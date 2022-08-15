ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
MLive

Motor through these photos from first night of 2022 Back to the Bricks Rolling Cruise

Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Not your Average Pet: Meet a Kinkajou in Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI - A local pet shop has many exotic pets ready to find new families. Custom Creatures, located at 2750 Bay Street in Suite 4, offers a variety of animals that aren’t very common. One of those is a kinkajou, a relative of the raccoon that is often...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland County, MI
Government
WNEM

New thrift store coming to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Carnival Rides#Demolition Derby#Line Dancing#North American#Stem
abc12.com

St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Flint closing in two weeks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Love for Veterans aims to help those without housing

SAGINAW, MI — Love for Veterans will open its first residence for veterans experiencing homelessness in Saginaw this month. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2030 Lapeer Ave. CEO and founder Toyah Epperson purchased the home on...
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Back to the Bricks Main Event Week starts tonight with Cruise N’ Car Show

FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Value City Furniture opening soon in Saginaw

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Banana 101.5

Down it Goes! Grand Blanc’s Landscape Changing with Building Demolition

For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
GRAND BLANC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Photos: Every confirmed cougar sighting in Michigan since 2019

Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

New playground equipment coming to three Bay City parks

BAY CITY, MI - Three parks in Bay City are set to get some much-needed upgrades. The Bay City Commission approved a contract that helps to set the stage for aging playgrounds throughout the city to be removed and replaced with new structures. On Monday, Aug. 15, the commission approved a contract with Sinclair Recreation of Holland for $141,816 for the installation of new playground equipment in Nate Doan, Defoe and Roosevelt parks.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

DNR weighs in on rare white deer spotted in the Alma area

GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
ALMA, MI
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy