KOCO
Oklahoma event focuses on making health care fair, equal for everyone
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma event is focused on making healthcare fair and equal for everyone. Oklahomans are gathering to work on getting healthier. The ultimate goal on Tuesday is to not only bring light to the racial disparity in the industry but to connect Oklahomans with the resources they need.
KOCO
Oklahoma legislators fight to help ranchers, farmers impacted by inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislators are fighting to help ranchers and farmers who are impacted by inflation. The price of nearly everything is up over the last year and it’s having a major impact on some of Oklahoma’s biggest industries. KOCO 5 spoke with state Rep. Justin...
news9.com
Medical Minute: Lone Star Ticks And Meat Allergies
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tick bites can cause all sorts of diseases from Lyme's to Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, but one type of tick can also bring on food allergies. News 9's Robin Marsh has Tuesday's Medical Minute.
KOCO
New bill makes it easier for blind community to vote in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill is making it easier for the blind community to vote in Oklahoma. Early voting starts on Thursday and for some, the task isn’t always simple. House Bill 1711 was recently signed into law. KOCO 5 spoke with the authors of the bill,...
Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart does not support lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
KOCO
Oklahoma superintendent candidates share views on COVID-19 safety in schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — Secretary of Education Ryan Walters and superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools April Grace shared their views on balancing education with COVID-19 safety protocols. Children are back in the classrooms, which means abiding by COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe. KOCO 5 spoke with the candidates running...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 9,700 new COVID-19 cases, 147 additional deaths since last week
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,150,203. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 1,163. The Oklahoma State Department...
KOCO
Oklahoma State welcomes more students than they have room to house
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University has welcomed more students than they have room to house for the fall semester. KOCO 5 visited campus earlier on Wednesday to speak with students about how they’re handling the unprecedented living arrangement. OSU is experiencing a record-high number of students living...
KOCO
Parents in Oklahoma town startled by message from school district after inmate escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — Parents in an Oklahoma town got a startling message from their school district after an inmate escaped from prison in Arkansas. KOCO 5 was told the inmate didn’t do it on his own. One of the women who helped the inmate escape has ties to Crescent and while the search goes on, some parents are keeping their children home from school.
kgou.org
Study finds Oklahoma teacher pay gap is second highest in the nation
A study of national wage data shows Oklahoma teachers have one of the largest pay disparities in the country when compared to workers with similar jobs. The study by the Economic Policy Institute finds that Oklahoma teachers are paid more than 30 percent less than their college-educated counterparts. The gap...
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns family of Arkansas inmate’s escape
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned families of an Arkansas inmate on the run. Parents posted on social media saying they’re not sending their children to school until the fugitive is back behind bars. There was an overflow of Facebook posts and comments from concerned parents in Crescent.
iqstock.news
Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital Names Dr. Nathaniel Harris as Medical Director
I look forward to collaborating with the leadership and clinical teams at our brand new hospital to deliver high quality rehab services to patients who have suffered a debilitating illness or injury”. — Dr. Harris. OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital names Dr....
oklahomawatch.org
Faced With COVID, A Desperate Man’s Sobriety, Survival Fell to His Mother When Rehab Center Evicted Him
Lisa Scruggs figures she’s been to every drug house in Oklahoma City. She was used to finding her son in desperate shape. But on a 100-degree July day in 2020, when Josh called from a rehab facility in Lawton telling her he had been kicked out, she knew this rescue mission was different.
KOCO
OU Health, United Health Care come to agreement after terminating some services
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health and United Health Care finally came to a resolution after terminating some services. The two organizations have been going back and forth on their contract since last fall. This heavily impacted hospital and clinic facility services. UHC has agreed to process out-of-network claims that...
Pay it 4ward: Beloved Midwest City grocery store greeter treats all with kindness
If you find yourself walking into the Crest Grocery Store in Midwest City, get ready. There is a big "Hellooooo!" waiting for you. Keonta King is the cart keeper and the greeter there, and he makes sure you're welcomed into the store like royalty.
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmaker to consider legislation to support state's ranchers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - One lawmaker is considering legislation to assist Oklahoma farmers and ranchers in the current drought. "Previously, in times of serious drought, Oklahoma's government has stepped in and assisted ranchers with shipping hay," said Rep. Justin Humphrey. "During Oklahoma's last serious drought, state government utilized the National Guard to assist in shipping hay from other states not affected by drought. Legislators could take advantage of our current special session to support our state's ranchers and vote on a measure to help offset the hay cost. Our legislators might be the difference for many ranchers to remain in the beef industry."
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
KOCO
Restoration work planned for Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City could be getting restored. The OKC City Council wants to accept bids for the cleaning, waxing and repairing of the monument in Bricktown. It includes 45 bronze sculptures commemorating the Land Run of 1889. The monument is 1.5...
