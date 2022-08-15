This Sunday, the Orioles take on the Red Sox in the 2022 edition of the MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, PA. Yes, they also play two games against the Sawx in Baltimore, but let us focus on the showdown in Williamsport for a moment. This is the fifth version of the annual MLB showcase that started in 2017 (there was no game in 2020 due to the pandemic). This will be the first time the game features a match-up of two AL East and only the second time that the game won’t involve one of the two Pennsylvania-based teams.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO