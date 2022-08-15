Pet of the Week: Ralph the poodle with a nubby tail

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG )– Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old poodle named Ralph. Ralph was a stray. He may not look fluffy now because his fur has been shaved, but he is going to be gorgeous.

Ralph had an infection on his tail several months ago, and the Mobile SPCA had to have it amputated. He has since healed from his surgery and is happy, healthy and ready to be in a home. The good news is, he still has a little nub to wag!

If you are interested in adopting Ralph, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our ‘Pet of the Week’ segment.

