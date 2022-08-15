WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake is considering using bonds to pay for the remaining balance of the Miller Sunset Pavilion. At its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Winona Lake Town Council had a first reading of two ordinances related to using the bonds for the pavilion. Located along Park Avenue at the site of the former Billy Sunday Tabernacle in town, the pavilion is to contain an ice rink and offer space for concerts and other community events to occur.

