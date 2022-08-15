ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IN

inkfreenews.com

Arlene Grass — UPDATED

Arlene M. Grass 93, Rochester, died at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Jan. 22, 1929. On Nov. 21, 1947, she married Wendell Grass; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her children, Rick (Cheryl) Grass, Palestine, Dodi (Larry) Ruff, Warsaw,...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance a/s/o David and Luann Wendel v. Hoosier Taxi Inc. and Joshua McNeal, $4,835.46. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital,. Christian Jacobs, $8,190.77. Barbara Landry, $1,778.30. Daniel Meza, $1,347.11.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dorothy Rogers — PENDING

Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
NEW PARIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

David Kotterman — UPDATED

David D. Kotterman 68, Warsaw, died at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. David was born May 30, 1954, in Rochester, the son of Clarence M. and Emma Mae (Bradley) Kotterman. He was united in marriage to Teresa Best on Nov. 12, 2011, in Chicago, Ill.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jan Zimpelman

Jan David Zimpelman, 67, Wabash, died Aug. 8, 2022, at his home in Wabash. He was born March 16, 1955. He is survived by his sister, June (Joseph) Towne, Bellevue, Neb. McKee Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Alberta Wamsley — UPDATED

Alberta Wamsley, 86, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 1, 1936, in Bonnie Blue, Va., the daughter of (the late) Stallard and Edith (Moore) McNutt and graduated from Mississinewa High School with the Class of ’54. Alberta was a...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Rosita Kaminski — UPDATED

Rosita Marie Kaminski, 64, Columbia City, died at 10:58 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 19, 1958. On July 18, 1998, she married Michael Kaminski; he survives. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Angie Kaminski, Greg Kaminski and Clayton (Wendy)...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Ballinger — UPDATED

James Thurman Ballinger, 59 Lakeville, died at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, at his residence in Lakeville. He was born July 20, 1963. Jim is survived by his children, Jessica (Steven) Jordan, LaPorte, Amanda Ballinger, New Jersey, Nicole Ballinger, LaPorte, Sandra Ballinger, Elkhart and James Ballinger II, Elkhart, Indiana; one grandchild; brothers, William Ballinger, Donald Ballinger and Alden Ballinger; and sisters, Regina Fogelsanger, Patches Conley, Trina Ballinger, Linda Morneau, Laurie Yeserski, Priscilla Williams and Wendy Ballinger.
LAKEVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Elizabeth White — PENDING

Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cathryn Beiswanger

Cathryn Irene (Blauser) Beiswanger, 74, originally of Milford, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Greenfield. She married John F. Beiswanger; he preceded her in death. Cathy Beiswanger is survived by sons Brian M. (Sandra) Beiswanger and Robert M. (Alexandra) Beiswanger; two grandsons; stepmother Inez Beiswanger; and brothers Steven Blauser and Alan Blauser.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 7:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, East CR 750N, east of EMS T34 Lane, Leesburg. Driver: William C. Byron, 21, East CR 225S, Winona Lake. Byron’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $5,000. 11:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Buthean ‘Queenie’ King

Buthean Kay “Queenie” King, 86, Pierceton, died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Pierceton. She was born June 5, 1936. On June 26, 1956, she married Allen King; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three daughters, Debra (Dean) McFadden, East Moline, Ill., Kathy (Gary)...
PIERCETON, IN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Linda Wray — UPDATED

Linda Lee Wray, 82, Kewanna, died Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at her home in Bruce Lake. She was born July 23, 1940. She married Willard “Sonny” Wray Jr. on June 10, 1962; he survives in Bruce Lake. She is also survived by son Willard “Willy” (Denise) Wray III,...
KEWANNA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Speakers At Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival Announced

PIERCETON — The Pierceton Heirloom Tomato Festival recently announced Brad Clayton and Jim Wyant as the guest heirloom tomato experts for the 2022 festival. The 15th Annual Heirloom Tomato Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Brower Park and The Old Train Depot, Pierceton.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Larry Hosier

Larry Joseph Hosier, 82, Roann died at 2:20 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. He was born July 10, 1940. He married Lucinda “Cindy” Drake on Jan. 22, 1960; she survives in Roann. He is survived by his two children, William J. (Nola) Hosier,...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Iris Middaugh

Iris Middaugh, 86, a lifetime resident of Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Oct. 16, 1935. She married Charles “Chic” Middaugh on Dec. 31, 1957; he preceded her in death. Iris is survived by one daughter, Mitzi...
WABASH, IN
inkfreenews.com

L.C. Drabenstott

L.C. Drabenstott, 88, Warsaw, died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his residence in Warsaw. He was born March 29, 1934. L.C. married Peggy Ann McGinnis on March 28, 1953; she preceded him in death. He is survived by three children, Audrey (Palmer) Stambaugh, Lori Vincent and Lisa Scott (fiancé John...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Man Receives Local Sentence For Driving Under The Influence

WARSAW — A Syracuse man will serve a three-year sentence locally after driving under the influence and getting into a vehicle accident, resulting in injury to a woman. Donald E. Black, 52, 710 W. Brooklyn St., Syracuse, was charged with causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more, a level 5 felony.
SYRACUSE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Martha Robinson Turns 100 With A Hawaiian Theme

WARSAW — Martha Robinson celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, Aug. 17, with her favorite theme – Hawaii. As her guests filed into Robinson Construction – the business in Warsaw she and her husband Elburn “Gay” Robinson started almost 70 years ago – the decorations made it obvious what the theme was. Some guests even wore tropical shirts or leis, and the cake had palm trees and flowers in icing on it.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winona Lake Looks Into Using Bonds For Miller Sunset Pavilion

WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake is considering using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Winona Lake Town Council had a first reading of two ordinances related to using the bonds for the pavilion. Located along Park Avenue at the site of the former Billy Sunday Tabernacle in town, the pavilion is to contain an ice rink and offer space for concerts and other community events to occur.
WINONA LAKE, IN

