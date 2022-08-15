ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

KKTV

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KKTV) - A police department in Colorado is warning the public about something they believe is a fake violin scam. On Wednesday, the Edgewater Police Department shared the following message:. "Over the past year, police nationwide have issued warnings about people who are setting up outside of grocery...
EDGEWATER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora Police: Man dies after hit-and-run on Peoria

A man died after he was hit by a car while trying to cross N Peoria Street in Aurora on Tuesday night. Aurora Police Department says the driver of a vehicle never stopped, and investigators are searching for both now. According to the APD press release, police responded to the deadly hit-and-run on Peoria near E 17th Ave just before 11 p.m. The victim was found lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Investigators initially determined the victim was trying to cross the street just north of 17th when he was hit by a black or gray Honda Pilot that was speeding south on Peoria. The driver of the Honda did not stop and continued south on Peoria.Tipsters can anonymously report any information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) and could be eligible for up to $2,000 reward.APD says this was the 31st traffic-related death in the city in 2022.
AURORA, CO
9News

So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado

ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

9-year-old saves Arapahoe Co. home from going up in flames

South Metro Fire Rescue says a boy helped save a home in Arapahoe County from going up in flames. Neighbors on Dorado Avenue heard a huge boom and saw flames coming from a gas meter at a vacant home on Monday.That's when 9-year-old Hunter saw the scene and told his parents to call 911.Firefighters gave Hunter a Community Award Challenge Coin for his quick action. Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by lightning.Crews were able to contain the damage to the home. No one was hurt.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Suspected poacher caught on camera, left moose to rot in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is seeking help in identifying a man they believe shot a moose with a bow and arrow before leaving it to die in Teller County. CPW was first contacted about a dead bull moose at Forest Service Roads 363 and 362 in the Phantom Creek drainage on September 18, 2021. Investigators determined that the suspected poacher attempted to behead the moose before abandoning its carcass. ...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
CBS Denver

Edgewater police: man playing violin is faking it, don't give him $$

Police in Edgewater are warning against giving money to what appears to be a talented musician playing a violin in a parking lot. That person is faking it.If you live in or around the western part of the Denver metro area, you may have seen the person while you've been out shopping recently. They have been spotted playing the instrument next to a large speaker with a sign. But police say they aren't actually making the noises coming out of the speakers.Some people saw the person in an area not far from Sloan's Lake near the Denver-Edgewater border.Police say sometimes it's two adults who have children with them. The sign says the man has lost his job and needs help with rent.Officers said they want people to be informed before donating any money to the scammers."We have also had reports of the music playing and then the want-to-be violinist stops playing and the music continues to play on the speaker," police wrote in a news release.   
EDGEWATER, CO

