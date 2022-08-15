ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

Efforts to ease affordable housing crunch in Southern Nevada face headwinds

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Solving the affordable housing shortage in Southern Nevada isn’t as simple as just building more affordable housing. During a roundtable discussion at the Henderson Multigenerational Center on Wednesday, organized by U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, it became apparent that developers are facing numerous headwinds in their effort to meet that demand.
8 News Now

People share frustrations with changes to Nevada ‘Classic Car’ registration meant to improve air quality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County town hall meeting became heated Wednesday, as an upcoming change to Nevada Classic Car registration regulations was discussed among those affected.  “It makes no sense,” one classic car owner said. “You’re going after one and a half percent of people.” The passionate discussion focused on Nevada Assembly Bill […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Nevada Officials Destroy Tiny Homes Meant For Las Vegas Homeless

Nevada residents are angry this week about Nevada officials demolishing a group of tiny homes that were being used Las Vegas homeless residents. As reported by KTNV in Las Vegas, the tiny homes were built on private land owned by Joseph Lankowski. Lankowski specifically bought the parcel of land to build these small residences. And he did so with the help of volunteers and an organization called New Leaf Community. This organization is able to make a tiny home in about an hour for just $600. These structures provide shelter and peace of mind for those living on the streets. While not very large, at about just 50 square feet in size, these were places people could sleep at night and lock up during the day. Giving much-needed sense of ownership and safety.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs.

Policy, politics and progressive commentary During remarks last weekend at Adam Laxalt’s Annual Wingnuts/Lambnuts Hootenanny for Fox News Viewers (not the event’s official name), Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo indicated that to him, crime is not just an important issue. It’s the only issue. “One of the most important things,” Lombardo said, “is the wrong direction we’re going in […] The post Lombardo’s plan to fix all Nevada’s problems? Jailing people for running stop signs. appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Sierra Nevada Ally

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for Nevada

The Inflation Reduction Act passed through Congress and was just signed into law by President Joe Biden. One of the biggest climate change bills ever to pass both the Senate and House of Representatives, the impact will be felt across the country. In Nevada, one of the fastest warming states, the effects will bring a boom to many parts of the state.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson couple reports ongoing problems with new-build home

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a lot of hurdles new home buyers have gone through this past year from rising interest rates to higher home prices, but it’s what’s happening after the deals close that’s frustrating a lot of buyers getting into new builds. In...
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Cordova kindergartner taken off campus by older student

City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Mother Nature lends a ‘foot;’ lake’s level rises

The wettest Las Vegas Valley monsoon season in a decade likely isn’t the only reason behind it, but Lake Mead has risen just over 18 inches during recent area rainfall. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the lake was at 1,042.44 feet in elevation. On July 27, about the time...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

Youth Neighborhood Program in Las Vegas now accepting applications

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Applications are now open for you looking to join the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. The program will be offering grants up to $1,250 for youths to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects.   Projects must take place within the city. YNAPP youth acquire skills in leadership and teamwork while working […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

This Las Vegas housing market is correcting not crashing

It’s shocking how fast things change in the local real estate market. Is it time to accept that the housing bubble has officially burst and we’re headed for another collapse like 2007-2008? I can see the eager investors now, licking their chops and rubbing their hands together excited, waiting for values to crash so they can swoop in and cash in on deals, like before. Well, don’t begin to drool yet expecting a crash; I think a housing correction is what we’re witnessing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
