truck stop just off I-90 at around 7:45 p.m. The incident happened in the parking lot. According...
ifiberone.com
Woman run over by semi and killed in truck stop parking lot in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A California woman is dead after getting run over by a semi in Ellensburg Monday night. At around 7:45 p.m., Ellensburg Police say they were summoned to the Pilot Travel Center/Flying J just off of I-90 to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Authorities...
65-year-old woman struck, killed by truck in Ellensburg parking lot
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Police say that a Riverside, California woman died from injuries she suffered on Monday night when she was struck by a pickup truck in a Kittitas County parking lot. According to a social media alert from the Ellensburg Police Department, emergency responders rushed to the Pilot...
kpq.com
Man Who Stopped Traffic While Atop Sellar Bridge To Face Charges
The man who brought rush hour traffic to a standstill across the Columbia River Friday will be going to court. Police say the 32-year-old man who climbed the George Sellar Bridge led to its closure for about an hour before they were able to talk him down with promises of cigarettes and water.
kpq.com
Woman Killed in Douglas County Crash Identified
The identity of a Moses Lake woman who died in a rollover crash last weekend in Douglas County is now known. Troopers say 35-year-old Stephanie Starkweather died at the scene after driving off the roadway on SR 17 about 15 miles southeast of Mansfield Saturday night. The say her car...
nbcrightnow.com
Missing Kittitas hiker found dead near Lake Lillian
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a 24-year-old from Seattle was reported missing after he didn't return home Sunday night. His family says he was hiking in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. He was found dead on Wednesday morning after three days of searching for...
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD: 18-year-old shot and killed Aug. 12
WENATCHEE — A murder investigation is underway after an 18-year-old man died from gunshot wounds from an Aug. 12 shooting. According to information released on Wednesday, Wenatchee police responded just before midnight on Aug. 12 for a possible cardiac event at a home in the 1600 block of Methow Street.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee PD looking to ID two suspects in string of vehicle prowls
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee police are hoping to identify two suspects in a string of vehicle prowls in both Wenatchee and Douglas County parks. The two female suspects reportedly broke windows on parked vehicles at several parks on Tuesday, stealing items including wallets and purses, according to Wenatchee police. Police...
40-Year-Old Shane Walsh Dead In A Fatal Crash In Leavenworth (Leavenworth, WA)
According to the Troopers, a fatal crash occurred on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth on Saturday night. According to the Troopers, Phlym Anthony Gayan, 49, was travelling in his car with three other passengers westbound in the eastbound lane. He attempted to pass other cars when his vehicle hit an oncoming motorcycle.
ifiberone.com
One dead, one injured in head-on crash in Okanogan County
PATEROS — A head-on collision Sunday afternoon on state Route 153 in Okanogan County left one person dead and another person injured. Tao L. Stettler, a 39-year-old Pateros man was driving a Ford Eclipse south on SR 153, just west of Pateros, when he reportedly crossed the centerline and collided with a 1996 Ford F-250, according to the Washington State Patrol.
yaktrinews.com
Teen dies from gunshot wounds in Wenatchee, police investigating
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department is investigating an incident where a teen died from gunshot wounds. On August 12, just before midnight, Wenatchee Police Officers responded to a call of possible cardiac arrest on Methow Street near Ridgeview Loop Drive. Officers discovered the call was actually a shooting that had just occurred.
kpq.com
Two Injured by Falling Rebar Tuesday
Two people are recovering after being injured while working at the Rock Island Switchyard Tuesday morning. Douglas County Fire District 2 Spokesperson Kay McKellar said the two employees were pinned by a roll of steel rebar just before 9:00am. "It had fallen off of a crane they were using to...
ncwlife.com
East Wenatchee apartment damaged in fire started by candle
A fire that started after a candle lit curtains on fire this morning caused significant damage to an apartment and its furnishings in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2’s Kay McKellar said a woman had lit the candle before going to work and at about 11:30 a.m., an uncle who was babysitting the woman’s children moved the curtains, knocking over the candle and starting the fire.
kpq.com
Motorcyclist Dead From Sunday Night U.S. 2 Crash West of Leavenworth
One person is dead while another faces vehicular homicide charges after a crash Sunday night on U.S. 2 about 11 miles west of Leavenworth. Troopers say a car driven by 49-year-old Phlym Anthony Gayan was westbound in the eastbound lane attempting to pass other cars when the car hit an oncoming motorcycle.
KREM
Wenatchee police investigating shooting death of 18-year-old
WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old who died from gunshot wounds. According to police, on Aug. 12, 2022, officers were responding to what they thought was a possible cardiac arrest at a residence on Methow Street in Wenatchee. After arriving, they learned that the call they were responding to was a shooting.
ifiberone.com
Eastbound I-90 partially blocked for nearly 18 hours Sunday near Cle Elum due to semi-truck fire
CLE ELUM — Eastbound Interstate 90 near Cle Elum was partially blocked for nearly 18 hours on Sunday due to a semi-truck fire. The driver, a 65-year-old British Columbia man, was heading east on I-90 when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. He was able to pull to the shoulder and disconnect the trailer, which caught fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ncwlife.com
Vehicle leaves Highway 97A, ignites brush fire and goes into the river
The driver of a vehicle that left Highway 97A and went into the Columbia River Sunday morning was able to escape with minor injuries. Before it went into the river about 11:25 a.m. the southbound car ignited a small brush fire and the highway between Wenatchee and Entiat was closed for about 45 minutes.
35-Years-Old Man Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mansfield (Mansfield, WA)
According to Washington State trooper Jeremy Weber, a fire spread to the size of a football field occurred following a motor vehicle crash. A 2005 Dodge Magnum was travelling southbound on State Route 17 when the driver failed to turn left on the curve and went straight and exited the roadway to the right.
KEPR
Moses Lake driver dies in fiery crash
DOUGLAS CO, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman from Moses Lake died on Saturday in a fatal car crash in Douglas County. The driver has yet to be identified, pending notification of next of kin, but state troopers said the woman was heading southbound on SR 17 at about 2 a.m.
ifiberone.com
WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
