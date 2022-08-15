Last night, Goodwill of the Finger Lakes celebrated its very first thrift crawl: Getting good bargains and giving back to the community. Anyone who participated in the crawl met at the store on South Avenue and made their way to other locations including those in Webster, Macedon, and Victor. The point of the crawl was to showcase the benefit of shopping at thrift stores, especially raising money for charities.

