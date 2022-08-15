Read full article on original website
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
wdkx.com
Goodwill Hosts First-Ever Thrift Crawl
Last night, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes celebrated its very first thrift crawl: Getting good bargains and giving back to the community. Anyone who participated in the crawl met at the store on South Avenue and made their way to other locations including those in Webster, Macedon, and Victor. The point of the crawl was to showcase the benefit of shopping at thrift stores, especially raising money for charities.
Goodwill hosting ‘Thrift Crawl’ to bring awareness to sustainable shopping
The crawl kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.
Six Geneva Elementary School Teachers Awarded Addona Grants
Six Geneva City School District elementary teachers and staff have been awarded grants totaling $3383.53 from The Becky Addona TLC Grant Foundation. The grant program was created in 2018 in honor of retired Geneva teacher Becky Addona, who passed away in 2017. The grant calls for innovative and creative proposals...
Greece Baptist Church and Jazz 90.1 to hold free community concert series
Greece Baptist Church was founded in 1814, and has been serving the community in various forms at various buildings for 130 years.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
A Culinary Apprenticeship Fights Food Insecurity in Rochester
Clayvon Fox shows off the menu item he created in honor of Juneteenth: Clay’s Pot Roast Sandwich. (Photo courtesy of Foodlink) A chipotle chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread sits on a plate in the Foodlink Community Café, a “pay-it-forward cafe” which opened last year in downtown Rochester, New York.
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
More than 100 young adults participate in RPD’s recruitment program
RPD officials said they are in need of applicants, having over 70 personnel openings.
visitrochester.com
How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester
Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
New leadership for Monroe County superintendents
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is approaching, and with that comes new leadership. News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent, and now president for Monroe County’s Council of Superintendents. The title rotates every year to a new superintendent, alternating from the county’s East side to the West. In […]
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September
Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
ESL Federal Credit Union holds beam signing to celebrate new branch
Construction on the newest branch started last month and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Violence in Rochester compounds problem of overcrowded emergency departments
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Violence is just one of the factors turning emergency departments into places so crowded, that some are afraid to go there. Stretchers stretched down hallways and staffing levels struggling to keep up. It was common at the height of the pandemic, but things are still that way.
wdkx.com
Planned Parenthood Takes Henrietta Town Board To Court
After their denial of a special use permit for a medical facility on Jefferson Road, Planned Parenthood is suing the Henrietta Town Board. According to Planned Parenthood, the town board was “arbitrary and capricious” in its denial, essentially rewriting accepted zoning and land use rules to fit their own personal views. Planned Parenthood cites the fact that other medical use facilities in commercial B-1 zoning districts have been approved.
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
WHEC TV-10
Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, August 17 With Performance by 'Mambo Kings'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 17, at 7:00 p.m. featuring latin jazz band, Mambo Kings. The concert is free to the public.
WHEC TV-10
Affordable Connectivity Program available for low-income individuals and families
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Preliminary survey results show that many Monroe County residents do not have access to affordable high-speed internet. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle spoke Tuesday to remind people that federal financial assistance is now available. The Affordable Connectivity Program—or ACP—provides qualified households...
penfield.org
Household hazardous waste collection taking place September 17 at Penfield DPW
The 2022 Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection for Penfield residents will take place Saturday, September 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Penfield Department of Public Works (1607 Jackson Road). The appointment-only service is hosted by the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services and allows residents to bring...
