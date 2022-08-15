Read full article on original website
Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business
Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Riddle Reveals He's Medically Cleared, Challenges Seth Rollins To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle
In the days leading up to tonight's Raw, it was teased that Riddle would give an update on his medical status. After Seth Rollins berated him in a promo in the ring, Riddle revealed that he is medically cleared to compete and that he was actually doing the interview from a disclosed area backstage. This prompted Riddle to charge to the ring and brawl with Rollins all over the arena before the show cut to commercial break.
Santos Escobar: I Looked At The NXT Changes As Another Opportunity, I've Enjoyed It A Lot
Santos Escobar has enjoyed working in NXT. When the black and gold era of NXT came to a end, the future of some of the brand's top stars were called into question. Since the brand overhaul, Escobar and his faction, Legado del Fantasma, have still been featured regularly on the show.
Teddy Long: Being The General Manager Of WWE SmackDown Was My Favorite Job, But I Enjoyed It All
Teddy Long wore a lot of hats throughout his lengthy career, and while he enjoyed it all, he says being the general manager of SmackDown was his favorite job. Long held the position, with some breaks, from 2004-2012. During this time, he became a popular character on WWE TV for booking tag team matches and making Superstars go one-on-one with The Undertaker.
Seth Rollins: My Daughter Has Made Me Think About Wrestling In A Safer Way
Seth Rollins became a new dad in December 2020 when Becky Lynch deliver their daughter Roux. Rollins is one of the top stars in WWE and has put his body on the line in a variety of matches including Hell in a Cell, ladder matches, Elimination Chamber, and more. Now...
Thunder Rosa Discusses Challenges Of AEW Women's Title Run, Doesn't Want To Talk About Britt Baker
Thunder Rosa has been AEW Women's Champion since AEW Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam on March 16 when she defeated Britt Baker. In that time, Rosa had defended the title against the likes of Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm, Miyu Yamashita, Serena Deeb, and more. Speaking to Bullet Cast at StocktonCon,...
Tony Khan Discusses Comparisons To Paul Heyman, Says Heyman Is A Genius
Tony Khan has been around wrestling for his entire life, first starting as a fan who would attend shows and book shows in his notebook, and now running All Elite Wrestling. Khan did not sit under the learning tree of anyone when it came to running a promotion, just learning from history and his own mistakes during AEW's run that started in January 2019.
Mickie James Doesn't Know What's Next, But She Will Always Be Involved In Wrestling
Mickie James comments on her future in wrestling. On August 8, James tweeted that she felt she was done in wrestling and then followed up on August 10 by asking what was left for her to prove. Speaking to MYTV26 at Stocktoncon, James was asked what's next for her. "I...
Triple H: We're Focused On Creating Iconic Characters And Putting Them In Amazing Storylines
Triple H is focused on being creative. After losing most of his control over the NXT brand last year, Triple H was put back in a creative position of power back on July 25, 2022 following the retirement of Vince McMahon. Since the change occurred, fans and wrestlers alike have responded positively to Triple H's new take on WWE's creative product.
Becky Lynch Provides Injury Update, Hopes To Use Her Time Away To Work On Her Book
Becky Lynch hopes to use her time away from the ring to finish her book. Last October, Lynch stated that she wrote a book and noted that she was working on the second draft. At the time, she expressed her uncertainty about the book's release date. As a full-time WWE Superstar and a mother, she certainly had a lot on her plate. However, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, and she has been sidelined ever since. As a result, she might have more time on her hands.
Lance Archer: It's A Matter Of Time Before I'm Put In 'The' Position
Lance Archer is a 45-year-old veteran who has been part of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling before finding a home at AEW and NJPW. Archer has been put at the top of the card in AEW, challenging for the AEW World Championship on multile occasions. In NJPW, he's been a standout performer and is a former two-time IWGP United States Champion.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could
Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Beyond Wrestling Founder Drew Cordeiro Discusses Impact Of AEW And WWE On Independent Wrestling
Beyond Wrestling has become one of the top independent promotions on the scene, especially in the northeast. The company was founded in 2009 by Drew Cordeiro and has spotlighted talent like John Silver, Kris Statlander, Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta and more throughout the years. With the rise of AEW and...
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever
Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Damian Priest: We Knew Fans Would Go Crazy Over Rhea Ripley Choking Dominik Mysterio With Her Legs
Damian Priest knew how fans would react to Rhea Ripley choking Dominik Mysterio with her legs. The former WWE Raw Women's Champion has gone viral in recent weeks as she has continued to dominate Rey Mysterio's son. She has choked him with her legs and outright beat him up during The Judgment Day's feud with the father-son duo.
CJ Perry (Lana) Pitched Going Through A Table, Doesn't Think It Would Have Happened With Miro In WWE
At the end of 2020, CJ Perry (Lana in WWE) would find herself planted through a table courtesy of Nia Jax on television. Perry going through a table every week become a running gag and fans speculated about the reason she kept being put through a table. Appearing on Busted...
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'
In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
Chris Hero: September Will Mark My 24th Year In The Wrestling Business, But I'm Not Satisfied Yet
Although Chris Hero hasn't wrestled a match since March 2020, the independent wrestling legend is making sure that everyone knows he's not quite satisfied with the in-ring portion of his career just yet. Since being released by WWE for a second time in 2020, Hero has mostly kept quiet in...
Diamond Dallas Page Says Ric Flair Asked Him To Be Part Of His Last Match
Diamond Dallas Page was part of Ric Flair's Last Match, but Ric Flair had bigger plans for him. Page appeared at the event to deliver a diamond cutter to Matt Cardona, but according to DDP, Flair wanted him to take part in the main event. "Ric actually called me and...
