Read full article on original website
puddle
3d ago
He shouldn't have had to be pressured since he always said he follows the science...what more science do you need when the CDC dropped all requirements and mandates last week.
Reply
2
lcnw wncl
3d ago
how bout all the people Murphy refused to give exemption too!?? they lost their jobs or were forced to retire....
Reply
3
Related
Hope for NJ healthcare workers fired for not getting vaxxed (Opinion)
Many of us sat and watched in horror as healthcare workers as well as public workers were forced to take a vaccine they didn't want to take. Many made the calculation that they were healthy enough and not at risk enough to take a vaccine that to many seemed rushed and/or experimental. Some of them tried to use religious exemptions and were denied. It was Unamerican and unprecedentedly frightening.
71 stop-work orders issued by NJ Labor Dept. since July 2019
From an internet radio station, to medical offices, dozens of New Jersey operations over the past three years have been ordered to temporarily shut down due to strong evidence that their workers are being exploited. According to an update offered on Wednesday by the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
Bill would ban LIV Golf from New Jersey
Controversy continues to surround the new LIV golf league which is backed by the Saudi Arabian government. The league recently held a tournament at Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster. If two New Jersey State Senators have their way, it will be the last time a LIV event is played...
GOLF・
Murphy lifts COVID-19 testing requirements but not vaccine mandates. Here’s why.
After Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that New Jersey will no longer require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated school and child care employees, state workers, and state contractors, only a few major government-imposed coronavirus restrictions remain across the state. The biggest: Health care workers and employees in congregant settings such as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Even with armed security, it’s not enough to keep NJ schools safe
With school districts across New Jersey finalizing plans to have students return to class next month, school security is a top-priority issue, especially after the horrific shooting tragedy in Uvalde, Texas last spring that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. Every Garden State School has a safety...
Murphy urged by both sides of NJ aisle to stop school COVID tests
Following Republican state Sen. Kristin Corrado's response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rollback of COVID-19 testing and quarantine guidelines, another legislator from the same side of the aisle as Phil Murphy is also calling on the governor to end testing mandates in New Jersey schools. In a...
Gov. Murphy vows to kill congestion pricing if N.J. drivers forced to pay twice
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- New York City's controversial congestion pricing program is moving forward to generate nearly $1 billion a year in new tolls.But with New Jersey drivers expected to get hit the hardest, Gov. Phil Murphy says as the plan stands now, it's not going to happen. He even outlined ways to stop it, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported.Commuters going into the city already pay to use the Holland and Lincoln tunnels, and the George Washington Bridge. Murphy said Wednesday any plan that would, as he calls it, double-tax drivers, is just not going to happen.He even went so far...
phillyvoice.com
New Jersey bills aim to repeal new brewery restrictions following outrage from owners
Six weeks after New Jersey implemented regulations governing how craft breweries are able to operate, a bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation meant to roll back some of the restrictions. Sens. Vin Gopal and Linda Greenstein put forward two bipartisan bills last week that would eliminate several of the new...
RELATED PEOPLE
N.J. reports 1,837 COVID cases, 10 deaths; 7-day average for positive tests continues to drop
New Jersey on Tuesday reported another 1,837 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 10 new confirmed deaths as the seven-day average for positive tests continues to decline. Despite a higher number of reported cases Tuesday than Monday, when the state reported only 833 positive tests, the seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 2,084, a 14% decrease from a week ago and a 24% decrease from a month ago.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, NJ CEO Council, Social Finance launch NJ Pay It Forward program to prepare students for good-paying jobs in health care, IT, clean energy
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy, the New Jersey CEO Council, and Social Finance Wednesday announced the launch of the New Jersey Pay It Forward Program – a new and innovative workforce development program that furthers the Governor’s ongoing commitment to helping residents obtain quality postsecondary education and training to advance their careers, as outlined in the New Jersey Higher Education State Plan and Jobs NJ.
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scare tactic media attempt to steer NJ away from gun ownership (Opinion)
Jorge Reina Schement is entitled to his opinions just like anyone else in America. A guest column he wrote for the Star-Ledger identifies him as a Distinguished Professor of Communications Policy, American Studies, and Latino Studies in the School of Communication and Information at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. His column basically...
thedigestonline.com
New Jersey’s Fleeting Farmland Problem
There is no scarcity of farmland in the Garden State. While it’s no surprise to some, this tidbit of information still seems to surprise both outsiders and New Jerseyans alike. There are reasons for the State’s abundant farmlands: The most obvious being the population in New Jersey is heavily skewed toward the metropolitan areas. Densely populated towns outside of NYC and Philadelphia account for much of the state’s population, while the center is a less concentrated sprawl of suburbs and small municipalities.
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
You’ll never convince 100% of NJ people to wear seatbelts (Opinion)
We’re all hoping a 14-year-old girl recovers fully from her injuries received in a crash on the Garden State Parkway this past weekend. She and others were riding in a minivan when it hit a guard rail and crashed according to police reports. Officials say she was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries and was last reported as remaining in critical condition. The accident happened in Kenilworth, Union County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
trentondaily.com
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring NJ Public Schools to Develop Threat Assessment Teams
Governor Phil Murphy signed A4075/3229 [t.e2ma.net] into law, requiring the board of education in each school district and board of trustees in each charter school or renaissance school in the state to develop and adopt a policy for the establishment of a threat assessment team at their respective schools. The...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 4