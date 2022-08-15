Nauti Mike's celebrates their official grand opening.

Nauti Mike's is a local hangout, a place to escape - hosting 30 TVs, live music, good food, and some old-school vibes.

Nauti Mike's is an escape from the norm.

So, sail on in, relax on our patios, grab a bite, have a drink, and maybe even join in on a sing-a-long.

Their official grand opening was Saturday, August 13th and they had an amazing line-up

■ SATURDAY 8/13 ■

Started with Motley Krue, Kidd Six, Nick & Erich (from Nick & the Groove) will be playing.

Fire dancers, promo girls, give-a-ways, and drink specials!

Kid-friendly till 9:30 pm.

Pet friendly as well.

DJ KHAOS started spinning the turntables at 10 pm with the best old skool tunes around!

80's, 90's & early 00's dance, hip hop, and sing-a-longs till 2 am!

http://NautiMikes.com/



(281) 549-4632