Read full article on original website
Related
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is making her closing pitch to voters while also taking on former President Trump. She faces a steep climb to re-election against Trump’s hand-picked candidate Harriet Hageman. In Alaska, voters are deciding on House and Senate races Thursday, with household names on the ballot, including former governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Senator Lisa Murkowski, another top Trump target, faces a tough challenge in her re-election battle.Aug. 14, 2022.
Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
Wyoming Governor Election Notice on Aug 16
Wyoming is holding an election for governor on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 16, 2022. The filing deadline was May 27, 2022. On Aug 16, there will be 2 primary elections.
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1