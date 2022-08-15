Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday
The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Look: Deion Sanders Not Happy With His Birthday Present
One of Deion Sanders' best friends decided to joke around for the Jackson State head coach's birthday. Sanders just turned 55 and got some new fake toes to replace the ones that got amputated earlier this year. After he was given the gift, he told his friend Sam to watch himself.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick Details
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple during their time together. Unfortunately, not all relationships last, and theirs certainly didn't, as they called things off at some point during the pandemic. However, Rodgers speaks highly of Patrick, opening up about their time together in a recent interview.
NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos
Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear
Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline. The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team. Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens...
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys
Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News
Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Cam Heyward News
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have suffered a huge blow to their defensive line during Thursday's practice. According to multiple reports, All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward went down with an injury. He was able to slowly walk off the field under his own power. Heyward has been such an integral part...
Bears Coach Announces Decision On Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith and the Chicago Bears remain at an impasse a week after he requested a trade. The Bears have yet to show any indication of honoring that request, and it's unclear if Smith would end a "hold-in" and play out the final year of his contract. According to NFL...
Matt LaFleur Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Blunt Message For Packers Wide Receivers
Aaron Rodgers didn't mince words when talking about his wide receivers in a recent press conference. But what does Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur think about his receiving corps?. Speaking to the media this week, LaFleur acknowledged that there are corrections that the receivers can make. Cleaning up...
NFL World Reacts To The Andy Reid Vacation News
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid took a trip to Italy earlier this summer. Italy is known for its wine and coffee, though the Super Bowl-winning head coach didn't partake in any of that. Why go to Italy, then?. Because Andy Reid likes to eat. NFL fans are loving the story.
Seattle Seahawks Make Unfortunate Drew Lock Announcement
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the team's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Tuesday. This news comes on the same day that Lock earned his first practice reps as the team's QB1. The former Denver Broncos...
Sports World Reacts To The Skip Bayless Wife News
Even Skip Bayless' wife is upset with what he said about Bronny James. The Fox Sports 1 personality took to Twitter to react to Bronny James' viral dunk earlier this week. Bayless appeared to be criticizing Bronny - which wasn't surprising, considering how much he's hated on LeBron - but the media personality said he was being complimentary.
Former Ohio State Star Waived By NFL Team: Fans React
Former Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was cut by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the NFL's Tuesday afternoon 85-man roster cut deadline. Garrett, a five-year player for the Buckeyes, signed with the Titans after going unselected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garrett was one of five players to be...
Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Trade For Chicago Bears
Expectations aren't particularly high for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. But Colin Cowherd believes that one blockbuster trade could change the Bears' fortunes forever. In a recent edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that the Chicago Bears should trade disgruntled star linebacker Roquan Smith. He believes that the return they could get from Smith would enable them to build their roster into a contender.
Chris Simms Confirms Troubling Jimmy Garoppolo Report
There's been a concerning report floating around about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the last couple of days. According to Mike Silver of The San Francisco Chronicle, Garoppolo would "disappear" in most offseasons and not return until the offseason programs. That included the 2018 offseason after Garoppolo signed a five-year $137.5 million extension.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Vacation Video
It's almost football season, as Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports crew will be back in action this upcoming weekend. However, Andrews and her Fox Sports colleagues are trying to soak up the final days of summer, too. Andrews posted an adorable video of a family beach trip on social...
