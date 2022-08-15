ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother's murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib's brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother's murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LANCASTER, TX
FanSided

5 Free agent leaders the Atlanta Falcons should sign

The Atlanta Falcons have made their first roster cuts of the season and will turn their focus to the 53-man roster and who will make the final cut. As they are making these decisions one strategy Atlanta could utilize is opening up additional roster spots to bring in a veteran with their remaining cap space.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Trade packages the Falcons could offer for Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith and the Bears are at an impasse making it increasingly likely that the linebacker will be on the move before week one kicks off. The Atlanta Falcons might be a rebuilding team but they should still have interest considering Smith is a player they can build around. Alongside Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell Atlanta would have a third clear building block that would push the defense in the right direction.
ATLANTA, GA
thecomeback.com

Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater's football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player

ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia's Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
ALBANY, GA
WKRG News 5

MCPSS confirms Ladd-Peebles will house 4 school Friday night football games

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Public School System have confirmed in an email to parents that Ladd-Peebles Stadium will be hosting five high school football teams during the 2022 football season. B.C. Rain High School, LeFlore High School, Murphy High School and Williamson High School will use Ladd-Peebles as their home […]
MOBILE, AL
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks (43-39) were looking to replicate their playoff success from two seasons ago when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries to key players led to the Hawks being ousted in the first round against the Miami Heat.
ATLANTA, GA

