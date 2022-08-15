M-DCPS Students, Parents – How to Prepare, What to Expect for the 2022-2023 School Year

Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Early Learning Coalition Provides Financial Assistance for Outside School Care to Families in Need
School is back in session, which means many parents who are busy with work or even school themselves might need to find someone to watch their kids while they're busy. Through the Early Learning Center’s School Readiness Program, parents could maybe be eligible for high-quality childcare and early learning support. This is also the first time in 20 years that ELC does not have a waitlist.
tamaractalk.com
All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch
Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
850wftl.com
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Public Schools Will Serve Free Meals for 2022-23
Miami-Dade County Public Schools will serve all students lunch and breakfast free of charge for the 2022-23 school year. The free lunch is an amendment to the school board's policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch / School Breakfast Program, the district said in a news release Monday.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Superintendent Discusses Fallout From Controversial State Education Laws
The bell rings Wednesday for the nation’s fourth-largest public school district, Miami-Dade County Public Schools. It’s the first opening day for the new superintendent, Dr. Jose Dotres. In a one-on-one interview conducted at Brownsville Middle School, Dotres told me with a laugh that he’s a nervous wreck and simultaneously excited to have a return to normalcy at school, with teachers and students connecting in person again.
WSVN-TV
Broward County schools hold events to prepare for upcoming school year
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County is opening up its doors to students once again as the new school year is upon them. The Broward Education Foundation teamed up with Office Depot to make sure students have the supplies they need for this upcoming semester, which starts on Tuesday.
Click10.com
Back-to-school countdown: Here is how Fort Lauderdale High prepares
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At Fort Lauderdale High School, dozens of teachers in bright tie-dye T-Shirts were preparing on Monday to welcome back more than 2,000 students to their classroom desks on Tuesday. Erin Brown, who has been the school’s principal for about four years, has nearly two decades...
Broward recruits teachers from Philippines to address staff shortage
Broward school district has found one more way to fill many vacant positions going into the school year: hiring from the Philippines. About 102 Filipino teachers have either already arrived in schools, or are on their way to schools, in the coming weeks. “It’s overwhelming,” Artie Marfori, a new science teacher from the Philippines at Westpine Middle School, said to Superintendent Vickie ...
Broward Reopens Rental Assistance Application Portal
Qualified applicants can get up to eighteen months of rent and utility help from 9-million-dollars in a CARES Act pot.
communitynewspapers.com
Councilwoman Ighodaro
In March, I sponsored and passed a resolution for National Kidney Month so that, as a City, we can work with our partners to bring awareness to kidney disease, which disproportionately affects our communities. I partnered with Chen Medical to bring Steps to Better Health, a senior walking club, to Miami Gardens. The program gives our seniors more options for physical activity and utilizes our state-of-the-art, indoor walking track at Bunche Park in my district on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Residents can call Mr. Martin in my office at 786-858-2662 to sign up.
communitynewspapers.com
Blockchain.com partners with FIU to enhance cryptocurrency and Web3 education
Florida International University (FIU) has partnered with Blockchain.com, one of the world’s most trusted and popular platforms to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrency, to expand Web3 and cryptocurrency education at the university. Through FIU’s Innovative Education and Student Success initiatives, the partnership will help identify new opportunities for learners...
Click10.com
More than 5,000 jobs up for grabs at upcoming career fair at FTX Arena
MIAMI – The Alliance Career Fair is being held next week at the FTX Arena, and more than 5,000 jobs from over 100 brands are available. Organizers are encouraging South Florida veterans to attend the career fair, although it’s open to non-veterans as well. The career fair is...
After outcry, Broward goes back to wallet-sized voter registration cards
The Broward Supervisor of Elections is remailing newly sized voter registration cards after complaints from the public that their supersized cards no longer fit in a wallet. “We accept feedback here,” quipped Joe Scott, Broward’s elections supervisor. “There was a lot of people,” he acknowledged of the unhappy voters who contacted his office. “I didn’t realize how many folks were eager to have ...
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns with Huge Savings for Families
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, is gearing up for its fall consignment sale season. What began as a sale between a few mom friends, including CEO and Co-founder Shannon Wilburn, in 1997 has grown into...
Click10.com
Genetic abnormality may be more common than thought
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – From the moment their 5-year-old daughter Emma was born, Crystal and Jordan Boelk knew something was off. “Her tongue was out like 95% of the time and she was moving it from side to side,” Crystal Boelk said. Doctors ultimately diagnosed Emma with Beckwith...
communitynewspapers.com
Councilman Robert Stephens
Last quarter, I sponsored a resolution to do an appropriation of funds through the state to support the Miami Gardens Higher Education initiative, and we were able to make it into the budget at $75,000 with the help of our state senators and representatives. I was one of the only Councilmembers able to secure funds through this past state legislative session.
sflcn.com
Broward County Democratic Voter’s Guide – 2022 Primary Election
BROWARD COUNTY – Early Voting for the August 23rd Primary Election is well underway in Broward County. Here are your suggested Democratic choices for your primary ballot. Where multiple are listed, they are listed in alphabetical order and all are good options. US Senator Val Demings. US House Sheila...
MDC Kendall Campus lockdown lifted, person briefly detained
MIAMI - A perceived threat caused a person to be temporarily detained and Miami Dade College Kendall Campus to be placed on lockdown on Wednesday morning. Police said a third party called them saying they had seen someone walking around campus wearing a bulletproof vest and a rifle. A public information officer from the college would later say that someone spotted someone riding a bike and carrying a backpack, with the handle sticking out of the bag. The man was stopped, but no firearm was found in the backpack. That person was questioned and then released. Miami-Dade police had placed the campus on lockdown while they investigated.
communitynewspapers.com
Councilwoman Julien
In the very near future, I’ll be ready to activate the David Williams Botanical Garden. Miami Gardens has a beautiful garden area with fruits, like jackfruit, soursop and star fruit, that provide medicinal benefits. This park is where we will have healthy programming for the community. Community Initiatives. We...
WSVN-TV
New bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes has opened
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new bridge has opened in Hialeah. The Northwest 170th Street bridge connecting Hialeah with Miami Lakes will help alleviate traffic in the area. The opening Tuesday comes just in time for the start of the school year. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
