Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
425magazine.com
Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall
Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, and has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
WWEEK
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop Is Covered in Graffiti and Tangled in Red Tape
Gordon’s Fireplace Shop closed in 2016 after 61 years in business selling andirons, pokers, screens and other equipment necessary for burning trees indoors—as well as lamps, furniture and well, everything. Now a target for every tagger who can afford a spray can, the three-story structure overlooking Sullivan’s Gulch...
KING-5
Bánh mi and boba go great together at Toast Mi
TACOMA, Wash. — At Toast Mi in Tacoma's Proctor District, Liam Nguyen and Nikki Nguyen often find themselves explaining their last names. "We have the same last name," Nikki said. "But we're not married," Liam added. "And we're not related," Nikki said. "We are just really good friends and...
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Seattle to Banff
If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
MyNorthwest.com
Remembering Kirkland Little League’s 1982 World Series win
As a Little League team from Bonney Lake gets set to play in this year’s summer classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that’s all the excuse necessary to look back 40 years to Kirkland’s amazing World Series victory in 1982. It’s quite the understatement to say it was a...
The Stranger
Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning
After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's The Best (And Cheapest) Sandwich Shop In All Of Washington
That's why Cheapism found every state's best sandwich shop that's also affordable.
Here's The Best Chicken Tenders In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious chicken tenders in every state.
downtownbellevue.com
Indian Restaurant, Khushi, Now Open at Old California Pizza Kitchen Location
Family-owned Indian restaurant, Khushi, recently opened on 106th Avenue Northeast, at the previous location of California Pizza Kitchen. They are open daily from 5pm to 10pm. The menu features items like masala dosa, pani poori, samosa, paneer Kathi roll, and Bombay sandwich. Menu items range in price from $8 to $16.
shorelineareanews.com
Destinations: The return of CHOMP! - a major food festival in Redmond - Saturday, August 20, 2022
Contrary to popular opinion, CHOMP! is not this summer’s latest sequel to Jaws, Jurassic Park or even Little Shop of Horrors. It is, in fact, a free, family-friendly, day-long event which focuses on sustainability, healthy food and social justice. Even with these strong underpinnings, CHOMP! is a fun new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
urbnlivn.com
Seattle condo July market report: median condo price down to $486,000
The numbers for what the Seattle condo market did in July are out and the headline is that the median price is now down nearly $40k from its peak price this year of $525,000 in May. But prices are up 2.7% year-over-year. Here’s a deep dive into all the numbers....
Famed Seattle CEO Dan Price resigns from company amid assault allegations
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price being charged with assault originally aired on April 21, 2022. Seattle CEO Dan Price, who became famous for cutting his own salary to raise his employees' pay, resigned from his company Gravity Payments amid claims he assaulted a woman and drove recklessly with her in the car.
One of world's largest moths discovered in Bellevue; officials ask Washington residents to look out for more
BELLEVUE, Wash. — A moth with 10-inch wings that is most commonly found in the tropical forests of Asia was discovered on a homeowner's garage in Bellevue, according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA). Washington entomologists have now turned to the public for help to get more...
lonelyplanet.com
10 free things to do in Washington state
The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
Seattle to clean up stretch of Interurban Trail filled with encampments, trash
SEATTLE — The City of Seattle will be cleaning up a section of the Interurban Trail on Wednesday and Thursday after receiving complaints and concerns from community members. Viewers contacted KIRO 7 last week saying part of the scenic route is now filled with trash and homeless encampments. The...
everout.com
The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 15-21, 2022
There's plenty to write home about this week, whether you hit up a show from Amy Schumer or The Killers, or get your freak geek on at Emerald City Comic Con or the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own...
washingtonwaterfronts.com
5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle’s equity movement punishes white men to push race-based marijuana licenses
The Seattle City Council and Mayor are upset that too many “cannabis businesses are owned primarily by White men.” They have a plan to tackle the issue in the name of “cannabis equity.”. The council says white men operate 87% of the city’s pot shops. This stat...
Comments / 0