SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC
Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
More Danville City Council: New Police Deal, New Plea for Bresee Tower
Besides voting on pay increases for elected officials earlier this week, the Danville City Council did have some other business that came up. One was a new four year deal for Unit 11 of the Policemen’s Benevolent Protection Association. Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates was glad to see it get done.
Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodds Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
Struggling family in Vermilion County to receive renovated home
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — As utility and medical bills grow, some families in Vermillion County face eviction. An organization called The Dwelling Place (TDP) is looking to help one family get back on their feet. Business group, W and T Enterprises donated a house to The Dwelling Place and...
Vermilion Advantage Announces Event Schedule
“Inside Vermilion County” at https://www.vermilionadvantage.com/category/inside-vermilion-county-magazine/. If you have someone you would like to share we have an online form here; or contact Nicole Van Hyfte. nvanhyfte@vermilionadvantage.com or Ashton Greer agreer@cityofdanville.org. Rob Witzel’s Super Penguin hits Bookstores Nationwide – see media release here. ECICAA Announces the Start of...
Applications open for energy bill assistance program
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
Fantastic Fall Festivals a Short Drive from Champaign-Urbana
One thing we know about families in Central Illinois: They are willing to drive for a family friendly fall festival!. We feature some fall festivals we think are noteworthy to consider outside the Champaign-Urbana area. Pumpkins and apples and BBQ, oh my! Fall in Champaign-Urbana is full of some of...
Local businesses to host community block party
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Dance Studio and Smoke n Peace have come together to host a community block party. Those who attend will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, and live music. Lawn chairs are welcomed, as there will be limited seating. The block party will take place […]
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
Water Circus coming to Champaign this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week. The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes. The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains,...
Old Time Base Ball Spends the Day in Danville
The Vermilion Voles old time Base Ball club welcomed teams from Springfield, IL (Springfield Long Nine), Lemont, IL (the Quarrymen), and Hobart, IN (the Deep River Grinders) for the Uncle Joe Cannon Base Ball Jamboree at Kennekuk Cove this past Saturday, August 13th. (Above) Vermilion Voles member Jim Knoblauch addresses...
Danville Farmers Market Calling for School Supply Donations at Extra Large Market this Saturday
The Danville Farmers Market has an extra-large size market set for this Saturday at the CrossRoads Church. At least 34 vendors expected, lots of produce and meat; and they’ll be collecting school supplies for all ages for the Crosspoint Shelter Programs. Susan Franklin says bring all the supplies you can think of for all ages; and especially, remember those backpacks.
State Fund Sending $3 Million to Danville for Key Road Projects
ABOVE: Work on Hazel will run from the north end of the bus transfer zone up to Madison Street. Three-million dollars of the 106 million being granted to commercial corridors and main streets around the state is coming to Danville. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is sending $3 million Danville’s way for work on specific areas of Walnut, Harrison, and Hazel Streets.
North Vermilion Family Dental along with Danville Family Dental to Host Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 10th 8am-12pm
The Following is a North Vermilion Family Dental and Danville Family Dental Release. Danville IL. – Residents in the Danville community and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to receive free dental services at North Vermilion Family Dental on Saturday, September 10. Dr. Vishal Kalavadiaand Dr. Jaya Nelson-Ellington and...
Thunder on the Vermilion at Gao Grotto Returns with New Group of Boat Racers
The Thunder on the Vermilion boat races at the Gao Grotto are back this weekend. And the Grotto’s Buddy Freed says a different group of racers will be here this time around. Freed says the Marine Racing Club stopped by last spring and liked what they saw. AUDIO: We...
City of Mattoon Public Works Department Announces Grant for Streetscaping Improvements on Broadway
City of Mattoon Public Works Department Announces Grant for Streetscaping Improvements on Broadway. The City of Mattoon has received a grant award in the amount of $525,000 from the Rebuild Illinois “Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Program”. The funding will be used for Streetscaping Improvements on Broadway Avenue from 1 6th Street to 14th Street.
Champaign Fire chief returns to work after near-death experience
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are known for running into the face of danger, but their greatest health risk is heart disease. Experts said it’s the leading cause of death in firefighters. Champaign Fire Department Battalion Chief John Hocking recently had a close call. Hocking said he had been experiencing mild chest pains, and not […]
Dr. David Coker Addresses Rotary about the Educating of Juvenile Offenders
(Above) On Mon., Aug. 15, Dr. David Coker met with the Danville Noon Rotary to discuss his work educating juvenile offenders at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center. Dr. Coker is a nationally recognized scholar for his strategies for turning around the lives of young people who were convicted of serious crimes. Shown here with Dr. Coker to thank him for his presentation is the day’s Sergeant-at-Arms Carly Goodwin.
Spend a Saturday in Tuscola
When you’re looking for a close destination for a day trip, check out the charms of Tuscola. The greatest opportunities come on a Saturday, but Tuscola has plenty to offer no matter what day of the week you are in town. There is something nostalgic about stepping into a...
Danville Police Call for Safe Driving around Schools and Buses for New Year
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. The Danville Police Department would like to remind all traveling residents and visitors that school is back in session and driving safety is very important. Danville, IL – The Danville Police Department wishes all returning students of all ages a fun and...
