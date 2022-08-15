ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Historic aircraft rides at Toledo Express Airport

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The Science Behind The Aurora

TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

SC Restaurant Week: Harvest Kitchen

TOLEDO, OH
Sylvania, OH
Sylvania, OH
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg artist leaves fence buzzing with new mural

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg artist put her brush to work on her backyard fence, not only to freshen it up, but to share it with the entire community. Abigail Bruce-Hamilton painted a mural of red poppies, yellow jacket bees and green leaves on the side of her fence facing Eckel Junction Road.
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Mercy Health & City of Perrysburg promote immunization awareness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health -- Perrysburg Hospital is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the partnership between themselves and the City of Perrysburg. This partnership is an effort to curb preventable diseases like COVID-19, by promoting vaccination among community members. National Immunization Awareness Month is observed every year in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Pride celebration returns with a weekend full of festivities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Pride weekend returns. The festivities begin Thursday evening with a multi-faith worship service at the Buddhist Temple of Toledo located on 3902 Emmajean Road, Toledo. The service will begin at 7 p.m. The weekend will continue with the Toledo Pride Kick-Off on Friday. Attendees can...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

50 Years of Charlie’s: Toledo dining favorite prepares for milestone

It was a busy lunch rush at Charlie’s Taverna in Maumee, and owner George Kryikou was still walking from table to table, helping seat customers, engaging with patrons and asking how they were enjoying their meal. George has help in greeting the diners and guests. George’s father Charlie, the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces new pool hours

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced new pool hours. The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday with updated hours. The following are the updates hours:. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. 2 p.m. -...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Volunteers & vendors needed for African American Male Wellness Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Volunteers and vendors are still needed for the African American Male Wellness Walk Initiative on Aug. 20. The event starts at 8:00 a.m. at Warren African Methodist Episcopal Church on 915 Collingwood Blvd. There will be free health screening and a 5K walk and run that...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

WLS prepares bus drivers with active shooter training

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are training Washington Local Schools bus drivers and bus monitors on how to properly respond to an active shooter situation. TPD says it’s a scenario that no one wants to prepare for, but it’s important to leave no stone unturned with school shootings happening around the country,
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Scooters allowed to roll on BG streets

Bowling Green Council on Monday passed legislation regulating electric scooters and other “micromobility devices” in Bowling Green. Council voted unanimously to approve the legislation. The ordinance had been tabled since July so that the community improvement committee could further discuss recommended amendments. They met twice last month on the matter.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wktn.com

DeWine Stops for Lunch in Upper Sandusky

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made a stop in the region today. The Governor had lunch at the Corner Inn in Upper Sandusky. While there, he also met with various local officials. Some of the officials included County Commissioner Bill Clinger, Wyandot County Economic Development Director Greg Moon and Carey Mayor Jennifer Rathburn.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH

