Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Dr. Rob Owens
Dr. Rob Owens talks his time playing high school sports while on marching band. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks with Dr. Rob Owens, Chief Diversity Officer at Tennessee Tech University. They discuss his background and role as Chief Diversity Officer at TTU, his time growing up in Murfreesboro, his family’s background in sports, as well as his experiences playing a sport in high school while also playing in the marching band and making good grades, and just how rare that was at the time.
newstalk941.com
UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service
The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
Tennessee Tribune
Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’
NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
newstalk941.com
White Co Executive Meeting With TDEC On Next Step For Landfill Cell
White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson meeting with TDEC officials and an engineer next week to discuss the next step on its landfill cell. The county closed the cell for study last month as it approaches capacity. Robinson said they will discuss if it is time to open a new cell.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents
This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
localmemphis.com
'I'm sitting in front of my classroom library on a Saturday': Tennessee teacher pushes back on state's book ban
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A new state law banning books is causing some controversy in the classroom and a teacher out of Murfreesboro is at the center of it. In Sydney Rawls' three-minute-long video, she calls the Age-Appropriate Materials Act useless, saying it's shifting the focus away from teaching kids how to read.
$2 million approved for Wilson County birthing farm
Two million dollars has been approved for a soon-to-be animal birthing barn on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs
A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
newstalk941.com
PCSS Receives Three Bids For Upperman High Addition
Three bids for the Upperman High School addition project have all come in within budget. Putnam Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said the bids range from $4.6 million to $4.9 million. “Of course, we always have concerns about the delivery of goods and things like that,” Martin said. “But this...
fox17.com
First female veterinarian in Coffee County receives Governor's Excellence in Service Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has recognized Tennessee veterinary trailblazer, Dr. Jill Johnson, with an Excellence in Service Award for exceptional service to the state and her fellow Tennesseans. Dr. Johnson D.V.M. is an Animal Health Veterinary Medical Officer with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA)...
Tennessee couple reunites with ‘hero’ who pulled them from burning car
The Murfreesboro couple counted their blessings after surviving a hit-and-run crash on I-24. Sophie Newsome and Austin Markos believe it was all part of God’s plan, now calling that Good Samaritan, Olandress “Quez” Hampton, family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newstalk941.com
White Co. Approves Appointment Of New State Residential Building Inspector
White County has approved the appointment of Brett Nash to be the new Residential Building Inspector. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said the idea is to keep the money paid to the state for inspections circulating in the county. “Right now White County doesn’t do its own inspections the state...
waewradio.com
Deputy Rucker New SRO At South Cumberland Elementary
Deputy Dakota Rucker has been announced as the new School Resource Officer at South Cumberland Elementary School. Dakota has been a Deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for 4 years. Dakota is a former member of S.W.A.T. and is very excited about working with the students, teachers and staff of South Cumberland Elementary. (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)
newstalk941.com
THDA Grant Funds Improvements To Four Byrdstown Homes
Four Byrdstown residents received home improvements this summer thanks to a $500,000 grant. Mayor Sam Gibson said through the funds, two homes were completely rebuilt and two others were improved. “As long as they live there and maintain that house, they do not have to pay anything back,” Gibson said....
newstalk941.com
Algood Water Tower Removal Begins This Week
After almost 60 years since it was erected, the removal of the Algood Water Tower starts Tuesday. Mayor Lisa Chapman-Fowler said the structure is no longer used and would cost too much money to maintain. “I remember sitting on my grandparents front porch watching it go up, and so it...
newstalk941.com
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County
State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
newstalk941.com
Cookeville’s Shelton Reflects On Time In Office, Won’t Rule Out Another Run
Outgoing Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said he hasn’t ruled out running for election again. Shelton said he’s still passionate about serving, making a difference, and leadership. “Obviously would need to talk to my wife and family and see what’s best for us in the future there,” Shelton said....
newstalk941.com
Commissioners’ Questioning Park View Increased Costs
$15 million. That is the dollar amount it would take to build the upper grade wing of the new Park View School. Director of Schools Corby King addressed the full Putnam County Commission Monday night after Commissioner Dale Moss requested a firm number for the project in a work session last week. Commissioner Cathy Reel said she was disappointed that the full school is not moving forward as one project.
wgnsradio.com
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money
The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
Comments / 0