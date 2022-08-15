Opening reception planned for Fiber F(r)iends art exhibit

Top fiber artists from throughout the Northwoods will soon have many of their finest works on display at the Nicolet Art Gallery.

To kick off the exhibit, Nicolet is inviting the public to the free opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the art gallery, which is located in the Northwoods Center on Nicolet College’s Rhinelander campus.

“These artists are all part of the Fiber F(r)iends group that formed a decade ago in order to create a community for fiber artists to get together to share their ideas and art with like-minded individuals,” said Melinda Childs, community cultural development drector for ArtStart and Nicolet College, who curated the show on behalf of Nicolet.

“I’ve had the wonderful opportunity to see some of the works that will be in the exhibit, and they truly are amazing. It’s obvious these artists take their work seriously but also know how to weave in whimsical touches here and there to make the pieces even more captivating.”

The exhibit will include fiber pieces from member artists Colleen Ansbaugh, Jan Dietrich, Pat Gaska, Lynn Gilles, Rene Iannarelli, Arlene Lueck, Emmy Nitzel, Helen Tumas and Gale Willcox, as they responded to a number of artistic challenges inspired by art and poetry, various materials, and working in the style of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Artists will also be at the opening reception and available to discuss their works.

The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will run through Oct. 1. Regular gallery hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, visit nicoletcollege.edu or call the college at 715-365-4493.