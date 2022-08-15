Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMarietta, GA
These Historic High Trestles on the Silver Comet Trail Offer Soaring Views and Scenic Vistas Along Your Bike JourneyDeanLandPaulding County, GA
Rudy Giuliani To Appear For Grand Jury After Trump's Election ProbeBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Resources for Georgia Writers and AuthorsAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Georgia State
Well-Known Dollar Store Slapped With FinesCadrene HeslopHogansville, GA
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 Free agent leaders the Atlanta Falcons should sign
The Atlanta Falcons have made their first roster cuts of the season and will turn their focus to the 53-man roster and who will make the final cut. As they are making these decisions one strategy Atlanta could utilize is opening up additional roster spots to bring in a veteran with their remaining cap space.
3 Trade packages the Falcons could offer for Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Bears are at an impasse making it increasingly likely that the linebacker will be on the move before week one kicks off. The Atlanta Falcons might be a rebuilding team but they should still have interest considering Smith is a player they can build around. Alongside Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell Atlanta would have a third clear building block that would push the defense in the right direction.
OL Alani Noa to announce decision on 247Sports' YouTube Channel today
Sacramento (Calif.) Grant offensive lineman Alani Noa is set to make his announcement today at the link above. Noa will announce his decision on the 247Sports' YouTube Channel on Tuesday, August 16th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. And Noa is down to two schools- Oregon and USC. Other schools...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Georgia releases details of men's basketball coach Mike White’s contract
With a rebuild of its men’s basketball program in sight, the Georgia Bulldogs turned to a veteran SEC coach to take on the challenge. Now, five months after the fact, it’s little surprise to learn the Bulldogs paid a pretty penny to make it happen. Georgia officially released...
Braves claim IF Rylan Bannon, designate former first-round pick Travis Demeritte
The Braves announced they claimed third baseman/second baseman Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Corner outfielder Travis Demeritte has been designated for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster. Bannon has been shuffled around the league in recent weeks. He’s gone...
Albany Herald
Dougherty's Kameron Davis picked as Class AAA's top player
ALBANY — Dougherty quarterback Kameron Davis is just beginning his junior year, but the awards are already coming. Davis was named the top football player in the state of Georgia’s Class AAA classification last week by Georgia High School Football Daily.
RELATED PEOPLE
Top 10 games to watch in Georgia high school football: Week 1
The 2022 high school football season is upon us and Georgia has an incredible slate of games on tap for Week 1. Here is our breakdown of the Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia on opening weekend: 10. Thomasville @ Brooks County 7:30 p.m. Friday Brooks County and Thomasville will face off in the ...
Zach Wilson already back at Jets camp and 'chomping at the bit' to rehab knee
Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh said that Zach Wilson, who had surgery Tuesday, is already back in Florham Park and eager to rehab and return - but the team won’t rush it, and will go forward with Joe Flacco under center.
NFL・
Hawks Land OG Anunoby In Major Trade Scenario
The Atlanta Hawks have been very active this NBA offseason on the trade market. They have reshaped their roster and are hoping that the moves they made not only help the team for the upcoming season but down the road as well. The first deal that Atlanta made netted them...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to Antonio Brown's plea to call him
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if Antonio Brown would play for him after the polarizing wide receiver said he wanted Jones to give him a call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton County Schools moves times for 2 rivalry football games over safety concerns
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Kickoff times have been changed for two high school football games this weekend in Clayton County. The school system decided to change the times over safety concerns at the rivalry games. Friday’s game between Lovejoy and Mundy Mill’s will now be played Saturday at 1...
MCPSS confirms Ladd-Peebles will house 4 school Friday night football games
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Public School System have confirmed in an email to parents that Ladd-Peebles Stadium will be hosting five high school football teams during the 2022 football season. B.C. Rain High School, LeFlore High School, Murphy High School and Williamson High School will use Ladd-Peebles as their home […]
2022 NBA Draft Review: Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks (43-39) were looking to replicate their playoff success from two seasons ago when they reached the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. However, injuries to key players led to the Hawks being ousted in the first round against the Miami Heat.
Sporting News
What channel is the Little League World Series on? Full TV schedule, live streams for 2022 LLWS
The Little League is back on the biggest stage. Unlike professional sports leagues with "world championship" in their most prestigious trophy's title, the Little League World Series lives up to the "world" part once again in 2022. After the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and...
Comments / 1