Surfing camp held for those with special needs

 3 days ago
LAVALLETTE — The Waves of Impact organization came to town recently for its ninth annual event with Lavallette, to offer surfing lessons to individuals with special needs.

The organization has hosted events all over the country and its coordinator, Keith Lovgren, made the trip to New Jersey from California this year. Waves of Impact is 100 percent volunteer-based, according to its website. They aspire to bring a beach experience that fosters friendship and support for the families of special needs individuals.

Overseeing the venue in Lavallette for the Aug. 4 event was Councilman James Borowski, who said that Waves of Impact prepped all of the equipment, ensured that the logistics were in place for the campers at check in, actively participated in the surfing, and then cleaned and stored everything for next year.

“ The weather and conditions were second to none,” Mr. Borowski said, adding, “I was told that they were probably some of the best since the event began.”

The sun was also out that day and the tides were low until the end of the hour, according to Council President Anita Zalom. She attended the event as she does every year, and said the experience was touching.

Participants were guided through the process of surfing the waves and were able to stop at any point for water, according to Ms. Zalom. Lifeguards from Lavallette’s beaches, patrolled by Bob Tormollan and Jack Caucino, also came out to the event on their day off to help the organization teach.

“ The day and camp was magnificent for both the participants and volunteers,” Mr. Borowski said. “Truly, it was a day to be joyful and grateful.”

