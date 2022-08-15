ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde Hill, WA

425magazine.com

Bis on Main Transferring Ownership This Fall

Eastside staple Bis on Main is transferring ownership from Joe Vilardi to Bobby Moore effective Oct. 1. Vilardi and Michael Fredi — who had been friends for nearly 25 years when they joined forces on the joint endeavor — opened the restaurant in September 1998, and has in the years since become one of the area’s defining premier restaurants. (Vilardi took over full ownership in 1999.)
WOODINVILLE, WA
WWEEK

Gordon’s Fireplace Shop Is Covered in Graffiti and Tangled in Red Tape

Gordon’s Fireplace Shop closed in 2016 after 61 years in business selling andirons, pokers, screens and other equipment necessary for burning trees indoors—as well as lamps, furniture and well, everything. Now a target for every tagger who can afford a spray can, the three-story structure overlooking Sullivan’s Gulch...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Bánh mi and boba go great together at Toast Mi

TACOMA, Wash. — At Toast Mi in Tacoma's Proctor District, Liam Nguyen and Nikki Nguyen often find themselves explaining their last names. "We have the same last name," Nikki said. "But we're not married," Liam added. "And we're not related," Nikki said. "We are just really good friends and...
TACOMA, WA
secretseattle.co

New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area

Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Washington State
City
Clyde Hill, WA
City
Home, WA
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Seattle to Banff

If you're looking to escape the bustling city and immerse yourself in stunning mountain scenery, then the road trip from Seattle to Banff is a real get back to nature adventure. Along the way you'll discover quaint towns, gorgeous rivers and lakes and incredible parks and forests. The 600-mile road...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Remembering Kirkland Little League’s 1982 World Series win

As a Little League team from Bonney Lake gets set to play in this year’s summer classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, that’s all the excuse necessary to look back 40 years to Kirkland’s amazing World Series victory in 1982. It’s quite the understatement to say it was a...
KIRKLAND, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Has Lost the Battle Against Air Conditioning

After six 90-degree days in July, four such days in early August, and two more hot and dry days expected this month, the writing is on the wall. Global warming has arrived. We now live not in the anthropocene, but the capitalocene. Compound interest and the warming world are in an embrace that cannot be politically extricated. A big chunk of the US is expected to experience “heat indices above 125 degrees” in a time that can be described as right around the corner.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest

Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
#Contemporary Art#Elegance
downtownbellevue.com

Indian Restaurant, Khushi, Now Open at Old California Pizza Kitchen Location

Family-owned Indian restaurant, Khushi, recently opened on 106th Avenue Northeast, at the previous location of California Pizza Kitchen. They are open daily from 5pm to 10pm. The menu features items like masala dosa, pani poori, samosa, paneer Kathi roll, and Bombay sandwich. Menu items range in price from $8 to $16.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Famed Seattle CEO Dan Price resigns from company amid assault allegations

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Gravity Payments CEO Dan Price being charged with assault originally aired on April 21, 2022. Seattle CEO Dan Price, who became famous for cutting his own salary to raise his employees' pay, resigned from his company Gravity Payments amid claims he assaulted a woman and drove recklessly with her in the car.
SEATTLE, WA
lonelyplanet.com

10 free things to do in Washington state

The Seattle Public Library is an architectural marvel that offers free programming such as readings and classes © Stephanie Braconnier / Shutterstock. Washington state encompasses such a large and varied terrain that, depending on your travel plans, your budget could either be rock-bottom or luxury—or a combination of both.
SEATTLE, WA
everout.com

The Top 65 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 15-21, 2022

There's plenty to write home about this week, whether you hit up a show from Amy Schumer or The Killers, or get your freak geek on at Emerald City Comic Con or the Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

5731 NW Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Gig Harbor Real Estate at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Description: The real estate listing at 5731 Nw Lagoon Ln Gig Harbor, WA 98335 with the MLS# 1980567 has been on the Gig Harbor market for 1 days. This property located in the Wollochet subdivision is currently listed for $475,000.
GIG HARBOR, WA

