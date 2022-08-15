ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge: Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia election probe

By D.V. Wise, The Associated Press
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhB6U_0hHkVVFb00

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta.

The panel is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws while trying to overturn his 2020 general election loss in the state.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation last year.

ALSO ON WJBF: Sen. Graham calls Inflation Reduction Act a ‘nightmare’ for SC

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated at Willis’ request.

Prosecutors have indicated they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff following the election.

Graham’s attorneys argued he had immunity from having to appear.

His office released a statement:

The Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause prevents a local official from questioning a Senator about how that Senator did his job.  Here, Senator Graham was doing his due diligence before the Electoral Count Act certification vote — where he voted to certify the election.  Although the district court acknowledged that Speech or Debate may protect some of Senator Graham’s activities, she nevertheless ignored the constitutional text and binding Supreme Court precedent, so Senator Graham plans to appeal to the 11 th Circuit.

Office of Senator Lindsey Graham

Graham must appear Aug. 23 and had no immediate comment Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for many of the nation’s largest media companies will try to persuade a federal magistrate judge on Thursday afternoon to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate last week. The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, the broadcast TV networks, CNN and others want U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart to release the affidavit over the objection of the U.S. Justice Department, which says its investigation of Trump’s handling of “highly classified material”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Sc#State#The Electoral Count Act#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

Editor’s note: NewsNation has clarified Griggs’ age. She was 49, not 53. (NewsNation) — Soap opera actress Robyn Griggs has died, her publicist Lisa Rodrigo confirmed to USA TODAY on Sunday. She was 49. Star of the popular daytime soap “Another World,” Griggs did not hide her...
CELEBRITIES
WJBF

Trump Organization CFO to plead guilty, testify against company

Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty to tax violations Thursday in a deal that would require him to testify about illicit business practices at the former president's company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJBF

Jury finds Augusta man connected to 2017 Carrie Mays Park shooting guilty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of the men involved in the death of 20-year-old Traychaurde Harris was found guilty by a Richmond County jury. The incident happened at Carrie Mays Park on 11th Avenue on April of 2017. According to the District Attorney’s Office, K’Shon Vaughan was found guilty of all charges including Malice Murder, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond County man arrested after stand-off on Centerwest Parkway, same man from Hunter Street incident

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested after a stand-off involving Richmond County SWAT and the Violent Crimes Division. According to authorities, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force located Terrell Crawford, Jr., 23, at an apartment in Rivercreek Apartments which is located on Centerwest Parkway. Authorities say Crawford was wanted […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy