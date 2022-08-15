ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdkx.com

Goodwill Hosts First-Ever Thrift Crawl

Last night, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes celebrated its very first thrift crawl: Getting good bargains and giving back to the community. Anyone who participated in the crawl met at the store on South Avenue and made their way to other locations including those in Webster, Macedon, and Victor. The point of the crawl was to showcase the benefit of shopping at thrift stores, especially raising money for charities.
MACEDON, NY
FL Radio Group

Six Geneva Elementary School Teachers Awarded Addona Grants

Six Geneva City School District elementary teachers and staff have been awarded grants totaling $3383.53 from The Becky Addona TLC Grant Foundation. The grant program was created in 2018 in honor of retired Geneva teacher Becky Addona, who passed away in 2017. The grant calls for innovative and creative proposals...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Government
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Next City

A Culinary Apprenticeship Fights Food Insecurity in Rochester

Clayvon Fox shows off the menu item he created in honor of Juneteenth: Clay’s Pot Roast Sandwich. (Photo courtesy of Foodlink) A chipotle chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread sits on a plate in the Foodlink Community Café, a “pay-it-forward cafe” which opened last year in downtown Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Fair#Linus Mental Health#Girls Club#Health Center#Diseases#General Health
visitrochester.com

How to Spend Labor Day Weekend in Rochester

Unofficially known as the last weekend of summer, Rochester offers a variety of fun ways to celebrate the 3 day Labor Day weekend. Check out this list of just some of the ways you can enjoy Labor Day in Rochester, NY. August 11-September 5 | Wickham Farms. Visit Wickham Farms...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New leadership for Monroe County superintendents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The start of school is approaching, and with that comes new leadership. News 8’s Eriketa Cost spoke to Dr. Casey Kosiorek, Hilton Superintendent, and now president for Monroe County’s Council of Superintendents. The title rotates every year to a new superintendent, alternating from the county’s East side to the West. In […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September

Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
wdkx.com

Planned Parenthood Takes Henrietta Town Board To Court

After their denial of a special use permit for a medical facility on Jefferson Road, Planned Parenthood is suing the Henrietta Town Board. According to Planned Parenthood, the town board was “arbitrary and capricious” in its denial, essentially rewriting accepted zoning and land use rules to fit their own personal views. Planned Parenthood cites the fact that other medical use facilities in commercial B-1 zoning districts have been approved.
HENRIETTA, NY
wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Charlotte Lighthouse celebrates its bicentennial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A local lighthouse celebrated its 200th year on Sunday. The Charlotte-Genesee Lighthouse on Lake Ontario was built in 1822 to help guide ships into port carrying goods for Rochester and the surrounding communities. To celebrate, free tours of the lighthouse and museum were given. There was also free...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Affordable Connectivity Program available for low-income individuals and families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Preliminary survey results show that many Monroe County residents do not have access to affordable high-speed internet. Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Congressman Joe Morelle spoke Tuesday to remind people that federal financial assistance is now available. The Affordable Connectivity Program—or ACP—provides qualified households...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
penfield.org

Household hazardous waste collection taking place September 17 at Penfield DPW

The 2022 Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection for Penfield residents will take place Saturday, September 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Penfield Department of Public Works (1607 Jackson Road). The appointment-only service is hosted by the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services and allows residents to bring...
PENFIELD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy