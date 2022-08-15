Residents say too many stray cats are roaming streets

LAVALLETTE — Several residents have complained to the borough council about a population of stray cats in the community, a matter to be discussed at the governing body’s next meeting Aug. 22.

The cats have been growing in numbers and the borough has been trying to work with animal control, according to Council President Anita Zalom. “It’s a big problem and we’re investigating this issue,” she said.

The cats kept returning because people in the neighborhoods were feeding them, which is illegal under a borough’s ordinance, Ms. Zalom said. The council plans to reaffirm the ordinance, so the public understands that it is an illegal action.

“Everyone on the council has a big heart,” Ms. Zalom said. That is why the borough has reached out to the Brick Township Trap-Neuter-Release [TNR] committee and invited them to the next council meeting to present alternative options to caging the strays and sending them to shelters. Cages have been ordered and a volunteer from a nearby shelter offered to capture the cats and bring them to Jackson Animal Shelter, according to Ms. Zalom.

The alternative, creating a TNR committee, would require funding from the community, according to Ms. Zalom. Capturing and neutering the cats before releasing them back to the streets is expensive.

“I wouldn’t be against some sort of funding for this type of program though,” she told The Ocean Star. “The council would like to deal with this as humanely as possible.”

