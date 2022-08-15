Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Local Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Girlfriend’s Son
Police in Fort Worth arrested a 76-year-old man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his girlfriend’s 24-year-old son over an argument. Murphy L. Ward was arrested just after 6 p.m. on August 15 and booked into jail around four hours later. He faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Red Oak ISD Mother Says Daughter Mistakenly Put on Bus and Dropped Off Alone
A Red Oak ISD mother said she's upset after her first grader, who is not supposed to ride the bus, ended up on one and was dropped off in a neighborhood by herself. Jacqueline Burns said it was a stranger who notified her that her daughter was crying in the middle of the street, several blocks away from their home.
fox4news.com
Minor crash leads to deadly shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after a minor traffic accident turned into a deadly shooting early Monday morning. Around 2:45 a.m., police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 westbound entrance ramp. Police believe a minor crash...
Ellis County Press
5 busted for online solicitation
ELLIS COUNTY – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office’s “Operation Overwatch” conducted an undercover operation recently and arrested five of eight suspects on their watch list. According to Ellis County Sheriff’s Department Criminal investigations Division Public Information Officer Joe Fitzgerald, “All the actors were arrested in...
KWTX
Hill County Sheriff’s Office seeking victims of Central Texas scammer
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating possible victims scammed by a local business owner. Investigators posted the request on Facebook with the hope victims will come forward. According to authorities, “Daniel” with “Elite Soldiers Painting LLC” has been going...
Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.
dallasexpress.com
Dead: Husband and Wife, Five Animals Discovered in RV
A couple was found dead inside a recreational vehicle in early August in an Aledo trailer park, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office. Parker County sheriff’s deputies found a man and woman in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20, roughly 15 miles west of downtown Fort Worth. The husband and wife were identified as David Dale Galaway, 48, and Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, said Deputy Danie Huffman, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.
cityofkennedale.com
Police Reports: 08/07/2022 – 08/13/2022
Officer took offense report for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Officer responded to an accident where a motor vehicle struck a brick wall. The operator fled the scene leaving the vehicle at the location. 6300 Block Tealcove Drive – Burglary of a Motor Vehicle. Officer took offense report for Burglary...
Traffic stop ends with 10 undocumented people arrested in Bosque County: Police
Ten people without documents are in custody now after getting pulled over for speeding in Bosque County, police said.
A Motorcyclist Died In A Fatal Crash In Fort Worth (Fort Worth, TX)
According to the Police, a fatal accident was reported in northwest Fort Worth on Monday. The officials stated that the incident happened at around 10 p.m. on 28th Street. Officials reported that the motorcyclist was travelling at [..]
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FLORES, DAVID; W/M HISPANIC; POB: DALLAS TX; AGE: 17; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT;...
KLTV
Police: Officers in Texas fatally shoot man with rifle
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (AP) - Authorities say police in suburban Fort Worth, Texas, fatally shot a man who pointed a rifle at them. The shooting Friday in Richland Hills happened as two officers were investigating reports of gunshots along a city street. Richland Hills Officer Sheena McEachran says the officers...
theflashtoday.com
Capital Murder trial to begin in Comanche County Monday
The capital murder case against Brendan Jenkins will begin with jury selection in Comanche County District Court on Monday, August 22, and the trial will start Tuesday, August 23. It’s been a little more than two years since Jenkins was arrested and charged for taking the lives of Earl and...
wbap.com
North Richland Hills Police Credit Observant Mother for Thwarting Attempted Kidnapping
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – North Richland Hills police are crediting the quick actions of a parent who thwarted a kidnapping during “Meet The Teacher” night at the International Leadership of Texas school last week. On Tuesday, August 9th, investigators said a parent noticed 31-year-old...
fox4news.com
Shooting at Grand Prairie Walmart sends man to hospital
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police said a shooting at a Walmart Saturday night sent one person to a hospital. The shooting happened at the Walmart in the 2000 block of W. I-20. Officers were called after a fight between two men. One of the men pulled out a...
Houston Chronicle
A miracle: Long-lost brother and sister find each other at Fort Worth hospital
FORT WORTH, Texas — Raymond Turner was at work when he got a notification from 23andMe that his DNA test results were ready. Turner, the producer at Cook Children’s Sparklefly Recording Studio, said he couldn’t wait to see the results and find out which African countries his family was from. But when he got home and opened the app that day in March, the first thing that caught his eye was the name Christina Sadberry and the words “half sister.”
dallasexpress.com
Convicted Child Molester Chugs From Bottle During Verdict
A Texas man died after being found guilty of five counts of child sexual abuse on Thursday, August 11. According to his attorney’s statement on Friday, he downed a bottle of clear liquid in the courtroom after the verdict. “I looked over and noticed him drinking,” Leclair’s attorney, Mike...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Poolville Murder, Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison
A Weatherford teenager who shot and killed a Poolville man while he was trying to rob him during a marijuana transaction was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Monday. 20-year-old Jared Leonard Little, who was 17 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty to murder in the killing of Tommy Talley on April 24, 2020, near his Poolville home.
Fort Worth Police searching for suspect in machete attack
Fort Worth…police are looking for a man who attacked another man with a machette then took off on his bike. Police say the attack happened yesterday at a park near the Riverside Community Center
Man shot and killed after argument over crash in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument on a Fort Worth roadway led to a deadly shooting early Monday morning, police said. A man was shot and killed in the incident, which happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp, according to a police news release.
