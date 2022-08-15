OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO