New Richland struggles for candidates; Janesville and Waldorf see unopposed races

With local election filing wrapping up Wednesday, some smaller cities around Waseca County, like New Richland, Janesville And Waldorf, have been confronted with the familiar challenge of rounding up candidates.

Most notable among that group was New Richland, which, as of Sunday, had not had anyone file for the open mayoral position and had just one person file for one of two open City Council seats.

New Richland

“Parents are becoming busier than ever before with activities and just trying to keep up with the kids, and in a small town business owners are shy to come forward because they don’t want an unpopular decision to negatively affect their business,” Gail Schmidt said. Schmidt is the current mayor of New Richland.

When asked if she was seeking re-election, Schmidt said that she was hesitant, and waiting to see how the filings turned out.

“I think I made it pretty clear when I ran before that I would only do it for two years because of my background as city clerk and treasurer. I’ve been pretty vocal about that,” Schmidt said, adding that if nobody ran for mayor she would seek re-election. “I’m really hoping someone will step up. I’m kind of waiting.”

As far as why she’s hesitant to run again, Schmidt cited her age, and the fact that she considers herself “partially retired.”

“I have a new job, I love my job, and I have spent … a lot of volunteer hours over my four years in this community,” Schmidt said. “I’d just like to step back. I have my passions that I hang on to, but we’ll just have to see.”

Schimdt said that what cities need is for younger people to step up and run for local elections, so that local government has a connection to its younger population and to get fresher ideas into the government. However, this proves hard to do, Schmidt points out, with young people working to set up their lives.

“So many leave the community to go to colleges or bigger cities, depending on what their focus or occupation is. We lose a lot of good students to other towns, colleges, things like that,” Schmidt said, adding that she feels it may be beneficial to have the schools send a student as a sort of representative to city council meetings. “We need to educate them on how important it is to have them involved. We keep losing so many in a small town because they leave, and sometimes they come back to raise a family, but then they’re busy with their family.”

Janesville and Waldorf

When city administrators are asked about the importance of running for city government, the answer generally comes back to one thing: community.

“One reason I feel residents run for office is because they want to help their community,” said Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers. “They take interest in the issues and want to be part of the decision making process. They feel it may make their community a better place.”

Rogers also said, when you’re a part of local government, there’s a closeness to the people that you don’t have as a state or United States representative or senator.

Rogers noted that Janesville has always had a good response, with people running for the offices that are open, pointing out, in 2020, they had 10 people run for two open seats. This year, though, Janesville may have unopposed races, with just one candidate for mayor and two candidates for two council seats, as of Monday.

“When you’re in local government you’re closer to the people you’re representing,” Rogers said. “I think, when you’re close to the people you’re representing, you’re living in a community that you’re helping govern, helping to set the rules for.”

Rob Wilkening, the mayor of Waldorf, said that he feels the importance of running for local government comes back to developing the future of a community.

“I think it’s important to get involved and to paint a picture for its future, to have a prosperous community, and to grow and develop,” Wilkening said.

Waldorf has three open seats currently, one of which is Wilkening’s mayoral seat. There are currently four people running, including Wilkening, who is seeking re-election for mayor and is currently running unopposed.