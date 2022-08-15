ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MN

New Richland struggles for candidates; Janesville and Waldorf see unopposed races

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 3 days ago

With local election filing wrapping up Wednesday, some smaller cities around Waseca County, like New Richland, Janesville And Waldorf, have been confronted with the familiar challenge of rounding up candidates.

Most notable among that group was New Richland, which, as of Sunday, had not had anyone file for the open mayoral position and had just one person file for one of two open City Council seats.

New Richland

“Parents are becoming busier than ever before with activities and just trying to keep up with the kids, and in a small town business owners are shy to come forward because they don’t want an unpopular decision to negatively affect their business,” Gail Schmidt said. Schmidt is the current mayor of New Richland.

When asked if she was seeking re-election, Schmidt said that she was hesitant, and waiting to see how the filings turned out.

“I think I made it pretty clear when I ran before that I would only do it for two years because of my background as city clerk and treasurer. I’ve been pretty vocal about that,” Schmidt said, adding that if nobody ran for mayor she would seek re-election. “I’m really hoping someone will step up. I’m kind of waiting.”

As far as why she’s hesitant to run again, Schmidt cited her age, and the fact that she considers herself “partially retired.”

“I have a new job, I love my job, and I have spent … a lot of volunteer hours over my four years in this community,” Schmidt said. “I’d just like to step back. I have my passions that I hang on to, but we’ll just have to see.”

Schimdt said that what cities need is for younger people to step up and run for local elections, so that local government has a connection to its younger population and to get fresher ideas into the government. However, this proves hard to do, Schmidt points out, with young people working to set up their lives.

“So many leave the community to go to colleges or bigger cities, depending on what their focus or occupation is. We lose a lot of good students to other towns, colleges, things like that,” Schmidt said, adding that she feels it may be beneficial to have the schools send a student as a sort of representative to city council meetings. “We need to educate them on how important it is to have them involved. We keep losing so many in a small town because they leave, and sometimes they come back to raise a family, but then they’re busy with their family.”

Janesville and Waldorf

When city administrators are asked about the importance of running for city government, the answer generally comes back to one thing: community.

“One reason I feel residents run for office is because they want to help their community,” said Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers. “They take interest in the issues and want to be part of the decision making process. They feel it may make their community a better place.”

Rogers also said, when you’re a part of local government, there’s a closeness to the people that you don’t have as a state or United States representative or senator.

Rogers noted that Janesville has always had a good response, with people running for the offices that are open, pointing out, in 2020, they had 10 people run for two open seats. This year, though, Janesville may have unopposed races, with just one candidate for mayor and two candidates for two council seats, as of Monday.

“When you’re in local government you’re closer to the people you’re representing,” Rogers said. “I think, when you’re close to the people you’re representing, you’re living in a community that you’re helping govern, helping to set the rules for.”

Rob Wilkening, the mayor of Waldorf, said that he feels the importance of running for local government comes back to developing the future of a community.

“I think it’s important to get involved and to paint a picture for its future, to have a prosperous community, and to grow and develop,” Wilkening said.

Waldorf has three open seats currently, one of which is Wilkening’s mayoral seat. There are currently four people running, including Wilkening, who is seeking re-election for mayor and is currently running unopposed.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

Survey results released on future of Rapidan Dam

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Survey results are in on whether the public thinks Rapidan Dam should be removed or repaired. The dam is over 110-years-old, and it needs major improvements to prevent failure. Blue Earth County officials said leaving it as-is poses a significant liability. The county proposed two options...
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Charges dismissed for Perham man in coma

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County dropped all charges against a Perham man who remains in a coma after a car crash on July 29. The court dismissed three cases against 31-year-old Avey Larson, including charges of 5th-degree assault during an alleged brawl in front of a Holiday gas station in June.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

New pastor starts Aug. 21 in Cannon Falls

The congregation of St. Ansgar’s welcomes Kira Anderson as its new pastor. Anderson’s first day was Monday with her first service on Sunday, Aug. 21. Anderson has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Wartburg College and worked in financial services for six years before starting her career in ministry as a director of faith formation and congregational life at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Faribault.
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured in southern Minnesota ATV rollover crash

MANKATO, Minn. – A North Mankato woman is hospitalized with serious injuries following an ATV crash Sunday in southern Minnesota. It happened southwest of Mankato in South Bend Township, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Karissa Bode, 32, was driving the vehicle, and was with 30-year-old passenger Joshua Wieland, from rural Mankato.The pair "were thrown from the machine" after it rolled down a river embankment. Wieland, who turned down medical treatment at the scene, was later hospitalized. The sheriff's office says neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Waseca County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Janesville, MN
City
New Richland, MN
County
Waseca County, MN
City
Waldorf, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
KAAL-TV

Pine Island moves forward with Elk Run development

(ABC 6 News) - Plans for thousands of acres on the Elk Run property in Pine Island have been up in the air for over a decade. Now, in a move leaders say will help them recover from the pandemic, the city is ready to develop the land. "This was...
PINE ISLAND, MN
bulletin-news.com

Hopkins man drowns in north-central Minnesota boating accident

In southwest Aitkin County, a 25-year-old Hopkins man perished in the water on Elm Island Lake on Saturday. Emergency dispatchers were alerted about a man overboard on a lake around 4 p.m. on Saturday in Nordland Township, southeast of the city of Aitkin, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#City Council#Election Local
KIMT

Police: Rochester woman out more than $300K in fraud case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 65-year-old woman wired more than $300,000 of life savings in an online fraud case. Police said on July 10 that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft. A US Marshal's office spoof called her and said the savings account was breached and her money was at risk.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester doctor pleads guilty to trying to help terrorists

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to trying to assist foreign terrorists. Muhammad Masood, 30, is a licensed doctor in Pakistan and was employed in early 2020 as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says between January 2020 and March 2020 that Masood made several statements to others, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (“ISIS”) and its leader, and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS. Court documents state Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox9.com

2 suspects arrested after shooting in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting in Prior Lake early Wednesday, police said. The Prior Lake Police Department says two people, ages 24 and 25, were arrested and booked into jail on probable cause for reckless discharge of a firearm. According to...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
knuj.net

8-YEAR-OLD CRITICALLY INJURED IN WINTHROP

An 8-year-old Winthrop girl was critically injured when she was struck by a pickup in Winthrop Monday evening. The state patrol was called to the incident around 6:15 pm on Highway 19 at North Redwood Street. Authorities say a semi driven by Scott Sondag was parked on the shoulder of Highway 19. The 8-year-old stepped outside of the semi and was struck by a pickup driven by Jerry Mortensen of Maple Grove. The girl was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Neither driver was hurt. Winthrop Police and ambulance, Gaylord and Gibbon police and the Sibley County Sheriff’s Department all assisted at the scene.
WINTHROP, MN
fox9.com

Rash of catalytic converter thefts in Carver County

(FOX 9) - The Carver County Sheriff's Office is warning its residents about a rash of catalytic converter thefts in the past week across the county. Between August 5 and August 12, the sheriff's office says ten catalytic converters were stolen. Since the start of the year, 82 catalytic converters have been reported stolen in the county, which is just one short of the total thefts for all of 2021.
CARVER COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

25-year-old Hopkins man drowns after falling off boat

A 25-year-old Hopkins man died over the weekend after falling off a boat in Aitkin County. According to the Aikin County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township around 4 p.m. Saturday on reports of a man overboard. Investigators learned the victim, identified as Daniel...
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
45
Followers
212
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy