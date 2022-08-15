Read full article on original website
Virginia Kriete, 88
Virginia Kriete, age 88 of Harbor Beach, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at St. Mary Hospital in Saginaw. She is survived by her husband, her three children and their partners, and her five step-children and their partners. Services for Virginia Kriete will be held on Thursday, August 18,...
David Elwyn Baerwolf, 62
David Elwyn Baerwolf, age 62 of Lapeer, passed away on August 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, his two sons and their partners, and three grandchildren. Services for David will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kranz Funeral Home in Kingston, with visitation starting that day at noon until service time.
Scott Alan Maynard, 61
Scott Alan Maynard, age 61 of Marlette, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth. Visitation for Scott Alan Maynard will be held on Wednesday, August 17, at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Douglas Scott Pallas, 64
Douglas Scott Pallas, age 64 of Sandusky, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022. He is survived by his long-time partner and her three children, several grandchildren, and his mother. A celebration of life for Douglas will be held at a later date.
Karen Bock, 69
Karen Bock, age 69 of Ubly, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe. She is survived by her husband, her son and daughter and their partners, and four grandchildren. Services for Karen Bock will be held privately and at a later...
Sandusky superintendent in running for Cros-Lex superintendent role
Coming off the heels of Monday night’s news that his revised contract was not approved as originally planned, pending further review of the contract by the board’s finance committee, it was announced today that Sandusky Superintendent Paul Flynn is one of four final candidates possibly taking over as superintendent for Croswell-Lexington Schools.
From ‘interim’ to official: Colette Moody picked to be Cros-Lex Schools’ new superintendent
Colette Moody was selected last night to be the new superintendent at Croswell-Lexington Schools starting this school year. Despite previous plans of a second round of interviews on August 23, the board decided after interviews with all four candidates yesterday that Moody, who has been serving as interim superintendent since Daniel Gilbertson’s July departure for Brandon Schools, was the woman for the job.
Sandusky’s Board of Education meeting overshadowed by ongoing pushback to mascot change
Note: A previous version of this article included Troy Tank as one of the community members who spoke out against the mascot. Though he made a comment to the board, his public comment focused on Superintendent Flynn’s performance, and thus has been included in another article for better context.
