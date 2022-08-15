ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Stephanie McMahon Offered To Return As CEO, Says Vince McMahon Still Has His Eyes On WWE Business

Stephanie McMahon talks about her passion for WWE and how honored she is to be the chairwoman of the board. When Vince McMahon retired, it created an unprecedented moment in WWE where he would no longer be leading the charge for the company. On the business end of things, that will now be overseen by his daughter, Stephanie who will be the Co-CEO with Nick Khan, and their Chief Financial Officer, Frank Riddick III.
Riddle Reveals He's Medically Cleared, Challenges Seth Rollins To A Match At WWE Clash At The Castle

In the days leading up to tonight's Raw, it was teased that Riddle would give an update on his medical status. After Seth Rollins berated him in a promo in the ring, Riddle revealed that he is medically cleared to compete and that he was actually doing the interview from a disclosed area backstage. This prompted Riddle to charge to the ring and brawl with Rollins all over the arena before the show cut to commercial break.
Tony Khan Discusses Comparisons To Paul Heyman, Says Heyman Is A Genius

Tony Khan has been around wrestling for his entire life, first starting as a fan who would attend shows and book shows in his notebook, and now running All Elite Wrestling. Khan did not sit under the learning tree of anyone when it came to running a promotion, just learning from history and his own mistakes during AEW's run that started in January 2019.
Becky Lynch Provides Injury Update, Hopes To Use Her Time Away To Work On Her Book

Becky Lynch hopes to use her time away from the ring to finish her book. Last October, Lynch stated that she wrote a book and noted that she was working on the second draft. At the time, she expressed her uncertainty about the book's release date. As a full-time WWE Superstar and a mother, she certainly had a lot on her plate. However, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at WWE SummerSlam, and she has been sidelined ever since. As a result, she might have more time on her hands.
Lance Archer: It's A Matter Of Time Before I'm Put In 'The' Position

Lance Archer is a 45-year-old veteran who has been part of WWE and IMPACT Wrestling before finding a home at AEW and NJPW. Archer has been put at the top of the card in AEW, challenging for the AEW World Championship on multile occasions. In NJPW, he's been a standout performer and is a former two-time IWGP United States Champion.
Jack Evans: My AEW Stint Motivates Me, I Would Love To Get Back There If I Could

Jack Evans' time in All Elite Wrestling motivates him to keep pushing forward. Evans signed with AEW when it was still in its infancy in 2019. He competed alongside Angelico as The Hybrid2, and while they were featured in the tag team division early on, they were gradually relegated to AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation. Even after the duo joined the Hardy Family Office, they still struggled to consistently get TV time. Angelico went down with an injury at the end of 2021, and AEW later opted not to renew his contract, which ran out at the end of April.
Jim Ross: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Is Arguably AEW's Biggest Main Event Ever

Jim Ross is excited for CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. Last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion CM Punk made his return to television after being sidelined with a foot injury. Punk appeared at the end of the show, running off the Jericho Appreciation Society before standing face-to-face with AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley.
Steve Austin Acknowledges Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has been acknowledged by Steve Austin. Reigns is currently the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly two years. All he wants to do is be acknowledged by those around him. Steve Austin acknowledges. “Hey, I’ll acknowledge it,” Austin said in an...
Triple H Hypes Up WWE NXT Heatwave, Thinks The North American Title Match Will Be 'Special'

In string of tweets, Triple H previewed the special "Heatwave" edition of NXT 2.0 and shared his excitement about the lineup. Triple H is often called the father of NXT, and while he is now the head of all WWE creative, he is still passionate about the brand. On August 16, a few hours before the new episode, he highlighted each match on the card in a number of tweets.
