FEMA officials meet with flood victims in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, water from a nearby creed caused severe loss and devastation. Despite the damage, people in the area said they are so thankful they have their faith and their family. Now, FEMA is in the area to can help replace some of what was lost.
Eastern Kentucky flood survivor credits her faith when moving forward
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The power of water may be a difficult concept for some to understand, but not for Billie Marshall. It's an all-too-familiar force for her. "You hardly can take it in," the Breathitt County native said. The house she and her husband shared for nearly a...
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
‘Rainstorm to an Armageddon’: Eastern Ky. family cleaning up from flood damage
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tim Deaton and his family live in the Rowdy community of Perry County. They now spend their time cleaning up a more than one-hundred-year-old home at Holliday Farm and Garden. ”Woke up around 1:00 in the morning, and it went from being a rainstorm to...
Testimony predicted 'havoc' could come to coal communities; help still needed for recovery efforts
LEXINGTON, Ky. — When Elaine Tanner, Letcher County resident and program director at environmental advocacy group Friends for Environmental Justice, testified before the United States House Committee on Natural Resources earlier this year, she made a prediction. What You Need To Know. Director of environmental group gave warning about...
Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but say transparency needed
After heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky, locals and officials are frustrated with the federal government’s system for disaster aid. People say the process is confusing, sending some of the most vulnerable through a bureaucratic maze, and sometimes requiring documentation lost during the catastrophe. Individuals have reported issues with either...
LCWS: Around 500 customers remain without water
The Letcher County Water And Sewer District continues to work as fast as they can to restore water. As of this morning there are about 500 customers in Letcher County without water, down from nearly 3,500 at the height of the flooding. LCWSD says efforts are focused on restoring main...
Eastern Kentucky community works together to create a temporary bridge to cross
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — The mantra “Kentuckians helping Kentuckians” continues in the most flood-ravaged parts of the state. Many bridges have been destroyed, cutting off access to people’s homes. In Knott County, one man started working on a solution to help his neighbors get access to the main road.
‘False hope, red tape and disappointment’: FEMA officials meet with flood victims discussing eligibility and appeals
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA representatives and county officials met at Dorton Elementary Monday night to help work through possible frustrations flood victims may have. The bleachers were full of flood victims saying FEMA is only providing false hope, red tape and disappointment. One woman said she received money,...
Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
Newport News woman returns from Kentucky disaster zone after donating supplies
A Newport News woman recently went to Knott County, Kentucky to deliver donated supplies. If you're interested in donating, Lesa recommends donating directly to Knott County.
Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
Food City presents $153K in donations to Buchanan County for flood relief
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Food City presented a check for more than $153,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia to aid in flood relief. On Monday, Food City CEO Steve Smith and other company leaders presented the funds to help the victims of devastating floods in Buchanan County. The money was raised with […]
