Postal Service Expands Next-Day Delivery Options for Businesses with Rollout of USPS Connect in Mississippi

WTOK-TV
Agriculture Commissioner discusses expansion of ‘Genuine Mississippi’
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Food shortages, food security and support for Mississippi-made products were the main topics of discussion at the Meridian Rotary Club. Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture Andy Gipson is very enthusiastic about what the state has to offer the world, whether that be products grown or products made. If it is produced in Mississippi, Gipson wants it to be known worldwide.
Alabama woman sentenced for bank fraud in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Pelham, Alabama woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and one day in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Tanya Shelby, 42, was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $621,411.51 for bank fraud. According to court documents, Shelby owned a car dealership named Tanya […]
WLOX
Some Mississippi leaders not a fan of Inflation Reduction Act
She reports that Beach Elementary had a 100% pass rate on the third-grade reading assessment, results from the kindergarten assessment grew 229 scale score points from fall to spring, and the third-grade proficiency rate grew to 65%. Fallen Biloxi Officer Robert McKeithen's legacy forever remembered. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Mississippi restaurants ordered to pay back wages for federal labor violations
A Mississippi franchise operator of five chain chicken wing restaurants was illegally deducting money from workers’ wages and violated child labor regulations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven, which is owned by the family of rapper Rick Ross, was ordered to pay...
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi man misses winning share of $1.28 billion jackpot by one number
A Mississippi man missed winning a share of the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot on July 29 by one number. Mississippi Lottery officials posted a picture of the ticket bought by a Biloxi man which matched four of the five numbers plus the Megaplier. The winning numbers were 13, 36,...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi’s Medical Marijuana Industry Attracts Out of State Interest
Most of the 98 medical marijuana dispensaries licensed in Mississippi so far appear to be local companies. At least they list Mississippi mailing addresses. But not all of them. A California company plans to open dispensaries in Biloxi and Gulfport and another has a license for a Meridian location. A Michigan company has gotten approval for a Biloxi dispensary and a Missouri company plans a location in Pearl. Louisiana companies have been licensed for dispensaries in Olive Branch, Oxford, Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Vicksburg, McComb and Jackson. And Alabama companies plan to open in Meridian, Tupelo, Pearl, Starkville and Greenville.
WLBT
Federal Highway Administration announces $54.3 million grant to Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi
WASHINGTON (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced it is providing $54.3 million to the National Park Service for “safety improvements” along a stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. According to the press release, the funding serves as...
Mississippi hospital having problems with clogged sewer line
A clogged sewer line has compounded problems for a Mississippi hospital that was already dealing with financial difficulties. The clog at Greenwood Leflore Hospital was cleared by Tuesday, but the hospital remained mostly empty for a second consecutive day as workers checked to ensure the building was clear of potentially harmful gases, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported.
desotocountynews.com
Wing Stop cited, fined by Department of Labor
The U.S. Department of Labor has announced that the operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi, including one in Olive Branch, made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations. The Southaven-based Boss Wings Enterprises LLC...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
Picayune Item
Reeves appoints Stockstill to Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi
Governor Tate Reeves has appointed Chris Stockstill of Picayune to serve on the Veterans’ Home Purchase Board of Mississippi. “The Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board, (VHPB) located in Pearl, Mississippi is a six-member board and an Executive Director, that represents each of the old Congressional Districts of Mississippi, with one member at large. All members must be veterans with backgrounds in banking or mortgages, real estate, homebuilding, or business. All 6 members are appointed by the Governor and are vetted through confirmation hearings with the State Senate’s Veteran Affairs Committee.
WJTV.com
What you can expect at the 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6-16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
magnoliareporter.com
Entergy corporate and foundation gifts almost $8 million during first six months of 2022
Entergy Corporation and the Entergy Charitable Foundation awarded more than $7.9 million in shareholder contributions to 565 nonprofit organizations throughout Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas during the first half of this year. More than half of the contributions went toward organizations that support bill payment assistance for residential customers, education...
Mississippi Press
Hattiesburg Zoo to bring $10.5 million water park to south Mississippi in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Mississippi -- By this time next year, residents in south Mississippi are expected to have a new summer getaway destination nearby. The Hattiesburg Zoo has announced the beginning of construction this month of Phase I of what will ultimately be Serengeti Springs -- a $10.5 million water park built on 3.5 acres of Kamper Park, which will result in an expantion of the zoo’s current Africa section.
vicksburgnews.com
$500,000 Powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
A $50,000 win became a $500,000 bonanza for one Mississippi Lottery player who spent the extra dollar for the Powerplay multiplier for the Saturday Powerball drawing. The ticket was purchased from Broadway Mart on South Broadway in McComb. The player selected their own numbers and matched four out of five white balls, plus the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Saturday night’s drawing were: 19, 24, 35, 43, 62 with a Power Ball of 2.
‘What happened?’ Health department will hire an outsider to evaluate Mississippi COVID-19 response
How well did Mississippi respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? The health department is hiring an outside contractor to answer that question. The contractor, who should start work in early November, will conduct interviews with people involved in a wide range of pandemic response efforts, from contact tracing and COVID testing to hospital operations and public […]
WDAM-TV
USM’s Pride of Mississippi back together under new CDC guidelines
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its COVID guidelines just in time for the start of school. For marching bands who come to campus early, such as The Pride of Mississippi at Southern Miss, this makes the transition back to campus feel seamless. “We’re...
Focused on Mississippi: Pascagoula River
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The state of Mississippi not only has special people and special buildings, but it also special places, too. The Pascagoula River isn’t nearly as long as the Mississippi by a long shot. The river only runs through a couple of counties, and empties into the Gulf in Pascagoula right at […]
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Comments / 0