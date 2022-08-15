ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Some Florida schools have moved library books and debated changing textbooks in response to a law critics call "Don't Say Gay" — and some teachers have worried that family pictures on their desks could get them in trouble.

As students return from summer break, educators are cautiously adjusting and waiting to see how the new law governing lessons on gender and sexual orientation will be interpreted and enforced.

The new law, championed by Florida's GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, bans lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate. Most educators do not expect a major change in lesson plans — one of the key reasons critics cited in saying the law was unnecessary was that teachers do not cover such subjects in early grades anyway.

But some worry it sets a tone that will leave LGBTQ teachers and kids feeling ostracized.

“The messaging of this law is horrible. It’s toxic, it’s discriminatory,” said Gretchen Robinson, a lesbian high school teacher in Orange County. “It targets, very obviously, LGBTQ students, it ‘others’ them, and that is not OK.”

Workshops about the law that her school district’s legal team held over the summer caused confusion. Some staff said they were told teachers in kindergarten through third grade could not display pride flags or photos of their same-sex spouses. The district later said the law only applied to classroom instruction and that the photos were allowed. It apologized for offering bad guidance with a hypothetical discussion.

Robinson said schools in her area had given out rainbow-colored lanyards and inclusion stickers, but she was not sure whether teachers would continue to wear or display them. She also worried that some teachers will “err on the side of caution and leave stuff out" during lessons.

The law attracted widespread attention and condemnation earlier this year when it worked its way through the Republican-controlled Statehouse. Critics dubbed it "Don't Say Gay," though it contains no bans on specific phrases and doesn't bar material on sexual orientation considered age-appropriate for grades 4 and above.

Opponents say the law would stifle classroom discussion, arguing that it doesn’t clarify what could be deemed inappropriate. It also establishes an enforcement mechanism that invites parents to file lawsuits against districts, potentially heightening tensions between conservatives and school officials.

The Florida debate reflects one that is playing out nationwide, with fights in school boards and state legislatures over what and how children learn about race, gender, sexual orientation and American history. DeSantis and other Republicans have argued parents should be the ones in control of teaching their children about sexual orientation and gender identity.

DeSantis recently addressed some of the concerns at an unrelated news conference, saying: “You know I hear some people say, ‘Wow, school’s coming up. But, you know, Florida, they have parent’s rights in education, they banned CRT (critical race theory), all this stuff. People, how are they gonna know what to teach or whatever?’

“And I’m just thinking to myself, you know, you teach reading, math, science, the basic stuff. And you don’t teach gender ideology, CRT, the sexuality in the elementary schools. That’s not very difficult to know and that’s not very difficult to understand,” he said.

Educators say the state Department of Education has not yet explained clearly how the law will be enforced. In June the agency issued a memo on the law to school district superintendents, but it mostly contained a copy and paste of the legislative text. The agency did not immediately return an email seeking comment from AP.

“The guidance we’re giving people is that it is confusing and we don’t know how it’s going to be interpreted. But what we can do is care for kids and provide the good learning environment that they deserve,” said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association union.

The law has been at the heart of a discussion over sex education materials in Miami-Dade County, which has the state’s largest school system. Some school board members said new textbooks showed pictures of condoms, diaphragms and intrauterine devices that were too graphic for middle school students.

When school officials sought the board's approval for the new textbooks in April, after the law had passed, administrators said they would remove chapters that cover gender identity and sexuality. The board members approved the online textbooks, but then reversed their decision last month after coming under public pressure. The board reversed itself again last week to adopt the textbooks without the chapters on gender identity and sexuality.

In Palm Beach County, school officials say they reviewed books and have moved only a handful to a separate section not accessible to children in third grade and younger.

In various school districts, teachers have said they are worried about parents filing complaints over perceived violations while there’s still not much clarity around the new law.

Norma Schwartz, mother of a fifth grader and an eighth grader in Miami-Dade schools, said the law may cause some students, families and teachers to feel targeted.

“It goes against our mission and vision, to empower all children, not make them feel like they don’t belong,” said Schwartz, who is part of the Miami-Dade County Council PTA, which has opposed the law. “As far as parental rights, we are the PTA. We have been around for 100 years. We want parental engagement, we want to empower parents.”

___

For more back-to-school coverage, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/back-to-school

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Trio of suits target Florida 'woke' law pushed by DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional. Known as the "Stop...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma lawmaker sues for coronavirus relief fund records

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed an Open Records Act lawsuit seeking records about expenditures from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, funds. Republican Rep. Logan Phillips filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and said Gov. Kevin Stitt and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Agent: There was talk of blasting 2 bridges in Whitmer plot

An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Thursday about a stop at a bridge near Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's vacation home during a night ride by anti-government extremists to continue planning a kidnapping. Tim Bates, simply known as “Red” to the group, said he encouraged Adam Fox to...
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Vance's anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — When JD Vance founded "Our Ohio Renewal" a day after the 2016 presidential election, he promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction that he had lamented in "Hillbilly Elegy," his bestselling memoir. But Vance shuttered the...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
KRMG

Gov. Kevin Stitt endorses Markwayne Mullin for US Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed Congressman Markwayne Mullin ahead of his runoff primary election for U.S. Senate. Stitt threw his support behind Mullin about a week before the U.S. representative’s runoff primary against former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon. The two are vying for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, filling a seat that Sen. Jim Inhofe has held.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Police: Man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say they have arrested a man in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook. In a news release from the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, Jeremy Pauley was arrested on Thursday and charged with abuse of a human corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
ENOLA, PA
KRMG

Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports. The...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRMG

Child dies in Nebraska’s first case of brain-eating amoeba, health officials say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A child who died after swimming in Nebraska’s Elkhorn River over the weekend is the state’s first suspected case of brain-eating amoeba. The Douglas County Health Department said in a news release that while the infection is suspected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is conducting further testing to confirm the presence of Naegleria fowleri.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
KRMG

Drought condtions worsen in eastern Oklahoma

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions worsened in Oklahoma in the last week. More of eastern Oklahoma is now in the ‘Extreme Drought’ category. Last week, nearly 49 percent of the state was considered to be in extreme drought conditions. Now, nearly 60 percent of the state is in that category.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Gay People#Elementary Schools#Sex Education#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Racism#Gop
KRMG

Little League player from Utah awake, speaking after surgery

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Little League baseball player from Utah is awake and speaking after undergoing emergency surgery after the 12-year-old fell off the top bunk of a bed Monday morning. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon Little League baseball team, fell off the bed...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KRMG

2 dead, 5 injured after plane plunges into lake at Arizona-Utah border

PAGE, Ariz. — Two people have died and five others have been injured after a plane plunged into a lake at the Arizona-Utah border over the weekend. According to The Associated Press, a pilot of a single-engine Cessna 207 plane on Saturday reported an engine problem. Moments later, it plunged into Lake Powell National Park, which is near Page, Arizona.
PAGE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy