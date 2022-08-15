Read full article on original website
Salman Rushdie Suffered "Life Changing Injuries" in Attack and Has Been Able to Talk to Family, Son Says
Watch: Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination. Salman Rushdie is on the road to recovery after suffered "life-changing injuries" in an attack last week. His son Zafar Rushdie provided a health update about his dad in a statement released on behalf of his family on Twitter on Aug. 14, two days after the 75-year-old was stabbed onstage at a speaking event in upstate New York.
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Complex
Pastor Apologizes for Calling Congregation ‘Broke’ and ‘Disgusting’ After Not Getting Him New Watch
The Lord works in mysterious ways, including, apparently, calling people “broke” for not chipping in to help a pastor procure a new watch. To be fair, the pastor in question—Carlton Funderburke—has now issued an apology video after a clip of the “broke” moment went viral.
Today host Hoda Kotb reveals major personal news in tell-all interview amid ‘feud’ with co-host Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has revealed some major personal news in a tell-all interview released on Tuesday. The 58-year-old has returned to work this week after taking a few days off for her birthday, with her absence coming amid her alleged feud with co-host Savannah Guthrie. In a new interview...
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Popculture
Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic
Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
Brit ‘brutally’ beaten in horror attack outside famous Ibiza club as horrified onlookers pleaded ‘stop, you’ll kill him’
TWO British men have been arrested over a brutal attack on another Brit outside a world famous Ibiza nightclub. The victim was rushed to the island’s Can Misses Hospital in a “very serious” condition in the early hours of this morning following the attack at Amnesia. The...
Antonio Banderas, 62, Cozies Up To His GF Nicole Kempel, 40, On Romantic Gala Date Night
Date night! Antonio Banderas smiled alongside his girlfriend Nicole Kempel as the couple arrived on the red carpet for a gala event in Marbella, Spain on Sunday, August 14. Nicole, 40, leaned in close to Antonio, 62, as they both smiled for the photo at the Starlite Gala, which benefits the Marbella-based organization.
Popculture
Lindsey Pearlman's Cause of Death Revealed After 'Empire' Actress Was Found Dead Near Hiking Trail
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner six months after the Empire actress was found dead inside a vehicle near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood. On Monday, the coroner officially ruled the 43-year-old's death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, according to a report obtained by PEOPLE. The report also noted that "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" were found in Pearlman's system.
Sailor Brinkley Cook Reveals New Bangs & Looks Just Like Mom Christie: Before & After Photos
Sailor Brinkley Cook got bangs, ya’ll! The 24-year-old daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley took a break from modeling stunning bikinis, and instead shared a brand-new look in a new social media post. Sailor shared a collection of four photos of her new look via Instagram — but of course, she kept her platinum color. “Sometimes you just gotta bang,” she cheekily captioned the August 14 post. In the pics, the model showed off various angles of her new look, which entailed soft bangs framed around her face. She rocked a delicate necklace, small gold hoops, and a white camisole for the mini selfie shoot. A natural makeup palette allowed the radiant beauty to show off her Pacific blue eyes, as well.
Rosie O’Donnell’s Malibu Home Is Pure Paradise! Take a Tour of Her Oceanfront Estate
Comedian Rosie O’Donnell has a true knack for real estate! The Sleepless in Seattle actress has previously sold homes in New York, New Jersey and Los Angeles over the years before settling into her gorgeous Malibu escape in 2022. The mom of five loves sharing photos of the oceanfront home and its marvelous view with her fans.
Popculture
'Orphan: First Kill' Review: A Bloody, Twisty Prequel More Than Worthy of Its Predecessor's Legacy (Spoiler-Free)
Orphan, the 2009 horror movie starring Isabelle Fuhrman and Vera Farmiga, was a spite-filled thriller that stunned audiences and somehow achieved the rare accomplishment of being both a financial success and a cult classic. Legendary film critic Roger Ebert gave it three-and-a-half stars out of four in his review, writing, "You want a good horror film about a child from hell, you got one." The story of Esther (Fuhrman) now lives on in Orphan: First Kill... a bloody, twisty prequel more than worthy of its predecessor's legacy.
Popculture
'Criminal Minds' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Nicholas Brendon Hospitalized After Cardiac Incident
Nicholas Brendon is recovering after suffering a "cardiac incident." The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds actor is "doing fine now," according to an Instagram post shared Tuesday to his account, but had to be rushed to the emergency room "about two weeks ago" due to the health scare. The post clarified that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia.
Popculture
Teddy Ray's Cause of Death: What We Know
Comedian Teddy Ray died on Friday. Ray was found dead in a swimming pool at a home in Rancho Mirage, California, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Monday. Ray was 32. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call to a private residence in Rancho Mirage at about 10 a.m. Friday....
Popculture
'Married at First Sight': Stacia Is Shocked at Nate's Apartment in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Married at First Sight star Stacia is in for a shock when she sees where her new husband Nate lives for the first time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the "uncomfortably clean" newlywed comes face-to-face with a bachelor pad like she's never seen before.
Jonah Hill "Hated" His "Superbad" Costar Christopher Mintz-Plasse — And It's The Reason He Got Hired
"The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want."
Popculture
'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Kiaya Talks to Teazha About Her Family After Fight Ends in Arrest in Exclusive Sneak Peek
Kiaya Elliott is checking in with girlfriend Teazha as she struggles with her own family trauma following the fight that ended in Kiaya's arrest. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kiaya and Teazha discuss her estranged family as Teazha admits she hasn't seen anyone in her family since they tried to come at Kiaya.
Popculture
NBC News Correspondent Announces Death of 6-Year-Old Son
NBC News Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel announced Thursday that his 6-year-old son Henry died earlier this month. Henry was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a genetic brain disorder that has no treatment or cure. The frequent Today Show guest and his wife, producer Mary Forrest, are also parents to son Theodore, who was born in August 2019.
Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star as married couple in new BBC drama Marriage
Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star in the new BBC drama Marriage.Written and directed by Stefan Golaszewski (Him & Her, Mum), the series follows husband and wife Ian and Emma as they navigate their relationship 27 years in.Described as an “intimate slice of life” by the BBC, it depicts the ups and downs of the long-term partnership.“It’s supposed to be a network of reflections about relationships. Marriage, I guess, is the institutionalisation of togetherness,” Golaszewski told Radio Times.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'That horrible woman up north': Jeremy Kyle attacks Nicola Sturgeon over independenceEmma Thompson defends ‘important’ intimacy co-ordinators working on sex scenesBetter Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin
