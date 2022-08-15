$88m man Jadon Sancho is 'not worth a million', Marcus Rashford is unfit 'for a promoted team' and Cristiano Ronaldo's 'a soap story': ESPN pundit Craig Burley attacks Man United's 'disgraceful' stars

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co were lambasted by Craig Burley as the ESPN FC pundit branded the Manchester United stars a 'disgrace to their profession' following the humiliating defeat to Brentford.

United's nightmare start to the Premier League season continued on Saturday with their second successive defeat, leaving them rock-bottom of the English top-flight.

The Red Devils found themselves 4-0 down after 35 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium after a shambolic first-half display and were unable to redeem themselves after the break.

ESPN pundit Craig Burley ripped into Manchester United's stars including Jadon Sancho (right)

Following the embarrassing display, Burley slated the woeful stars, claiming Jadon Sancho was not worth $1million, while Marcus Rashford would be unable to break into the likes of Fulham.

'Let's just say to a man, those players are a disgrace to their profession,' he said on ESPN FC.

'I'll tell you why, we can all lose games, we can all have bad performances but individually would any of those Brentford players really have got into that Man United team? But they are super hungry, they want to be in the PL.

'I mean Shaw's an international, Maguire's played in a WC semi-final, Dalot is an international. Jadon Sancho is not worth a million, never mind a 100million at the moment.

Burley (right) claimed Marcus Rashford (left) could not break into a newly promoted side

'Marcus Rashford, PSG want him, that was a discussion we had at the end of the week, 120million their evaluation of him, he wouldn't go to one of the newly promoted teams in the league.'

The former Chelsea midfielder also unleashed on Ronaldo and the Portuguese star's ongoing Old Trafford 'soap opera'.

Ten Hag has reportedly had a change of heart regarding Ronaldo's future at Manchester United and is now open to letting the wantaway forward to leave.

The 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford has been up in the air ever since he declared his intention to quit the club earlier in the summer following their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The former Chelsea midfielder also unleashed on Cristiano Ronaldo and his 'soap opera'

And Burley hinted at a poor relationship between the pair as he added: 'Ronaldo's upfront and never shakes the manager's hand, that's been a soap story and David de Gea had an absolute nightmare.'

The Spanish stopper was at fault for Brentford's opening goal as he had a howler, letting Josh Dasilva's shot slip between his hands and into the net.

De Gea then let three more past him during the Bees' first-half rout and after the game took responsibility for 'costing his side two points'.

Goalkeeper David de Gea had a 'nightmare' and was at fault for Brentford's opening goal

Burley also claimed the attitude of United's players was 'scary' as he insisted the club do not need to break the bank to solve their problems.

'Even if you say it's an awful Man United team, I get it but it's Brentford, no closing down, no second balls, no fight, no passion,' he said.

'Where's the new pressing game that Ten Hag's been saying? Where's the tactics, just outplayed and outfought by Brentford? That doesn't need 500m in the transfer market to put right, that doesn't need new players.

Burley also claimed the reluctant attitude of the Red Devils to do the basics was 'scary'

'It needs new attitude and these players for some reason are reluctant to go on the field and do the basics, it's quite scary.'

After calling the performance 'rubbish', furious Ten Hag canceled a planned day off and ordered the players to report to the club's Carrington training base.

The United boss punished his team for running a total of eight-and-a-half miles less than Brentford by making them cover the same distance on Sunday in temperatures of over 30 degrees as they prepare to face bitter rivals Liverpool next.