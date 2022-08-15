ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemah, TX

Nauti Mike's celebrates their official grand opening.

 3 days ago

Nauti Mike's is a local hangout, a place to escape - hosting 30 TVs, live music, good food, and some old-school vibes.

Nauti Mike's is an escape from the norm.

So, sail on in, relax on our patios, grab a bite, have a drink, and maybe even join in on a sing-a-long.

Their official grand opening was Saturday, August 13th and they had an amazing line-up

■ SATURDAY 8/13 ■

Started with Motley Krue, Kidd Six, Nick & Erich (from Nick & the Groove) will be playing.

Fire dancers, promo girls, give-a-ways, and drink specials!

Kid-friendly till 9:30 pm.

Pet friendly as well.

DJ KHAOS started spinning the turntables at 10 pm with the best old skool tunes around!

80's, 90's & early 00's dance, hip hop, and sing-a-longs till 2 am!

Nauti Mike's

http://NautiMikes.com/


(281) 549-4632

625 Highway 146 Kemah, TX 77565

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

