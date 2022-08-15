ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, ME

Big Rock Mountain announces $2.5 million grant

MARS HILL — On Wednesday, the United States Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) awarded a $2.5 million grant to Big Rock Mountain. For Big Rock Mountain board of directors member Mike Chasse, he’s proud of how hard his team worked to get this award. “We’ve...
Several Jobs At Aroostook County Schools Open As Students Return

There are some schools that have already begun the 2022-23 academic year, and the remainder of Aroostook County schools will begin classes in the coming days and weeks. While students are returning to a more "normal” year without masks and distancing, there are still many questions to be answered about the upcoming year. Primarily, how are we going to fill these positions?
Gas Prices Give Main Street Store In Presque Isle Marketing Gold

Over the last couple of years, we have posted numerous times about the sign wars that go on from time to time among businesses in the area. To no surprise, much of the posting was about the employers seeking help to keep their doors open. Once in a while the businesses have taken a break from seeking job hunters, because let's face it, if you want to work right now, you'd be working.
Maine State Police Troop F Report, July 25-31, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of July 25-31, including the following. MASARDIS — Cpl. Quint and Trooper Castonguay responded to an address in Masardis. It was reported a man was intoxicated, walking to his neighbor’s, throwing items into their yard and attempting to peek in their windows. The troopers located the man, and he stated the people were encroaching on his property and he was upset at them. He has not had his property surveyed and said it was his neighbor’s responsibility. The victim did not want to pursue the issue beyond a trespass warning, which he was issued without incident.
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine

Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
This Intersection in Ashland Separates Locals from Tourists

There's nothing complicated about it, you just need to read the road signs. For some, that's clearly too much of a task. It's a small intersection in The County that, at times, can make a driver's blood boil. The convergence of the Presque Isle Road (Route 163) and Route 11 is nothing crazy. There isn't an elaborate traffic pattern, there's only one stop sign, and it isn't all that busy. There's even a sign that explains how the flow of traffic works, but people clearly don't read said sign.
Two people killed in Dixmont crash

DIXMONT, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says two people were killed in a crash in Dixmont on Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Western Avenue (Route 9) around 12:30 p.m. The names of those who died have not yet been released. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s...
Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine.

