Driver dies in rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was killed early Saturday in a rollover crash near Andrews in Georgetown County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened about 1:45 a.m. on Highway 41, also known as South Morgan Avenue, Master Trooper David Jones said.

The 2022 Tahoe was headed south on Highway 41 when it went off the left side of the road, overturned and caught fire, Jones said.

No additional information was immediately available.

