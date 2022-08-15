Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
13abc.com
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport
13abc.com
The Science Behind The Aurora
The Science Behind The Aurora
13abc.com
SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen
SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen
13abc.com
Local resident raises over $10,000 for TVC, will rappel at Over the Edge for Victory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local resident, who raised over $10,000, is set to rappel at Over the Edge for Victory, a local rappelling fundraiser, in September. Over the Edge for Victory is a fundraising event that fundraisers commit to raising a minimum of $1,000 in exchange for the opportunity to rappel.
Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
13abc.com
Mercy Health & City of Perrysburg promote immunization awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health -- Perrysburg Hospital is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the partnership between themselves and the City of Perrysburg. This partnership is an effort to curb preventable diseases like COVID-19, by promoting vaccination among community members. National Immunization Awareness Month is observed every year in...
Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
WTOL-TV
Gov. DeWine to celebrate south Toledo today
Zeinab Cheaib is live near the new "Old South End" arch on Broadway street. Governor Mike DeWine will visit the site later today.
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
13abc.com
Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
toledocitypaper.com
50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone
It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces new pool hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced new pool hours. The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday with updated hours. The following are the updates hours:. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. 2 p.m. -...
13abc.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
13abc.com
Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
13abc.com
WLS prepares bus drivers with active shooter training
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are training Washington Local Schools bus drivers and bus monitors on how to properly respond to an active shooter situation. TPD says it’s a scenario that no one wants to prepare for, but it’s important to leave no stone unturned with school shootings happening around the country,
Pemberville Free Fair celebrates 77 years with "Miles of Smiles"
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — One of the best parts of summer is fair season, and what better way to end the summer than with the Pemberville Free Fair!. This is the 77th year for the fair in Pemberville. It offers a variety of activities for people of all ages. This...
$12K in drugs seized in Ohio traffic stop
A man from Detroit was arrested after troopers say they found cocaine and marijuana hidden in his car.
sent-trib.com
Scooters allowed to roll on BG streets
Bowling Green Council on Monday passed legislation regulating electric scooters and other “micromobility devices” in Bowling Green. Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation. The ordinance had been tabled since July so that the community improvement committee could further discuss recommended amendments. They met twice last month on the matter.
wktn.com
DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
