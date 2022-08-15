ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Wyoming and Alaska Primaries around the corner

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney is making her closing pitch to voters while also taking on former President Trump. She faces a steep climb to re-election against Trump’s hand-picked candidate Harriet Hageman. In Alaska, voters are deciding on House and Senate races Thursday, with household names on the ballot, including former governor and Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Senator Lisa Murkowski, another top Trump target, faces a tough challenge in her re-election battle.Aug. 14, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
Casper, WY
