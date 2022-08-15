Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected. “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
963kklz.com
Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless
Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada residents must still visit DMV for some services as the agency works to go online
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, does Las Vegas need to worry?
FILE - A formerly sunken boat stands upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on June 22, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. States that use the Colorado River were told they had to...
Woman buys $594K Nevada home – mistake adds 84 lots to deal
A woman who bought a home valued at $594,481 got more than she bargained for when the sale included about $50 million in additional lots -- no charge.
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs.
Policy, politics and progressive commentary During remarks last weekend at Adam Laxalt’s Annual Wingnuts/Lambnuts Hootenanny for Fox News Viewers (not the event’s official name), Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo indicated that to him, crime is not just an important issue. It’s the only issue. “One of the most important things,” Lombardo said, “is the wrong direction we’re going in […] The post Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs. appeared first on Nevada Current.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nevada remains a leader in water conservation but faces more cuts
Despite another cut to our state’s water allocation, Nevada remains a leader in water conservation efforts. But with no end to the drought in sight, the SNWA says your help to save water is vital
Map shows Las Vegas’ population growth, Lake Mead’s decline over decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Southern Nevada’s population is expected to continue booming, growing by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, according to UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research. An annual report from CBER stated that the population is already expected to jump past 3 million by 2040. Southern Nevada’s population is currently sitting at […]
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Nevada
The Inflation Reduction Act passed through Congress and was just signed into law by President Joe Biden. One of the biggest climate change bills ever to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives, the impact will be felt across the country. In Nevada, one of the fastest warming states, the effects will bring a boom to many parts of the state.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
East Las Vegas neighborhood sees potential for more affordable housing
Affordable housing plans are underway for an area in east Las Vegas as the city engages in talks with a developer about the project.
bouldercityreview.com
Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises
The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
Officials in Nevada demolish tiny homes built for homeless in Las Vegas
Officials from various agencies in Nevada bulldozed tiny home structures built for homeless in Las Vegas metro area.
NEW: COVID-19 cases continue rapid drop in Clark County; 50 deaths reported
COVID-19 cases continue to decline fast in Clark County, and the number of people in the hospital with COVID is at its lowest since mid-May.
Driverless Lyfts Come to the Las Vegas Strip (With a Catch)
Las Vegas has quietly become a hotbed for innovation. Some of that has been driven by the major casino operators -- Caesars Entertainment (CZR) , MGM Resorts International (MGM) , Resorts World Las Vegas, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) -- trying to outdo each other to win over customers. Some innovations...
Youth Neighborhood Program in Las Vegas now accepting applications
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for you looking to join the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. The program will be offering grants up to $1,250 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects. Projects must take place within the city. YNAPP youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while working […]
businesspress.vegas
This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing
It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0