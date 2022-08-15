ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Inspector Blunder Free Online

Cast: Coluche Gérard Depardieu Julien Guiomar Philippe Khorsand Hubert Deschamps. A detective, fresh out of the academy (lowest mark in class), gets the assignment to bodyguard a spoiled rich girl reporter. She's been interviewed on TV and has questioned the virility of a mobster who kidnaps her later. Is...
TV SERIES
Where to Watch and Stream Barbershop: The Next Cut Free Online

Cast: Ice Cube Cedric the Entertainer Regina Hall Sean Patrick Thomas Eve. To survive harsh economic times, Calvin and Angie have merged the barbershop and beauty salon into one business. The days of male bonding are gone as Eddie and the crew must now contend with sassy female co-workers and spirited clientele. As the battle of the sexes rages on, a different kind of conflict has taken over Chicago. Crime and gangs are on the rise, leaving Calvin worried about the fate of his son. Together, the friends come up with a bold plan to take back their beloved neighborhood.
TV & VIDEOS
Where to Watch and Stream Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale Free Online

Cast: Per Christian Ellefsen Jorma Tommila Tommi Korpela Onni Tommila Jonathan Hutchings. Young Pietari lives with his reindeer-herding father in arctic Finland. On the eve of Christmas, a nearby excavation makes a frightening discovery and an evil Santa Claus is unleashed…. Is Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale on Netflix?. Rare...
TV & VIDEOS

