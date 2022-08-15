ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Oklahoma event focuses on making health care fair, equal for everyone

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma event is focused on making healthcare fair and equal for everyone. Oklahomans are gathering to work on getting healthier. The ultimate goal on Tuesday is to not only bring light to the racial disparity in the industry but to connect Oklahomans with the resources they need.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Health Care#Ou Health#Oklahomans
KOCO

Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
KOCO

Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
CRESCENT, OK
kgou.org

Study finds Oklahoma teacher pay gap is second highest in the nation

A study of national wage data shows Oklahoma teachers have one of the largest pay disparities in the country when compared to workers with similar jobs. The study by the Economic Policy Institute finds that Oklahoma teachers are paid more than 30 percent less than their college-educated counterparts. The gap...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
CRESCENT, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cancer
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy