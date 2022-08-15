ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

wymt.com

FEMA officials meet with flood victims in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Ary community of Perry County, water from a nearby creed caused severe loss and devastation. Despite the damage, people in the area said they are so thankful they have their faith and their family. Now, FEMA is in the area to can help replace some of what was lost.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Legal advocates applaud FEMA changes in Kentucky, but say transparency needed

After heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky, locals and officials are frustrated with the federal government’s system for disaster aid. People say the process is confusing, sending some of the most vulnerable through a bureaucratic maze, and sometimes requiring documentation lost during the catastrophe. Individuals have reported issues with either...
KENTUCKY STATE
1039thebulldog.com

LCWS: Around 500 customers remain without water

The Letcher County Water And Sewer District continues to work as fast as they can to restore water. As of this morning there are about 500 customers in Letcher County without water, down from nearly 3,500 at the height of the flooding. LCWSD says efforts are focused on restoring main...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: TVA Owes Eastern Kentucky Reparations for Strip Mining’s Role in Flooding

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. An editorial in the Whitesburg, Kentucky, Mountain Eagle last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Story of guitar recovered after EKY flooding receives national attention

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Residents of the small town of Buckhorn in Perry County say recovering from the flooding will take a long time. One family who lost their home says what they still have will get them through. Despite so much loss, they say they still have their faith and it’s evident in other blessings from the day of the flood.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
993thex.com

Scott County Tractor Trailer Crash Leaves Pedestrian Dead, Investigation Ongoing

One person is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer early Tuesday morning in Scott County, Virginia. Virginia State Police responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway around 430 Tuesday morning. According to a report the tractor trailer struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The so far unidentified pedestrian was transported to Holston Valley Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. The crash remains under active investigation by Virginia State Police.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
mountain-topmedia.com

Sisco seeks to stop seizure of home, other properties

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for federal fraud charges is trying to stop the government from seizing his home and other properties. Eugene Sisco III, 36, was found guilty of wire fraud and health care fraud back in November. The jury...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County Sheriff’s Office upping patrols after reports of stolen fuel

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are increasing patrols in one area of the county after receiving reports of people stealing fuel. The reports are of someone stealing fuel from the excavators and equipment around East Perry Elementary School at night. Deputies say they and their colleagues from Hazard Police will be monitoring the area at night.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Aug. 3 and returned 22 felony indictments, three felony informations and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
heraldcourier.com

Pedestrian killed in Scott County

A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning in Scott County when they were struck by a tractor-trailer. According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, the incident occurred at 4:34 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Wadlow Gap Highway. The pedestrian was transported to Houston Valley...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

