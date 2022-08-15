ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Local Matters With Sam Brooks: Meet Dr. Rob Owens

Dr. Rob Owens talks his time playing high school sports while on marching band. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Sam Brooks talks with Dr. Rob Owens, Chief Diversity Officer at Tennessee Tech University. They discuss his background and role as Chief Diversity Officer at TTU, his time growing up in Murfreesboro, his family’s background in sports, as well as his experiences playing a sport in high school while also playing in the marching band and making good grades, and just how rare that was at the time.
COOKEVILLE, TN
UCDD Honors Bowman For 50 Years Of Service

The Upper Cumberland Development District honored long-time employee Henry Bowman at its Tuesday meeting. Bowman has served in his position as a research analyst since August 1972. UCDD Executive Director Mark Farley said he has used Bowman’s trajectories for many years to plan and create budgets. “I had been...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
DC Fast Charger Company to Open Manufacturing Facility in Nearby Wilson County and Plans to Create 500-Jobs

A company opening in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee will likely lead to new employment opportunities for Rutherford County residents, in addition to hiring those who call Wilson County home. Tritium, a company that designs and manufactures advanced DC fast chargers for electric vehicles, plans to create 500-new jobs with the opening of their new facility just over the Rutherford County line.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
PCSS Receives Three Bids For Upperman High Addition

Three bids for the Upperman High School addition project have all come in within budget. Putnam Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said the bids range from $4.6 million to $4.9 million. “Of course, we always have concerns about the delivery of goods and things like that,” Martin said. “But this...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Deputy Rucker New SRO At South Cumberland Elementary

Deputy Dakota Rucker has been announced as the new School Resource Officer at South Cumberland Elementary School. Dakota has been a Deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for 4 years. Dakota is a former member of S.W.A.T. and is very excited about working with the students, teachers and staff of South Cumberland Elementary. (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
THDA Grant Funds Improvements To Four Byrdstown Homes

Four Byrdstown residents received home improvements this summer thanks to a $500,000 grant. Mayor Sam Gibson said through the funds, two homes were completely rebuilt and two others were improved. “As long as they live there and maintain that house, they do not have to pay anything back,” Gibson said....
BYRDSTOWN, TN
Algood Water Tower Removal Begins This Week

After almost 60 years since it was erected, the removal of the Algood Water Tower starts Tuesday. Mayor Lisa Chapman-Fowler said the structure is no longer used and would cost too much money to maintain. “I remember sitting on my grandparents front porch watching it go up, and so it...
ALGOOD, TN
State Reps Present Idea Of ATV Routes In Fentress County

State Representatives Kelly Keisling and John Mark Windle presented the idea of creating off-road vehicle routes to the Fentress County Commission Tuesday night. Keisling said the state is currently performing a safety study for 5.2 miles of state route and 4.5 of county roads in the Laurel Creek area. Once the study is complete, Windle said they intend to return before the commission to seek its approval.
FENTRESS COUNTY, TN
Commissioners’ Questioning Park View Increased Costs

$15 million. That is the dollar amount it would take to build the upper grade wing of the new Park View School. Director of Schools Corby King addressed the full Putnam County Commission Monday night after Commissioner Dale Moss requested a firm number for the project in a work session last week. Commissioner Cathy Reel said she was disappointed that the full school is not moving forward as one project.
Tennessee Treasury Unclaimed Property on the road to reunite Tennesseans with missing money

The Tennessee Department of Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division is traveling to events across the state to reunite Tennesseans with missing money. Last fiscal year, the Division returned 50,345 claims, totaling $57.6 million, to the rightful owners. There is currently over $1.2 billion waiting to be claimed in Tennessee. Unclaimed property is money turned over to the State by businesses and organizations that were unable to locate the rightful owner. The Unclaimed Property Division is a consumer protection program of the State Treasury that works to reunite the millions of missing dollars turned over every year with its rightful owners.
TENNESSEE STATE

