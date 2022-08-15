ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC

Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

More Danville City Council: New Police Deal, New Plea for Bresee Tower

Besides voting on pay increases for elected officials earlier this week, the Danville City Council did have some other business that came up. One was a new four year deal for Unit 11 of the Policemen’s Benevolent Protection Association. Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates was glad to see it get done.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Struggling family in Vermilion County to receive renovated home

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in Vermillion County face eviction. An organization called The Dwelling Place (TDP) is looking to help one family get back on their feet. Business group, W and T Enterprises donated a house to The Dwelling Place and...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Illinois Business
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Advantage Announces Event Schedule

“Inside Vermilion County” at https://www.vermilionadvantage.com/category/inside-vermilion-county-magazine/. If you have someone you would like to share we have an online form here; or contact Nicole Van Hyfte. nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com or Ashton Greer agreer@cityofdanville.org. Rob Witzel’s Super Penguin hits Bookstores Nationwide – see media release here. ECICAA Announces the Start of...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Applications open for energy bill assistance program

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
chambanamoms.com

Fantastic Fall Festivals a Short Drive from Champaign-Urbana

One thing we know about families in Central Illinois: They are willing to drive for a family friendly fall festival!. We feature some fall festivals we think are noteworthy to consider outside the Champaign-Urbana area. Pumpkins and apples and BBQ, oh my! Fall in Champaign-Urbana is full of some of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local businesses to host community block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Air show coming to Coles County Airport

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Water Circus coming to Champaign this week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Old Time Base Ball Spends the Day in Danville

The Vermilion Voles old time Base Ball club welcomed teams from Springfield, IL (Springfield Long Nine), Lemont, IL (the Quarrymen), and Hobart, IN (the Deep River Grinders) for the Uncle Joe Cannon Base Ball Jamboree at Kennekuk Cove this past Saturday, August 13th. (Above) Vermilion Voles member Jim Knoblauch addresses...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Farmers Market Calling for School Supply Donations at Extra Large Market this Saturday

The Danville Farmers Market has an extra-large size market set for this Saturday at the CrossRoads Church. At least 34 vendors expected, lots of produce and meat; and they’ll be collecting school supplies for all ages for the Crosspoint Shelter Programs. Susan Franklin says bring all the supplies you can think of for all ages; and especially, remember those backpacks.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

State Fund Sending $3 Million to Danville for Key Road Projects

ABOVE: Work on Hazel will run from the north end of the bus transfer zone up to Madison Street. Three-million dollars of the 106 million being granted to commercial corridors and main streets around the state is coming to Danville. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is sending $3 million Danville’s way for work on specific areas of Walnut, Harrison, and Hazel Streets.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

North Vermilion Family Dental along with Danville Family Dental to Host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10th 8am-12pm

The Following is a North Vermilion Family Dental and Danville Family Dental Release. Danville IL. – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, September 10. Dr. Vishal Kalavadiaand Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Dr. David Coker Addresses Rotary about the Educating of Juvenile Offenders

(Above) On Mon., Aug. 15, Dr. David Coker met with the Danville Noon Rotary to discuss his work educating juvenile offenders at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center. Dr. Coker is a nationally recognized scholar for his strategies for turning around the lives of young people who were convicted of serious crimes. Shown here with Dr. Coker to thank him for his presentation is the day’s Sergeant-at-Arms Carly Goodwin.
DANVILLE, IL
chambanamoms.com

Spend a Saturday in Tuscola

When you’re looking for a close destination for a day trip, check out the charms of Tuscola. The greatest opportunities come on a Saturday, but Tuscola has plenty to offer no matter what day of the week you are in town. There is something nostalgic about stepping into a...
TUSCOLA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Police Call for Safe Driving around Schools and Buses for New Year

THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. The Danville Police Department would like to remind all traveling residents and visitors that school is back in session and driving safety is very important. Danville, IL – The Danville Police Department wishes all returning students of all ages a fun and...
DANVILLE, IL

