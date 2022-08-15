FORT WORTH, Texas — Raymond Turner was at work when he got a notification from 23andMe that his DNA test results were ready. Turner, the producer at Cook Children’s Sparklefly Recording Studio, said he couldn’t wait to see the results and find out which African countries his family was from. But when he got home and opened the app that day in March, the first thing that caught his eye was the name Christina Sadberry and the words “half sister.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO