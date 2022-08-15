ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

Opening reception planned for Fiber F(r)iends art exhibit

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Top fiber artists from throughout the Northwoods will soon have many of their finest works on display at the Nicolet Art Gallery.

To kick off the exhibit, Nicolet is inviting the public to the free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the art gallery, which is located in the Northwoods Center on Nicolet College’s Rhinelander campus.

“These artists are all part of the Fiber F(r)iends group that formed a decade ago in order to create a community for fiber artists to get together to share their ideas and art with like-minded individuals,” said Melinda Childs, community cultural development drector for ArtStart and Nicolet College, who curated the show on behalf of Nicolet.

“I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to see some of the works that will be in the exhibit, and they truly are amazing. It’s obvious these artists take their work seriously but also know how to weave in whimsical touches here and there to make the pieces even more captivating.”

The exhibit will include fiber pieces from member artists Colleen Ansbaugh, Jan Dietrich, Pat Gaska, Lynn Gilles, Rene Iannarelli, Arlene Lueck, Emmy Nitzel, Helen Tumas and Gale Willcox, as they responded to a number of artistic challenges inspired by art and poetry, various materials, and working in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Artists will also be at the opening reception and available to discuss their works.

The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will run through Oct. 1. Regular gallery hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, visit nicoletcollege.edu or call the college at 715-365-4493.

947jackfm.com

Wausau Man Charged With Embezzlement

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau man faces charges of theft in a business setting in a case dating back to 2021. 47 year old Christopher S. Gustafson is accused of writing thousands of dollars of checks to himself at the Wausau health care clinic where he worked. The checks were written between April & September of 2021.
WAUSAU, WI
Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

