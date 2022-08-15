Colette Moody was selected last night to be the new superintendent at Croswell-Lexington Schools starting this school year. Despite previous plans of a second round of interviews on August 23, the board decided after interviews with all four candidates yesterday that Moody, who has been serving as interim superintendent since Daniel Gilbertson’s July departure for Brandon Schools, was the woman for the job.

LEXINGTON, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO