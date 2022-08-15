ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump on Instagram

By Iris Goldsztajn
 4 days ago
Chrissy Teigen is being characteristically open about her pregnancy journey.

In a new Instagram post , the model and TV star shared a mirror selfie of her baby bump, captioning it, "the in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!"

That last bit refers to hairstylist Irinel de León, who is hilariously sticking herself to the wall in an attempt to avoid photobombing Teigen. Mission... accomplished?

Teigen revealed her pregnancy last week, alongside a very moving caption.

She wrote, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again.

"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, already share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. Heartbreakingly, they shared the loss of their third child , whom they had named Jack, back in 2020.

Teigen wrote an essay on Medium at the time to try to work through the devastation she felt after losing Jack .

Since then, the star shared that she was going through IVF again and was tired of people repeatedly asking her if she was pregnant when she wasn't.

Happily, she can now share her new pregnancy journey along with all the feelings it brings up for her and her family.

