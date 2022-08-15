Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Brookneal Police chase wanted man, search continues after he crashes into river
BROOKNEAL, Va. (WSET) — Brookneal Police were involved in a short pursuit of a wanted man on Wednesday evening. Police said 20-year-old Travis Ramsey is wanted on three charges, one of them a felony. They said Ramsey is wanted on felony grand larceny charges in Amherst County. He is...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies search for vehicle, men connected with burglary at gas station in Buchanan
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find multiple men and an SUV believed to be involved in a burglary at Barry’s Exxon in Buchanan. It happened early in the morning on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the gas...
wfxrtv.com
Police chase through Roanoke ends with driver’s arrest
UPDATE 11:09 a.m. (8/17/22): The Roanoke Police Department shared new details with WFXR News about Tuesday night’s police chase that left a man facing multiple charges. According to the department, a Roanoke officer was on patrol in the area around 13th Street SW and Campbell Avenue SW when he noticed a vehicle run a stop sign at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
WSLS
Trial continues for man charged in deadly 2019 Rockbridge County explosion
BUENA VISTA, Va. – Wednesday was day three of the 2019 deadly Rockbridge County gas explosion trial. The third day of the trial was led by eyewitness accounts. “I just didn’t know what to do,” said one witness who testified Wednesday. Four people died in May 2019...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
Rollin’ 30 Crips leader sentenced to 37 years: FBI
ROANOKE, Va. (WGHP) — Three men, all members of the Rollin’ 30 Crips, a street gang responsible for two Virginia murders, were sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pled guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit murder in November 2021. Among those two charges were […]
WSLS
Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
16-year-old charged after bringing firearm to school in Henry County
BASSETT, Va. – A teen is facing charges after bringing a firearm to Bassett High School, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said. On Tuesday around 11:30 a.m., a student told BHS staff that another student brought a firearm inside of the school, according to authorities. After being notified,...
WSLS
71-year-old man dies in Patrick County crash
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 71-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Route 40 in Patrick County on Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say it happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. We’re told Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum, was driving west in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox...
VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
wfxrtv.com
Opening statements, witness testimony heard in Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple manslaughter charges in connection with the 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station proceeded on Tuesday, starting with opening statements and then taking an emotional turn when survivors spoke about the incident. As the trial...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSET
Woman, juvenile arrested after argument at Christiansburg Walmart
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight at Walmart. The Walmart is located at 2400 North Franklin Street. The initial callers reported at least one person with a gun according to the office. Upon arrival, officers said they located...
wfxrtv.com
Two arrested after fight at Christiansburg Walmart
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken into custody on Monday following a fight in a Christiansburg Walmart that led to a minor drawing a gun. Town officials say the fight was reported at a Walmart in the 2400 block of North Franklin Street at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, with the initial callers saying there was at least one person with a gun.
WSET
Skeletal remains found in Roanoke, Franklin Road ramp on Route 220 now open
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department said skeletal remains were found near the Route 220 ramp on Tuesday afternoon. They said on Twitter, that the Franklin Road exit off of Route 220 will be closed "for some time" due to a forensics investigation. As of around 7:00...
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
WSLS
Three Roanoke gang members sentenced to upwards of 40 years in federal prison
ROANOKE, Va. – Three gang members from Roanoke will spend up to four decades behind bars. They were a part of what is known as the Rollin’ 30s gang, which has ties to the Los Angeles Crips. Investigators said these three gang members are responsible for two different...
WDBJ7.com
Three members of Rollin’ 30s Crips gang sentenced for Roanoke murders
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - Three members of the Rollin’ 30s Crips gang have been sentenced to prison for two murders in Roanoke. Sean Denzel Guerrant, 31, a.k.a. “Harlem Denk,” pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and was sentenced August 15 to 37 years in prison.
WDBJ7.com
Bassett High student praised after notifying teachers about gun in another student’s bookbag
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County administration and the Sheriff’s Office are continuing to work together to figure out what could have been done differently after a handgun was found at Bassett High School Tuesday morning. The gun was found when a student told staff that another student...
WSLS
Jury decided for Rockbridge County gas station explosion trial
BUENA VISTA, Va. – A familiar Rockbridge County case was back in court this week. The gas station explosion of 2019 left four people dead, and on Monday, the man believed to be responsible for the tragedy faced a judge and jury. Phillip Westmoreland was charged with involuntary manslaughter...
Comments / 0