Flint, MI -- Throughout Wednesday evening, classic and collector cars could be seen moving up and down Saginaw Street, from Flint to Grand Blanc. The event was the first night of the Rolling Cruise, a Back to the Bricks event where car enthusiasts show off their vehicles in a leisurely fashion, starting outside of Flint’s Factory One, through Burton and ending at Grand Blanc High School.
BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
FLINT, MI – The Shops on Saginaw in the Dryden Building in downtown Flint are closing, according to a sign posted on the business’s front door. The future of the location is up in the air as the Dryden Building itself is for sale, Phil Hagerman, the building’s current owner and CEO of Skypoint Ventures, told MLive-The Flint Journal.
SAGINAW, MI - A local pet shop has many exotic pets ready to find new families. Custom Creatures, located at 2750 Bay Street in Suite 4, offers a variety of animals that aren’t very common. One of those is a kinkajou, a relative of the raccoon that is often...
FLINT, MI – It’s uncommon to see an “original survivor” at a classic car show. Many of the classic cars on display have had engine upgrades, revamped interiors and newer radios. But this 1978 Pontiac Firebird Formula 400 breaks the mold. It’s never been altered –...
Flint, MI -- Classic cars lined up Wednesday afternoon on the historic brick road outside of Flint’s Factory One to commemorate Back to the Bricks’ Rolling Cruise with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony honored Burton Police Officer Dalton Christie as this year’s Back to the Bricks Grand...
Every state has one. The most underrated destination town that just doesn't have the kind of publicity that it should! There are plenty of quaint towns in Michigan that are severely underrated, but which one tops the list?. Do you recognize that picture? Those of us who live in Mid-Michigan...
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new thrift store is coming to Kochville Township in Saginaw County in September. Volunteers of America has been preparing the location on Bay Road for a few months. The organization is one of the state’s largest private providers to veterans. “Volunteers of America Thrift...
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Flint will be closing permanently by the end of August. Manager Dawn Winnett said the store has four paid employees, including herself. Declining sales and reduced funding form the international St. Vincent de Paul Society have depleted the Flint location's finances.
SAGINAW, MI — Love for Veterans will open its first residence for veterans experiencing homelessness in Saginaw this month. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2030 Lapeer Ave. CEO and founder Toyah Epperson purchased the home on...
FLINT, MI -- One of the best classic car events in the state is returning to Saginaw Street this week, with events each night leading up to the opening ceremony on Saturday. The 18th Annual Back to the Bricks Car Show & Cruise begins Monday, Aug. 15, with the Cruise N’ Car Show at Birch Run Speedway, 10945 Dixie Hwy., from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a car show with a DJ, concessions and Back to the Bricks merchandise to kick off a week’s worth of events.
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — Value City Furniture is opening soon in Saginaw County. The new 43,315-square-foot furniture store, located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, formerly Toys R Us, in Kochville Township, will open its doors for the first time Thursday, Aug. 18. This is the first store American Signature Inc.,...
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
For those who grew up in the area, seeing the final demolition process start on the old Laurie's and Timothy's Children's Wear in downtown Grand Blanc is kind of tough. We told you back in May that the popular children's clothing store that has been serving generations was moving from the location in downtown Grand Blanc for 58 years. The business wasn't closing its doors, but just moving to a new location.
SWARTZ CREEK, MI -- Students in the Swartz Creek Community Schools system will get a few more days of summer vacation as the first day is delayed due to ongoing construction projects. The district announced that it will be switching its first day from Tuesday, Aug. 23 to Monday, Aug....
Singer, and former judge on "The Voice", Gwen Stefani was spotted hitting the mall and grabbing some pizza in Midland this past weekend. Surprised fans couldn't contain themselves and are sharing their run-ins with the star all over social media. Stefani was in town because her husband Blake Shelton was...
IONIA, Mich. – Nestled in a wooded area blanketed with vibrant green leaves and plants, Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort has a variety of amenities for guests to reconnect with nature in comfort. Tree Vistas debuted the Winding Springs Treehouse, which is lifted 13 feet above ground, Thursday,...
Cougars, also known as mountain lions or pumas, were native to Michigan but were wiped out in the early 1900s. They are now listed as an endangered species in Michigan and have been spotted on 76 occasions since 2008. That number doesn’t necessarily mean there are 76 cougars in Michigan.
BAY CITY, MI - Three parks in Bay City are set to get some much-needed upgrades. The Bay City Commission approved a contract that helps to set the stage for aging playgrounds throughout the city to be removed and replaced with new structures. On Monday, Aug. 15, the commission approved a contract with Sinclair Recreation of Holland for $141,816 for the installation of new playground equipment in Nate Doan, Defoe and Roosevelt parks.
GRATIOT COUNTY (WJRT) - It's an unusual sight, a white deer captured on camera. But the man who took the video and photos is still trying to figure out which rarity this is. Is it a piebald deer or an albino deer?. "It's like seeing a grizzly bear in the...
