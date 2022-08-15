ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Insomniac Games worked on multiplayer modes for Marvel's Spider-Man, PC files suggest

By Rick Lane
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08d1QZ_0hHkUTRw00

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is an exclusively single-player experience, as is its follow-up Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is coming to PC soon. But it appears developer Insomniac Games toyed with the idea of multiplayer in its open-world superhero game, as suggested by information uncovered within the PC version's executable file.

The initial discovery was made by Twitter user DniweTamp, who posted two images showing lines of text purportedly from the game's executable. One image references a phrase "Superior Spider-Man", which can be applied to either Peter Parker or Miles Morales. Other lines make reference to red and blue teams, which alongside the phrase "Superior Spider-Man", imply that Insomniac was working on some form of competitive multiplayer mode for its game.

See more

That's not all. Another image includes what appear to be dev notes in the code, stating "If set and in co-op, Character 2 will see this text." This implies Insomniac also had a cooperative mode for Spidey in the works, letting players team up and battle thugs across New York together.

As for the validity of the images, gaming news website VGC stated in its own report that it had "verified the contents of these files, confirming these elements". So it appears the files are legitimate.

The most likely reason behind these hints toward multiplayer is simply that Insomniac tested out multiplayer functionality for Spider-Man, but decided to ditch it, either to reduce the scope of the project, or simply because the studio couldn't get multiplayer to work the way it wanted. That said, it's possible that this could also represent a test-bed for multiplayer in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Insomniac has previously referred to the sequel as Peter and Miles' "most epic single-player adventure yet." But the game will feature both Spideys in its campaign, and allowing cooperative play would be a heck of a hook for a second game.

Either way, for the moment you'll have to content yourself with single-player Spidey. The good news is, that's by no means a poor alternative.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Marvel Comics#Epic Games#Single Player Games#Video Game#Vgc
BGR.com

This new Netflix series might be your worst nightmare

One hit TV show and Netflix series after another has made broadcast gold out of terror in the skies. Lost, of course, is an easy example that comes to mind, with the breakup of Oceanic Flight 815 in mid-air and its subsequent crash on a mysterious island. Manifest did its own version of the same thing (and, speaking of which, creator Jeff Rake has teased that we might be getting a trailer for Manifest Season 4, Part 1, on August 28 — fingers crossed!).
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
shefinds

Netflix Just Announced A New Subscription Option—And It's Actually Affordable!

After years and years in which it dominated the streaming landscape, Netflix seems to be realizing that it can’t command extraordinarily high prices forever — especially given the fact that there’s so much more at-home streaming competition now. Does that mean the media giant is going to take a backseat to services like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and HBO? Not necessarily. But it does mean that change is going to have to happen if the brand wants to keep dominating the field — and that change is starting with a price announcement. Netflix just announced a new subscription option — and it’s actually affordable. Here’s everything you need to know.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

If You're Not Using Netflix's Secret Menu, You're Streaming All Wrong

Netflix's content library is so massive that sometimes scrolling can easily take more time than watching something. If you don't already have something in mind to watch, you're at the mercy of the algorithm -- even if you been trying out the two-thumbs-up like option. The streaming platform will highlight TV shows and movies you may like based on your profile and what you've watched before. It's a start, but it won't help you find something new to watch quickly, or any other niche genres you might be interested in.
TV SHOWS
PC Gamer

Wing Commander IV: Remastered revitalizes a PC gaming classic

Wing Commander 4 was a cutting-edge blend of FMV and space-sim action when it debuted in 1996, but—like most graphically-intensive videogames from that era—it hasn't aged particularly well. But a fan-made project aims to give it a much-needed facelift, with a new engine, assets, and upscaled cutscenes. "Gaming...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Fortnite players can't get enough of DBZ's absurd finisher

The Fortnite x Dragon Ball crossover (opens in new tab) recently launched in Epic's all-conquering, brand-crossing metaverse, introducing OTT elements from the series as well as four characters (Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus). Mainly, though, players like the Kamehameha special attack, which is both fun to say out loud and a giant opponent-slaying energy beam launched in midair.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Destiny 2's Arc 3.0 rework is inspired by a bonkers Jason Statham movie

Bungie says the upcoming overhaul of its electro-guardians takes its cues from the ridiculous 2009 flick Crank: High Voltage. Following major reworks to the Void and Solar subclasses, Bungie has announced that Destiny 2's electrifying Arc subclass will soon be getting the 3.0 treatment with a "go fast and hit stuff (opens in new tab)" overhaul that the developers hope will turn players into cranked-up Jason Stathams.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

11K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy