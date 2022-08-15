Read full article on original website
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Friendly Canine Social Hosted at Local Brewery Promises Food Trucks, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
Pembroke Voters Pass Ballot to Design & Construct New Community CenterDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
nbcboston.com
Your Guide to Getting Around Boston During the Orange Line Closure
As the 30-day shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line quickly approaches, the thousands of commuters who rely on the transit line everyday are preparing for service disruptions that will have a major impact on their daily routines. Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Orange Line trains will be closed for a...
I-Team: Falling debris latest problem at Suffolk Construction sites in Boston
BOSTON - Experts tell the WBZ I-Team that accidents involving falling debris from construction sites are rare. They say builders normally take a lot of precautions to make sure loose material doesn't cause an incident like the one in the Seaport Wednesday."It's not a very common occurrence," said construction safety consultant Peter Stavros.The 16-story complex at 400 Summer St.and 391 Congress St. is on track to combine lab space with retail space and even a public walkway. Stavros says it's one of the windiest spots in the city, the Seaport District, and a place where project managers normally take extra...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction
BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
nbcboston.com
Orange Line Shutdown: A Trip Along the Replacement Shuttle Route
When the Orange Line shuts down in two days, tens of thousands of riders will rely on shuttle buses to get around. The MBTA recently released what those routes are going to look like, and NBC10 Boston decided to test drive some of them in advance of the shutdown. Starting...
Mayor Wu: The first days of the MBTA Orange Line shutdown are going to be ‘a little bit iffy’
BOSTON — As Greater Boston commuters prepare for “severe” travel impacts from the impending 30-day shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is warning all travelers that the first days could be rough on all of them. “The first couple days are going...
nbcboston.com
Leaders Push for Free MBTA as ‘Apology' to Riders
A constellation of elected officials from Congress down to the local level have gained little traction so far with their calls for the MBTA to halt charging fares across the entire system when the Orange Line and part of the Green Line go offline for extended periods. With the list...
nbcboston.com
Some Orange Line Shutdown Signs Show Wrong Start Date: ‘Quite Confusing,' Wu Says
A day before the Orange Line's 30-day shutdown begins, signs were spotted at MBTA stations showing the incorrect start date, an error the MBTA acknowledged Thursday. While the Orange Line will be shut down at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, signs spotted at stations, including by NBC10 Boston at the Community College Station station, showed that the service change will begin Monday, Aug. 22. That's when the partial Green Line shutdown, ending service north of Government Center, begins.
nbcboston.com
Boston's Chinatown Is 1 of 4 MBTA Stops Left Out of Orange Line Shuttle Route
Those who use the T are already bracing for the inevitable headaches that are coming once the Orange Line shuts down in just a few days, but those riders who use the Chinatown stop are now trying to figure out what else they're going to do because shuttles won't be an option at the transit station either.
baystatebanner.com
Developers required to release diversity plans
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Five years ago, city officials released guidelines for developers bidding on publicly-owned land that would award points for teams in which people of color have a significant ownership stake and those that use subcontractors who are people of color. Last...
Boston completes plans to strengthen all 47 miles of coastline against flooding
With the completion of a recent study focusing on Charlestown and East Boston, every part of the city's coastline has been studied. Coastal flooding is a legitimate threat to the safety of many Boston residents, and the likelihood of flooding in the city will only increase over the coming years, according to an extensive new report released by city officials. That report is the product of years of work studying Boston’s coastline and determining the best ways to protect it. Now, the city has officially developed coastal resilience plans for all 47-miles of its coastline.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Healy Unveils Plans to Clean Up Charlie Baker’s Messes
Maura Healey’s plans for fixing the MBTA involve major leadership and governance changes at the agency and beyond, and lean on federal funding to try to fill the gaps from underinvestment in transportation in Massachusetts. The attorney general and front-runner for governor released a lengthy transportation plan on Tuesday,...
CBS News
One of Boston's major hospitals left off Orange Line shuttle bus route
BOSTON -- "I take this every day," said anesthesia technician Joshua Dye as he walked into the Tufts Medical Center MBTA station. He plans to get up a lot earlier, once the Orange Line starts its month-long shut-down Friday night. "I'm going to have to start taking the green line, and like either walk here or something like that. That's unfortunate," he said.
nbcboston.com
1 Hurt by Falling Debris in ‘Terrifying' Incident at Construction Site in Boston's Seaport
A person was injured when a piece of construction material fell from a 17-story building onto a vehicle in Boston's Seaport District on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. at a building under construction in the 300 block of Congress Street. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle in the right lane surrounded by police tape with the roof and windshield caved in.
nbcboston.com
Can Boston Support Two Luxury Shopping Neighborhoods? Experts Say Yes
For decades, Boston's Back Bay — home to Newbury Street and two malls — was the leading destination for high-end shopping in the city. Recently, a new retail hub has popped up, in the South Boston Seaport District, and it's evolved into the next high-end hot spot. But...
thelocalne.ws
Cautious optimism that water supplies can be secured and Ipswich River protected
NORTH SHORE — Three towns in the Ipswich River Basin draw all their drinking water exclusively from wells. During hot, dry summers, the withdrawals further stress a river unable to recharge itself from springs fed by groundwater. “It leads to these horrible, dry conditions we’re seeing right now,” said Wayne Castonguay, executive director of the Ipswich River Watershed Association (IRWA).
quincyquarry.com
Overtime pay at MBTA soars #mbta #charliebacker #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. “The MBTA is on fire and it’s not just on the Orange Line.”. Overtime pay at the MBTA has soared to levels...
Ready for gridlock? New map shows roads that will see severe congestion during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — If you live in or around Boston, be prepared to contend with gridlock traffic throughout the duration of the Orange Line shutdown, transportation officials have warned. State officials shared a simple message with the public on Monday: don’t hop in your car to avoid shuttle buses and...
nbcboston.com
Mass. National Guard Called in to Fight Fire Burning for Over a Month in Rockport
The Massachusetts National Guard has been activated to help fight a wildfire that's been burning for five weeks in Rockport, officials announced Thursday, as more of the state plunged into severe drought. The Briarwood Fire has been burning above ground and underground across 19 acres, according to Gov. Charlie Baker's...
baystateparent.com
The Little-Known Boston Harbor Islands Have Much to Offer
When I, a native New Yorker, suggested to my husband, a born-and-bred Bostonian, that we take the kids on a day trip to the Boston Harbor Islands, he told me in his rich accent that he’d “nevah heahd” of them. That was 10 years ago, when our kids were ages 7 (twins) and 4, and since then, our family has made almost yearly visits to these little-known yet fascinating islands.
whdh.com
Boston construction site shut down after object falls onto vehicle, injuring driver
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston construction site was forced to pause work and one person was hospitalized after a piece of curtainwall fell off a project in downtown Boston. According to a statement from Suffolk Construction, “a curtainwall embed measuring 12 inches wide expectantly fell off the exterior of our 400 Summer Street project and struck a vehicle.”
